Taylor Swift Has Never Won in 1 Major Grammys Category, Despite Past Historic Wins

By India McCarty
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Taylor Swift has taken home numerous Grammy Awards, from country to pop accolades, to Album of the Year. However, there’s one trophy she’s never received: Song of the Year.

Taylor Swift celebrates Song of the Year nomination — a category she has never won

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTnOu_0jExraMo00
Singer/songwriter Taylor Swift, winner of the GRAMMYs for Best Country Song with “Mean” and Best Country Solo Performance for “Mean”, poses in the press room at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Taylor Swift celebrated her Grammy nominations announced on November 15, 2022. She was honored in four different categories: Country Song of the Year for “ I Bet You Think About Me (feat. Chris Stapleton) ,” Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Carolina,” and Best Music Video and Song of the Year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

In an Instagram story celebrating her nominations, Swift singled out the Song of the Year category nomination. She called “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” the song she’s “most proud of.” As a songwriter, having it nominated for Song of the Year was “momentous and surreal.”

Swift has been nominated in the category five times before. Her songs “You Belong With Me,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Lover,” and, most recently, “ cardigan .”

“All Too Well” has also been part of the Grammy Awards ceremony before, but not because of a nomination. In 2014, Swift performed the song as a tribute to her fans. The track has long been a fan favorite. In fact, their love of the single is why Swift ended up releasing the ten-minute version of the track.

“I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art,” she continued in her story, referring to the process of rerecording her masters. “But instead I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight. And think about how this wouldn’t have happened without you.”

Was ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ snubbed?

While some of its tracks were honored, many fans were upset that Red (Taylor’s Version) wasn’t nominated for Album of the Year. Swift is rerecording her first six albums. Famously, music mogul Scooter Braun owned the rights to her master recordings before he sold them.

While rerecorded albums are technically eligible for nomination, some have pointed out that the Grammys seem hesitant to do so. Similarly, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) didn’t receive a nod, nor did any of its tracks.

Taylor Swift’s Grammy history, including 3 Album of the Year trophies

Swift was first nominated at the Grammys in 2008 for Best New Artist. She’s since become a mainstay at the music award show, receiving a total of 46 nominations. Swift has won eleven so far, including trophies for Best Country Song, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, and Album of the Year.

She won Album of the Year three times, for the original Fearless , 1989 , and folklore . Her win for Fearless made her the youngest artist to ever win in that category — she was 20 — until Billie Eilish won in 2020.

Swift has been going through a bit of a dry spell in terms of Grammy wins. She took home the trophy for Album of the Year for folklore . But before that, she hadn’t won a Grammy since 2016 (Best Music Video for “Bad Blood”).

