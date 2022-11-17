Read full article on original website
Enjoy an Alabama Thanksgiving at the Turkey Day Classic Parade
Folks across the state of Alabama look forward to Thanksgiving traditions with their family and friends. For some, it’s gathering at Grandmother’s house for a big family Thanksgiving meal, for others, it could be the yearly vacation to an island, or even attending or watching Thanksgiving Day parades.
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society overcrowded amid inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some animal shelters across the country are filling up with pets amid inflation. “Dog food and those things have gone up in price,” said Steven Tears, executive director of the Montgomery Humane Society. “Vet care is more expensive, it is for us, so it has to be in the home environment.”
thechampionnewspaper.com
Prepare for a stirring experience at Alabama’s Legacy Museum
A museum that can take one on a journey that’s eye-opening but also may be emotionally painful is a museum worthy of return visits and bringing others along. The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, is one such place. Focusing on the legacy of slavery in the United States, the museum explores the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the North and coastal American communities as well as the domestic slave trade and Reconstruction.
alabamanews.net
Salvation Army in Montgomery Launches 2022 Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army in Montgomery has launched its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign with a kickoff event outside the Sam’s Club on Friday afternoon. Alabama News Network brought you live coverage, which included school musical groups and a heartfelt request on behalf of the Salvation Army for both donations and volunteers.
Auburn Plainsman
After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn
Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
Opelika-Auburn News
selmasun.com
California tattoo artist raising money for Selma LGBTQ nonprofit
An Oakland, Calif., tattoo artist is raising money for the Selma-based LGBTQ nonprofit Knights and Orchids Society. In a story in the Bay Area Reporter, nonbinary tattoo artist Cedre Csillagi talks about his fundraising effort he started six months ago amid a flurry of anti-transgender legislation being passed across the country to somehow benefit LGBTQ people in Southern states where the bulk of the transphobic bills were being adopted.
wtvy.com
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville Christmas Parade set for Dec. 6
The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas Parade in downtown Greenville at 6:30 p.m. with the theme “Santa’s Workshop.”. GACOC director Tracy Salter said the theme was selected from one of the many ideas submitted over the last year to the Chamber. “Santa’s workshop...
wtvy.com
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
selmasun.com
Selma officer wants to bring candy factory back to life as venue for kids and cops
A Selma police officer is bringing the old candy factory back to life as an event and recreation center for young people. . “I started working in law enforcement in 2018,” Lewis Atkins said. “I was working in the Dallas County Jail. I noticed it was teenagers I was processing, kids from 16 to 19 years old.”
selmasun.com
Selma Housing Authority to hold Thanksgiving food drive
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will hold a Thanksgiving food drive on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. SHA will give away 100 turkeys. One turkey will be given to each vehicle. The food drive will be held at SHA's location 444 Washington Street in Selma.
Opelika adds mobile surveillance to protect people, property in parking lots
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police and retailers are partnering with an asset protection company for a first-of-its-kind study designed to see if a concentration of movable parking lot cameras can better protect people and property around town. The mobile surveillance units come with a tech tower attached to a trailer. They can be rolled […]
WSFA
Lelia Faulkner’s mother still looking for answers in daughter’s disappearance
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) – Six years ago, Lelia Faulkner left her family’s home in Troy never to be seen again. It was July 4, 2016, a day her mother, Susan Faulkner vividly remembers. “She was at home with us that day and somebody come picked her up that...
coaster101.com
Lagoon Announces State-of-the-Art Attraction “Over 7 Years in the Making”
After a six day countdown of teases, Lagoon Park officially announced their new-for-2023 state-of-the-art attraction, Primordial. This interactive coaster has been under development and construction for over seven years. After waiting so long, the anticipation couldn’t be higher, especially as the park promises “a ride experience like you have never seen.” However, not much other detail was released, keeping the complete ride experience shrouded in mystery after all these years still. Check out a short teaser video of Primordial from Lagoon:
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville High Freshman Academy wraps up Year with Trip to Alabama Nature Center
The Prattville High School Freshman Academy has completed another year of the annual freshman field trip to the Alabama Nature Center. This field trip has occurred since 2012. Every PHS 9th grader is given the opportunity to go on this free field trip. Freshman attendees were split into 4 field trip days to accommodate the large freshman class. These field trip days were from October 24th through the 27th.
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
texasmetronews.com
MICHELLE BROWDER’S $5.5M PROJECT WILL TURN THE BUILDING THAT WAS USED TO EXPERIMENT ON ENSLAVED BLACK WOMEN INTO A CLINIC
Michelle Browder is best known for her powerful artwork and civil rights tour company, More Than Tours. Her stops include Montgomery’s former slave market and the old Greyhound bus station where 21 young Freedom Riders fought a vicious battle against an angry mob in 1961. When Browder was 18 years old, she discovered a 1952 painting of white men in suits studying a young Black girl on an exam table. Although it never sat right with her, it inspired her to learn more about The Mothers of Gynecology: Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey. These were the women who suffered under the alleged father of gynecology, J. Marion Sims, who performed a number of horrendous experiments on the enslaved Black women. On Browder’s civil rights tours, she’d pass a statue across the lawn of the Alabama State House, which always gave her chills because it honored Sims.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
