The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William VolkerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies About Smashing TV On TwitterOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 yearsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
KMBC.com
Warming up this week!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny and seasonal this afternoon. High 54. Sunny and warmer Tuesday. High 57. Increasing clouds and south breeze on Wednesday. High 57. Mostly cloudy and cooler Thanksgiving Day. High 50. Scattered clouds and sunshine Friday with blustery conditions. High 47. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Warmup begins in time for the holiday week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calm and clear heading into the holiday workweek Kansas City. Let the warm up begin with highs climbing back into the 50s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday!. We are tracking a light wave of clouds and a few sprinkles for Thursday. Rainfall chances for Thanksgiving...
kshb.com
Weather Blog: Warmer days ahead; early look at Thanksgiving forecast for Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday bloggers,. The cold is a little ridiculous as the average high for today is 52°. Today we are forecasting a high of 27°. This not only 25 degrees below average, but it is 2 degrees below the record low high temperature for today of 29°. That record was set in 1903. It may reach 29° or 30° today, but cold is cold.
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
KCTV 5
2 Raytown businesses burn overnight following several small explosions
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Raytown businesses caught fire early Monday morning, including an auto shop and a nonprofit that helps veterans. Crews responded to the scene at East 76th Terrace and Raytown Road just after midnight and found the Disabled American Veterans Donation Center and the Recon Auto Center on fire. They worked to put out the fire over the course of about 30 minutes, but both businesses sustained significant damage.
kcur.org
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction
The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KCTV 5
Police issue Silver Alert for missing 87-year-old man not seen since Sunday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement issued a Silver Alert Monday morning for an 87-year-old man not seen Sunday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Bernard Zvacek was last seen in the 200 block of Northwest Hillcrest Lane in Lee’s Summit, Missouri at 5:30 p.m. He is...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
One injured, two dogs perish after house fire near Kansas Ave
The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a house fire Sunday morning near Kansas Avenue.
Power restored after classes canceled at KCK high school due to outage
Kansas City, Kansas school district said BPU crews restored power at J.C. Harmon High School Friday, evening and weekend activities will resume.
KCTV 5
Boil advisory issued for Buckner, Sibley and Levasy
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Three cities in Jackson County, Mo. are under a boil advisory until Nov. 22. A water main break is in effect for all residents of Buckner, Sibley and Levasy who live north of 24 Highway. Bottled water or boiled water are encouraged for drinking and...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
KMBC.com
As temps turn cold, people at Lawrence homeless camp wait for indoor shelter to open
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Homeless shelters are at or near capacity and it means many people are left out in the cold. KMBC's Dennis Evans visited a homeless camp Friday in Lawrence. "It's nothing fancy, just four walls — a cube," said Jennifer Adams, known as the camp mom.
Investigation underway after fire damages 6 units at Raytown auto shop
An investigation is underway Monday after six units were damaged by smoke and water in a fire overnight at a Raytown auto repair shop.
Orange EV in Riverside moving to Kansas City, Kansas
The company makes electric yard trucks, capable of pulling up to 80,000 pounds around industrial lots, requiring a lot of torque.
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.
KMBC.com
Kansas City fire crews called to battle two-alarm fire on Gladstone Blvd. near Independence Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department crews are dealing with a large fire late Monday Morning. Fire crews were called to an apartment building fire at 531 Gladstone Blvd. near Independence Ave. just after 10 a.m. The two-alarm fire required the presence of multiple KCFD stations....
fox4kc.com
2 in critical condition after overnight crash near Van Brunt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in critical condition following a wrong-way crash that occurred early Saturday morning. Investigators said that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street and a silver Kia Spectra was traveling eastbound on 12th Street just west of Van Brunt when the Chevrolet struck the Kia head-on around 1:43 a.m.
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
Olathe church helping families ahead of Thanksgiving
An Olathe church lent a helping hand to families the weekend before Thanksgiving with a food pantry on wheels and a free lunch.
