The coldest temps of the season will descend on the tri-states

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The coldest temps thus far of the season are expected to descend upon the tri-states region of northwest Florida, southwest Georgia and northwest Florida. The faith-based Christian Mission Center in Enterprise is preparing for individuals and families without a warm place to stay. On Thursday...
Cold air rushing into the area tonight!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — There’s a Freeze Warning in play tonight with lows expected to drop into the low 30s and upper 20s. Make sure to cover or bring in the fragile plants, and keep those pets inside!. Make sure to bundle up before heading out Friday morning!...
Wiregrass 2-1-1 fall festival and car show

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Saturday, Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a kids fall festival and car show and the Houston County Farm Center. There, kids could enjoy games set up by non-profit organization booths, inflatables, and food, while parents could enjoy the car show and music, all for free.
“The Funeral is Cancelled” performs in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— On Saturday afternoon, “The Funeral is Cancelled” was held in the Kingdom Life Center mall back parking lot. “The Funeral is Cancelled” is a dramatic presentation meant to bring attention to the violence in our country. Tammie Clayton, who had a large hand...
Coffee Corner rises from the ashes into new operation

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Just 5 weeks ago, a fire in downtown Enterprise engulfed Coffee Corner in flames. But, they’re making a comeback serving the same coffee, but on a different corner. Owner Jennie Chancey said, “Two days after the building burned down I got a call from someone...
Warmer temps with a bit of rain coming next week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a touch warmer than last night with most folks (if not everyone) staying above the freezing mark. However, mid-30s will still be cold, so bundle up before heading out tonight!. Saturday will start off dry, but a 20-30% chance for showers will...
Good News Ministries feeds community

With the holidays fast approaching, some organizations are making sure that those less fortunate are taken care of and not forgotten during these times. Early Sunday, Good News Ministries was giving out plates of Thanksgiving meals to anyone that needed it. While most non-profits will be giving out Thanksgiving plates...
2 found shot in Dothan home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were found shot Sunday night in a Dothan home, but their condition is not immediately known. The scene was reported to be along Fifth Avenue. Initial reports are that the victims were found by police in the living room. Officers immediately began working to...
Wiregrass non-profit brings awareness to community need

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many struggle to provide for their families during the holiday season. The Harbor in Dothan wants to ensure everyone that they are not alone in their time of need. Executive Director Kody Kirchhoff said the homeless aren’t the only people who need help. “Predominately, well...
Animal shelter residents get tasty surprise

ENTERPRISE Ala. (WTVY) - The dogs at SOS Animal Adoption Center in Enterprise received a tasty treat yesterday. Enterprise locals Sierra Williams and Allen James brought 33 hamburgers for the pups to enjoy. The family handed out the burgers to every single puppy resident at the shelter. In a Facebook...
2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”. Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.
Ribbon cutting for the new U.S. Highway 331 bridge in Opp

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—With the snip of the scissors, Opp Mayor Becky Bracke officially opened the new bridge. along U.S. Highway 331. A major north-south route to panhandle beaches. The new nine-million dollar bridge replaces the 1940 era structure which the Alabama DOT. considered one of the most dangerous bridges...
UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released

UPDATE (5:35am) - Overnight, the Dothan Police Department released new details of two women found shot dead in a city residence. The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. Dothan Police say they are both from Dothan. Police say neither lived at...
Wiregrass family continues annual tradition honoring late daughter

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations in the Wiregrass take part in selling Boston butts and ribs to raise funds for their cause. However, one Wiregrass family uses their fundraiser to honor their late daughter. Sarah Goree died in a car accident in 2001. This tragic event changed her family’s...
Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation

Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway

Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
Alabama woman killed when car overturns, strikes tree

An Alabama woman was killed Saturday night when her car overturned and struck a tree. Alabama state troopers said Jennifer N. Menefee, 34, of Ramer, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday when Menefee’s 2015 Nissan Murano left the Montgomery County 28,...
