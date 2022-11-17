ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, WI

Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Community Spotlight: The Jason Estes Family

At Thanksgiving, you can find Jason Estes and his team at Sonny’s Italian Kitchen doing what they love: cooking and serving the community. Thursday marks the third year Estes will cook free Thanksgiving dinners for families in need in the community. The tradition started in 2020 to support those impacted by COVID-19. Estes and his team will take care of the full Thanksgiving freight for 30 worthy families in Door County nominated by community members this year. Estes feels blessed to live and work in Sturgeon Bay. He is happy for the opportunity to give back and help foster those same feelings in his children.
STURGEON BAY, WI
11-year-old killed in Wisconsin hunting incident

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - An 11.year-old boy was shot in the chest in a hunting-related incident in Green Lake County Sunday morning, Nov. 20. It happened in the Township of Seneca. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said a man, 41, was trying to unload the firearm in the...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
In Waukesha’s wake, Green Bay police beef up Holiday Parade security

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 38th Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade marches through the city’s downtown Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 10 a.m. It comes almost exactly one year after the deadly parade rampage in Waukesha. This is Green Bay’s first holiday parade since that tragedy in southern...
GREEN BAY, WI
Foster the Village gets more space to help foster families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Foster parents in Brown County are getting a new, top-notch space to stock up on necessities. Foster the Village is moving to a larger location to accommodate the rising number of foster children in the area. The non-profit organization provides clothing and other basic necessities,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
GREEN BAY, WI
Caleb Anderson charged with Green Bay murder

The 38th Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade comes almost exactly 1 year after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The excitement of deer season isn't just for the hunters but for the small businesses in the Northwoods, too. Hunters stock up for deer camp.
GREEN BAY, WI
Omro community center loses its home

Spores from a fungus that's seemingly everywhere in Wisconsin's outdoors can cause blastomycosis. If you have symptoms, let a doctor know your outdoor activities for the last 3 months. Leonard Weis unearthed many treasures over a career spanning decades.
OMRO, WI
Fox Valley School Is Tops In The State

HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Fox Valley school is really exceeding expectations in the latest state report card from the Department of Public Instruction. Kimberly’s Woodland Intermediate School had the highest individual school score in the state. That’s according to the data for the 2021-22 school year.
KIMBERLY, WI
Hunters stock up for deer camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re just one sleep away from the official start of deer hunting season in Wisconsin. It brings big bucks to the state economy as hundreds of thousands of blaze orange-clad hunters head into the woods in search of their big buck. Many hunters were...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Green Bay police beef up parade security

The excitement of deer season isn't just for the hunters but for the small businesses in the Northwoods, too. One more sleep 'til the opening of the gun-deer season. The 9-day gun-deer season starts bright and early Saturday morning. Jeff Pritzl talks about the state's deer herd, past harvests, CWD, and the weather.
GREEN BAY, WI
Family, pets escape house fire in Town of Seymour

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 11/21. Fire engulfed a more than century-old home in the Town of Seymour Sunday. At about 8:24 p.m., Seymour City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a home filling with smoke on Pearl Street. Smoke detectors alerted the family to the fire. The family...
SEYMOUR, WI
Salm Partners expanding Denmark production, creating hundreds of jobs

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the nation’s largest producers of sausages and hot dogs is expanding its operations in Denmark in Brown County, creating hundreds of new jobs. You may not have heard of Salm Partners, but you’ve most likely seen their sausages on store shelves or eaten their products. The company operates two plants in Denmark, and their third facility in Alabama is now relocating next door in a large-scale expansion currently underway.
DENMARK, WI
Aurora Closure Puts Pressure on New Clinic

With the news that Aurora Health Care will close its Sister Bay clinic at the end of November, Door County Medical Center (DCMC) is adjusting plans slightly for its new clinic. “The news came as a surprise to us,” DCMC CEO Brian Stephens said when asked about the situation during...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc Police Chief Urging Deer Hunters To Practice Safety

Hundreds of thousands of hunters are expected to hit the woods for a chance to bag a deer as the nine-day gun deer season opened at sunrise this morning,. The thrill of taking down that trophy buck is a “dream come true” and Manitowoc Police Chief Nick Reimer urges everyone to be safe telling Seehafer News,
MANITOWOC, WI

