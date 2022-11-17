ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc57.com

NIBCO Water & Ice Park announces opening day

ELKHART, Ind. -- NIBCO Water & Ice Park has announced its opening day for the 2022 season. Skaters can lace up for the first time at 12 p.m. on December 3, according to the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department. Skate rental is free, all children 12 and under can skate...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Michigan City man killed in crash

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Saturday afternoon. Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy came upon the scene at about 4:15 p.m. A 65-year-old Michigan City man was headed north on County Coad 500 West when he ran...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Kung Fu Tea in Mishawaka announces official opening date

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening for Kung Fu Tea has been announced!. The bubble tea shop in Mishawaka has been open off-and-on as they got up and running over the past month, but the official launch date has arrived!. Kung Fu Tea will have a grand opening weekend...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Lane restrictions on Bremen Highway beginning November 21

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane restrictions will be in place on Bremen Highway beginning Monday for concrete road repairs. Restrictions will be in place just south of Dragoon Trail starting at 9 a.m. North- and southbound traffic will be maintained. Left turn restrictions could be in place from Bremen Highway to...
BREMEN, IN
WNDU

Mullen achieves funding necessary for purchase of old Hummer factory

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Mullen announced that it has arranged the funding it needs to buy the Mishawaka factory where the civilian Hummer was once made. In a news release, Mullen said it has raised $150,000,000 from its existing shareholders to accelerate the production and delivery of electric crossover vehicles.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Job fair hosted by South Bend Community School Corporation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --A job fair was hosted at the Brown Community Learning Center on November 17 by the South Bend Community School Corporation, in attempt to recruit new teachers and staff for the new year. The event saw a good turnout meeting with the community to talk about open...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Community Schools stay open

Schools in South Bend stayed open today, despite the wintry weather. For South Bend Community Schools, the process of determining a snow day begins the night before. After school officials met to discuss potentially severe weather, crews began clearing parking lots and access roads -- starting at 1 am. They...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Two men hospitalized after Elkhart shooting

Elkhart, Ind. — The Elkhart City Police Department is reporting two men have been hospitalized following a Saturday night shooting. Dispatch received a call after 8:30 P.M. to the 1700 block of S. 6th St. for a shooting with injuries. First aid was performed on the men before they...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Nutcracker Tea previews upcoming performances at The Morris

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds gathered at the Palais Royale Ballroom in South Bend for Southold Dance Theater’s Nutcracker Tea. In celebration of the upcoming Southold production of the Nutcracker, nearly 400 guests enjoyed a tea party with a remarkable demonstration of the famous winter ballet. The event...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana families receive free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday was the first day of our “Turkeys on the Table Challenge” distribution!. We had a chance to check in on the one taking place in Nappanee! It happened at the Family Christian Development Center early Friday afternoon. People came out to make sure...
NAPPANEE, IN
abc57.com

More slide-offs and crashes as roads remain icy

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Many Michiana streets turned into ice rinks overnight, causing nearly 100 slide-offs and crashes in the area on Friday. “As soon as I got into Mishawaka, it was just a white-out,” says Michael Slaninka, a local driver. Slaninka was one of the many drivers...
MISHAWAKA, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo begins annexation process for future Sports and Recreation Complex

Valparaiso has begun the process of annexing land for its future Sports and Recreation Complex. The city council Monday approved a fiscal plan and introduced an annexation ordinance. Planning director Beth Shrader said the annexation area would include the southern half of the new park, as well as an extension...
VALPARAISO, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Ramp temporarily closed to remove semi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The ramp from southbound US31 to westbound US30 will be shut down for approximately 45 minutes to allow crews to clear a semi that crashed. The notice of this closure was sent out at 8:30 a.m. on November 17.
WNDU

South Bend Cubs unveil Marvel-inspired merchandise

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - During New York Comic Con last month, the South Bend Cubs unveiled a new logo as part of Marvel’s “Defenders of the Diamond” program. The Marvel-inspired Cubs logo features a superhero version of mascot Stu D. Baker, breaking through the Cubs circular logo while maintaining the iconic red, white, and blue Cubbie color scheme.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Schools hosts Human Resources job fair Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Community School Corporation's Human Resources Department hosted a job fair at the Brown Community Learning Center on Thursday. A number of positions are currently open to applications within the corporation. "The job fair is a great opportunity for people within our community to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Special Report: Claim Your Cash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Millions of dollars are currently up for grabs, and some of it could be yours. You can find access to Michigan's Department of Treasury, and search for unclaimed property here. You can find access to Indiana's Attorney General's office, and search for unclaimed property...
INDIANA STATE

