ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Warming up this week!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny and seasonal this afternoon. High 54. Sunny and warmer Tuesday. High 57. Increasing clouds and south breeze on Wednesday. High 57. Mostly cloudy and cooler Thanksgiving Day. High 50. Scattered clouds and sunshine Friday with blustery conditions. High 47. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Warmup begins in time for the holiday week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calm and clear heading into the holiday workweek Kansas City. Let the warm up begin with highs climbing back into the 50s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday!. We are tracking a light wave of clouds and a few sprinkles for Thursday. Rainfall chances for Thanksgiving...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 Raytown businesses burn overnight following several small explosions

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Raytown businesses caught fire early Monday morning, including an auto shop and a nonprofit that helps veterans. Crews responded to the scene at East 76th Terrace and Raytown Road just after midnight and found the Disabled American Veterans Donation Center and the Recon Auto Center on fire. They worked to put out the fire over the course of about 30 minutes, but both businesses sustained significant damage.
RAYTOWN, MO
kcur.org

Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Boil advisory issued for Buckner, Sibley and Levasy

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Three cities in Jackson County, Mo. are under a boil advisory until Nov. 22. A water main break is in effect for all residents of Buckner, Sibley and Levasy who live north of 24 Highway. Bottled water or boiled water are encouraged for drinking and...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
fox4kc.com

2 in critical condition after overnight crash near Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in critical condition following a wrong-way crash that occurred early Saturday morning. Investigators said that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street and a silver Kia Spectra was traveling eastbound on 12th Street just west of Van Brunt when the Chevrolet struck the Kia head-on around 1:43 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy