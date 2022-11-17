Read full article on original website
'Grillsgiving' gives San Antonians a chance to help people pay their electric bills through food
SAN ANTONIO — This Saturday, CPS Energy hosted Grillsgiving, the event was a chance to fill up on award-winning Texas bar-b-que and a chance to help keep the lights on for many families across San Antonio. As winter approaches and the nights get longer, it's all the more important...
Thanksgiving help for families in need
As families prepare for Thanksgiving, there's many families struggling to get what they need for the holiday. The San Antonio Food Bank says Thanksgiving 2022 is looking to be the priciest one yet, because of rising costs and supply chain challenges. In Bexar County, 288,000 people are impacted by food...
Northside ISD bus driver drops off five-year-old at wrong location, parent says
SAN ANTONIO – A Northside ISD bus driver dropped off a five-year-old boy at the wrong location Wednesday from Cable Elementary. “I don’t know what to do. I’m in shock, disbelief,” the child’s parent, Breona Terry said. She described the pain she felt when her...
'Tis the season for stealing
SAN ANTONIO — As shoppers hunt for bargains, some people are looking for a ‘real steal.’. Texas is among the top five states for holiday auto theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). San Antonio is already seeing a spike. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD)...
San Antonio Food Banks feeds nearly 105,000 people for Harvest of Hope event
SAN ANTONIO - Fighting hunger is the goal of Sunday’s Harvest of Hope event. It raised $125,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank. The Food Bank's now feeding 105,000 people every single week ahead of Thanksgiving. There are so many food distributions. Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper shared a...
Harvest of Hope event raises $125K for the San Antonio Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO – Fighting hunger was the goal of Sunday's "Harvest of Hope" event. It raised $125,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank. The Food Bank is now feeding 105,000 people every single week. Ahead of Thanksgiving, there are so many food distributions. The Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper...
Guadalupe County Sheriff warns of scam callers targeting area residents
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an active phone scam that’s targeting area residents in an effort to collect money. According to the GCSO, the scam calls are from someone claiming to be Chief Davenport, telling the victim they have warrants for failure to appear. Deputies...
"It's a new car!" Hospital sign falls on vehicle as owner waits in emergency room
When bad news is delivered from emergency room doctors it doesn't usually involve your car parked in the lot. That was not the case for one San Antonio woman who's been fighting for months to get repairs, after a huge hospital sign fell onto her brand new car. She turned...
Sheriff warns public of phone scammers impersonating high-ranking BCSO officials
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar issued a Scam Alert Sunday, warning residents of scammers calling and impersonating “high-ranking members” who claim to have a warrant for their arrest. BCSO said scammers are telling people they missed court or jury duty and are threatening to...
Meals on Wheels opens new and bigger headquarters
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Meals on Wheels will now be able to serve more people a warm meal. The nonprofit opened its new Campus of Grace Friday, marked with a special grand opening ceremony. The new Meals on Wheels headquarters, located on Danbury near 410 and Nacogdoches is larger...
Four apartments damaged in overnight fire on northeast-side of town
SAN ANTONIO — An overnight fire at a northeast-side apartment complex damaged four units, firefighters say. The fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. on the 11200 block of Perrin Beitel Rd at the OakRidge Apartments. Firefighters saw smoke coming from a third floor unit when they arrived, and quickly...
Seguin ISD reporting progress at local middle schools
(Seguin) — Three months into the school year and already the Seguin ISD is witnessing progress at each of is secondary schools including both middle schools that have struggled to report student success over the last several years. Calling it “amazing progress” is Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez....
Central Texas Food Bank says Thanksgiving food needs up despite ongoing supply chain issues
The organization usually distributes 12,000-14,000 turkeys, but they are expecting to give out over 16,000 turkeys this holiday season.
San Antonio Food Bank collected food from every local H-E-B Plus to hit goal
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank wrapped up its turkey collection Saturday, but that doesn't mean the donations stop at turkey. "So, we need all types of nonperishable food items. Any kind of holiday food meal staples you can provide. Stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, peanut butter, I know that sounds odd even though that may not be a holiday staple. Any kind of strong protein, beans, rice, we actually have our 12 most wanted items on our website," said Destiny Stivers of the San Antonio Food Bank.
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash shuts down northbound I-35 near Zarzamora
SAN ANTONIO — A "major accident" has shut down northbound I-35 near Zarzamora Street on San Antonio's south side Friday night, according to SAPD. Authorities tell KENS 5 at least one person has died in the accident, which appeared to involve at least one car and a big rig. Police said traffic moving through the corridor will be diverted to nearby Somerset Road for the time being.
Bexar County Sheriff's Office warns of telephone scams
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is warning folks about phone calls that are total scams. BCSO says that any calls from ”high ranking members” of the BCSO who claim to have a warrant for your arrest are scams. "Scammers are even working on Sundays...
Six years later | Family of missing Maria Llamas waits as investigators work to identify remains found
POTEET, Texas — Missing for six years. The disappearance of Maria Llamas is a cold case, according to San Antonio Police. Llamas was last seen at The Poteet Flea Market where she was shopping with her husband. At some point, she wandered off and surveillance video captured her final...
Bubble Bar Car Wash celebrates a milestone, washing 1 Million vehicles in 2022
Locally owned Bubble Bath Car Wash has announced having washed more than one million vehicles this year. To celebrate the milestone, the business and its customers donated more than $13-thousand dollars to life-changing programs at the Children's Shelter. The Lopez family opened their first car wash on San Antonio's northwest...
City crews repairing storm drainage pipes made from now-banned material
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has about 800 miles of storm drain pipe. Roughly 6% of it is made from a material the city now bans. The Trouble Shooters show you how crews are being proactive to make sure those pipes don’t cause problems in your neighborhood. Let’s...
