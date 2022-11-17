Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
doorcountydailynews.com
Community Spotlight: The Jason Estes Family
At Thanksgiving, you can find Jason Estes and his team at Sonny’s Italian Kitchen doing what they love: cooking and serving the community. Thursday marks the third year Estes will cook free Thanksgiving dinners for families in need in the community. The tradition started in 2020 to support those impacted by COVID-19. Estes and his team will take care of the full Thanksgiving freight for 30 worthy families in Door County nominated by community members this year. Estes feels blessed to live and work in Sturgeon Bay. He is happy for the opportunity to give back and help foster those same feelings in his children.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11-year-old killed in Wisconsin hunting incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - An 11.year-old boy was shot in the chest in a hunting-related incident in Green Lake County Sunday morning, Nov. 20. It happened in the Township of Seneca. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said a man, 41, was trying to unload the firearm in the...
wearegreenbay.com
City of Green Bay announces annual fall cleaning for Mason Street Bridge, closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced when the Mason Street Bridge will close for maintenance. Officials say that the Donald A. Tilleman Bridge, also known as the Mason Street Bridge, will temporarily close on Tuesday...
WBAY Green Bay
In Waukesha’s wake, Green Bay police beef up Holiday Parade security
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 38th Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade marches through the city’s downtown Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 10 a.m. It comes almost exactly one year after the deadly parade rampage in Waukesha. This is Green Bay’s first holiday parade since that tragedy in southern...
WBAY Green Bay
Foster the Village gets more space to help foster families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Foster parents in Brown County are getting a new, top-notch space to stock up on necessities. Foster the Village is moving to a larger location to accommodate the rising number of foster children in the area. The non-profit organization provides clothing and other basic necessities,...
CBS 58
11-year-old fatally shot in hunting accident in Green Lake County
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot in a hunting accident shortly after 9:00 a.m. this morning. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and emergency crews say a 41-year-old male attempted to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe expanding to Appleton, new location ‘will complete family dream’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe plans to open a new location in the Appleton area. Franchise owner Mary VandeWalle says the new store will complete a family dream. “Uncle Mike, Mike VandeWalle, he was the mastermind behind our success here. He passed away, it...
wearegreenbay.com
Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
WBAY Green Bay
Caleb Anderson charged with Green Bay murder
The 38th Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade comes almost exactly 1 year after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The excitement of deer season isn't just for the hunters but for the small businesses in the Northwoods, too. Hunters stock up for deer camp.
WBAY Green Bay
Omro community center loses its home
Spores from a fungus that's seemingly everywhere in Wisconsin's outdoors can cause blastomycosis. If you have symptoms, let a doctor know your outdoor activities for the last 3 months. Leonard Weis unearthed many treasures over a career spanning decades. World Preemie Day. A mother-daughter duo share
94.3 Jack FM
Fox Valley School Is Tops In The State
HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Fox Valley school is really exceeding expectations in the latest state report card from the Department of Public Instruction. Kimberly’s Woodland Intermediate School had the highest individual school score in the state. That’s according to the data for the 2021-22 school year.
WBAY Green Bay
Hunters stock up for deer camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re just one sleep away from the official start of deer hunting season in Wisconsin. It brings big bucks to the state economy as hundreds of thousands of blaze orange-clad hunters head into the woods in search of their big buck. Many hunters were...
wearegreenbay.com
Port of Green Bay enters final stretch of shipping season, 500k tons behind yearly goal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 180,000 tons of cargo moved through the Port of Green Bay in October, but the port remains behind pace, needing roughly 500,000 tons in the last two-plus months to reach its yearly goal. According to the Brown County Port & Resources Recovery...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police beef up parade security
The excitement of deer season isn't just for the hunters but for the small businesses in the Northwoods, too. One more sleep 'til the opening of the gun-deer season. The 9-day gun-deer season starts bright and early Saturday morning. Jeff Pritzl talks about the state's deer herd, past harvests, CWD, and the weather.
Disturbing Green Bay stabbing: Suspect accused of taking video with body
The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has filed its criminal complaint on Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, a suspect in the murder of Patrick Ernst, 65, of Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Family, pets escape house fire in Town of Seymour
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 11/21. Fire engulfed a more than century-old home in the Town of Seymour Sunday. At about 8:24 p.m., Seymour City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a home filling with smoke on Pearl Street. Smoke detectors alerted the family to the fire. The family...
WBAY Green Bay
Salm Partners expanding Denmark production, creating hundreds of jobs
DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the nation’s largest producers of sausages and hot dogs is expanding its operations in Denmark in Brown County, creating hundreds of new jobs. You may not have heard of Salm Partners, but you’ve most likely seen their sausages on store shelves or eaten their products. The company operates two plants in Denmark, and their third facility in Alabama is now relocating next door in a large-scale expansion currently underway.
Door County Pulse
Aurora Closure Puts Pressure on New Clinic
With the news that Aurora Health Care will close its Sister Bay clinic at the end of November, Door County Medical Center (DCMC) is adjusting plans slightly for its new clinic. “The news came as a surprise to us,” DCMC CEO Brian Stephens said when asked about the situation during...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Chief Urging Deer Hunters To Practice Safety
Hundreds of thousands of hunters are expected to hit the woods for a chance to bag a deer as the nine-day gun deer season opened at sunrise this morning,. The thrill of taking down that trophy buck is a “dream come true” and Manitowoc Police Chief Nick Reimer urges everyone to be safe telling Seehafer News,
