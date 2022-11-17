ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Thanksgiving help for families in need

As families prepare for Thanksgiving, there's many families struggling to get what they need for the holiday. The San Antonio Food Bank says Thanksgiving 2022 is looking to be the priciest one yet, because of rising costs and supply chain challenges. In Bexar County, 288,000 people are impacted by food...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'Tis the season for stealing

SAN ANTONIO — As shoppers hunt for bargains, some people are looking for a ‘real steal.’. Texas is among the top five states for holiday auto theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). San Antonio is already seeing a spike. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD)...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Harvest of Hope event raises $125K for the San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – Fighting hunger was the goal of Sunday's "Harvest of Hope" event. It raised $125,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank. The Food Bank is now feeding 105,000 people every single week. Ahead of Thanksgiving, there are so many food distributions. The Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Meals on Wheels opens new and bigger headquarters

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Meals on Wheels will now be able to serve more people a warm meal. The nonprofit opened its new Campus of Grace Friday, marked with a special grand opening ceremony. The new Meals on Wheels headquarters, located on Danbury near 410 and Nacogdoches is larger...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD reporting progress at local middle schools

(Seguin) — Three months into the school year and already the Seguin ISD is witnessing progress at each of is secondary schools including both middle schools that have struggled to report student success over the last several years. Calling it “amazing progress” is Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez....
SEGUIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Food Bank collected food from every local H-E-B Plus to hit goal

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank wrapped up its turkey collection Saturday, but that doesn't mean the donations stop at turkey. "So, we need all types of nonperishable food items. Any kind of holiday food meal staples you can provide. Stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, peanut butter, I know that sounds odd even though that may not be a holiday staple. Any kind of strong protein, beans, rice, we actually have our 12 most wanted items on our website," said Destiny Stivers of the San Antonio Food Bank.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash shuts down northbound I-35 near Zarzamora

SAN ANTONIO — A "major accident" has shut down northbound I-35 near Zarzamora Street on San Antonio's south side Friday night, according to SAPD. Authorities tell KENS 5 at least one person has died in the accident, which appeared to involve at least one car and a big rig. Police said traffic moving through the corridor will be diverted to nearby Somerset Road for the time being.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bubble Bar Car Wash celebrates a milestone, washing 1 Million vehicles in 2022

Locally owned Bubble Bath Car Wash has announced having washed more than one million vehicles this year. To celebrate the milestone, the business and its customers donated more than $13-thousand dollars to life-changing programs at the Children's Shelter. The Lopez family opened their first car wash on San Antonio's northwest...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy