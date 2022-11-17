MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Mullen announced that it has arranged the funding it needs to buy the Mishawaka factory where the civilian Hummer was once made. In a news release, Mullen said it has raised $150,000,000 from its existing shareholders to accelerate the production and delivery of electric crossover vehicles.

