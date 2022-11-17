Woman who married her step-brother was encouraged to follow her heart by her mother when she was in doubt about pursuing the relationship. Matilda Eriksson, 23 years old, says that she never considered marrying till she met Samuli, 27 years old, who is also her step-brother. The pair met on her mother’s 50th birthday and were instantly attracted to each other. But their parents married in 2019, making them step-siblings, due to which they hesitated to pursue each other fearing the relationship would be illegal.

11 DAYS AGO