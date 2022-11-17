ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

Depression and Self-Criticism

Depression can emerge with diverse symptom profiles, including harsh self-criticism. Depression with substantial self-criticism is associated with different responses to treatment than other types of depression. Compassion-based approaches can significantly reduce self-criticism and associated distress. Like many other humans, I’ve felt depressed at times. But my periods of depression have...
psychologytoday.com

The Impact of Narcissistic Conflict on Children

Highly narcissistic parents may create and prolong conflict even after divorce papers are signed. Children exposed to severe parental conflict can, in some cases, develop symptoms of PTSD. Deliberately creating a safe and nurturing environment can help counteract the negativity of an abusive parent. Parenting after divorce with a narcissistic...
Psych Centra

Emotional Neglect in Childhood: Signs, Effects, and How to Cope

Childhood emotional neglect involves overlooking and dismissing some or all the emotional needs of a child — whether deliberately or inadvertently. Emotional neglect can exist on a spectrum. Some caregivers may be attentive to certain emotional needs of a child but not others, while others may completely neglect the minor’s emotional needs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives

Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
Aabha Gopan

Woman who married step-brother reveals that her mom encouraged her to ‘follow her heart’

Woman who married her step-brother was encouraged to follow her heart by her mother when she was in doubt about pursuing the relationship. Matilda Eriksson, 23 years old, says that she never considered marrying till she met Samuli, 27 years old, who is also her step-brother. The pair met on her mother’s 50th birthday and were instantly attracted to each other. But their parents married in 2019, making them step-siblings, due to which they hesitated to pursue each other fearing the relationship would be illegal.
Abby Joseph

Couple Does Not Want to Take on the Responsibility of Raising Two Children Who Have Just Lost Both of Their Parents

While the notion of a family being an everlasting unit persists in many cultures, the reality is that even the most stable and close-knit relationships can fall into irreparable disrepair. This is often due to prolonged periods of unhappiness in the connection between family members. And when at least one member begins distancing themselves from others, it can be very detrimental to the family unit as a whole.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Identifying the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse

Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.
Phys.org

A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy

Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
The Dogington Post

New Study Shows That Female Dogs Judge Their Owners When They Make Mistakes

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Do you ever feel like your dog is judgingly looking at you when you make a mistake? Well, what you feel is probably right!. According to a study from Kyoto...
HackerNoon

Dealing With Narcissists: How to S.L.A.Y. Any Dispute

Have you ever been in a negotiation, a relationship, or a business partnership and realized that the other person had absolutely no consideration for your needs and lashed out at the slightest inconvenience?. You may have been dealing with a narcissist. Narcissists are people who have an inflated sense of...
BGR.com

Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone

Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
MSNBC

White beauty standards are putting Black women in danger

Racism kills, and a new study on the potentially harmful effects of chemical hair straighteners has shown the paradox many nonwhite people face when forced to conform to white beauty standards. Late last week, the National Institutes of Health released findings from a study that suggested women who use chemical...
COLORADO STATE

