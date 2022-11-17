Read full article on original website
abc57.com
NIBCO Water & Ice Park announces opening day
ELKHART, Ind. -- NIBCO Water & Ice Park has announced its opening day for the 2022 season. Skaters can lace up for the first time at 12 p.m. on December 3, according to the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department. Skate rental is free, all children 12 and under can skate...
WNDU
Michigan City man killed in crash
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Saturday afternoon. Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy came upon the scene at about 4:15 p.m. A 65-year-old Michigan City man was headed north on County Coad 500 West when he ran...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
WNDU
Kung Fu Tea in Mishawaka announces official opening date
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening for Kung Fu Tea has been announced!. The bubble tea shop in Mishawaka has been open off-and-on as they got up and running over the past month, but the official launch date has arrived!. Kung Fu Tea will have a grand opening weekend...
abc57.com
Lane restrictions on Bremen Highway beginning November 21
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane restrictions will be in place on Bremen Highway beginning Monday for concrete road repairs. Restrictions will be in place just south of Dragoon Trail starting at 9 a.m. North- and southbound traffic will be maintained. Left turn restrictions could be in place from Bremen Highway to...
WNDU
Mullen achieves funding necessary for purchase of old Hummer factory
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Mullen announced that it has arranged the funding it needs to buy the Mishawaka factory where the civilian Hummer was once made. In a news release, Mullen said it has raised $150,000,000 from its existing shareholders to accelerate the production and delivery of electric crossover vehicles.
abc57.com
Job fair hosted by South Bend Community School Corporation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --A job fair was hosted at the Brown Community Learning Center on November 17 by the South Bend Community School Corporation, in attempt to recruit new teachers and staff for the new year. The event saw a good turnout meeting with the community to talk about open...
abc57.com
South Bend Community Schools stay open
Schools in South Bend stayed open today, despite the wintry weather. For South Bend Community Schools, the process of determining a snow day begins the night before. After school officials met to discuss potentially severe weather, crews began clearing parking lots and access roads -- starting at 1 am. They...
22 WSBT
Two men hospitalized after Elkhart shooting
Elkhart, Ind. — The Elkhart City Police Department is reporting two men have been hospitalized following a Saturday night shooting. Dispatch received a call after 8:30 P.M. to the 1700 block of S. 6th St. for a shooting with injuries. First aid was performed on the men before they...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are investigating a suspicious death early Monday morning. Police were called out to the 3300 block of Douglas Road just before 8 a.m. for a man who was reportedly down. When they arrived, they found the man dead in the parking...
WNDU
Nutcracker Tea previews upcoming performances at The Morris
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds gathered at the Palais Royale Ballroom in South Bend for Southold Dance Theater’s Nutcracker Tea. In celebration of the upcoming Southold production of the Nutcracker, nearly 400 guests enjoyed a tea party with a remarkable demonstration of the famous winter ballet. The event...
WNDU
Michiana families receive free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday was the first day of our “Turkeys on the Table Challenge” distribution!. We had a chance to check in on the one taking place in Nappanee! It happened at the Family Christian Development Center early Friday afternoon. People came out to make sure...
abc57.com
More slide-offs and crashes as roads remain icy
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Many Michiana streets turned into ice rinks overnight, causing nearly 100 slide-offs and crashes in the area on Friday. “As soon as I got into Mishawaka, it was just a white-out,” says Michael Slaninka, a local driver. Slaninka was one of the many drivers...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo begins annexation process for future Sports and Recreation Complex
Valparaiso has begun the process of annexing land for its future Sports and Recreation Complex. The city council Monday approved a fiscal plan and introduced an annexation ordinance. Planning director Beth Shrader said the annexation area would include the southern half of the new park, as well as an extension...
abc57.com
Westbound lanes of Toll Road back open near La Porte Plaza
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road, before the La Porte Plaza westbound, have been reopened.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
abc57.com
Ramp temporarily closed to remove semi
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The ramp from southbound US31 to westbound US30 will be shut down for approximately 45 minutes to allow crews to clear a semi that crashed. The notice of this closure was sent out at 8:30 a.m. on November 17.
WNDU
South Bend Cubs unveil Marvel-inspired merchandise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - During New York Comic Con last month, the South Bend Cubs unveiled a new logo as part of Marvel’s “Defenders of the Diamond” program. The Marvel-inspired Cubs logo features a superhero version of mascot Stu D. Baker, breaking through the Cubs circular logo while maintaining the iconic red, white, and blue Cubbie color scheme.
abc57.com
South Bend Schools hosts Human Resources job fair Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Community School Corporation's Human Resources Department hosted a job fair at the Brown Community Learning Center on Thursday. A number of positions are currently open to applications within the corporation. "The job fair is a great opportunity for people within our community to...
22 WSBT
Special Report: Claim Your Cash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Millions of dollars are currently up for grabs, and some of it could be yours. You can find access to Michigan's Department of Treasury, and search for unclaimed property here. You can find access to Indiana's Attorney General's office, and search for unclaimed property...
