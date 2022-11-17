Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting, Nov. 23 Agenda
November 18, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 23nd day of November, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
lightandchampion.com
BRK Meats conducts groundbreaking ceremony
BRK Meats (dba Beef Producers of Texas) is a family-owned East Texas business. The company is a USDA meat processing facility in operation for more than four years in Carthage. Wednesday’s groundbreaking event was for a new harvest unit and a primal removal unit scheduled for construction in Tenaha.
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Reports 3 Call, Successful Blood Drive
November 21, 2022 - The Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department had a relatively light week from November 13th through 19th with just 3 total calls. Here's a summary of the week's events. Sunday evening the JVFD was called to block the entrance to the Sand Isle community per the request of...
scttx.com
West Shelby County VFD Responds to Vehicle Fire on FM 711
November 21, 2022 - West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department (WSCVFD) reports they responded to a vehicle fire on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 on FM 711. The firemen left the station at 7:07pm with two brush trucks and were back in station by 7:40pm. The vehicle fire was in a truck belonging to Ashley Ronalds. The fire appeared to have started in the wiring in the dashboard.
Retired Smith County judge dies, county offers prayers to family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Retired Smith County Judge Randall Rogers has died, according to the county. The county said they are offering their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the former County Court at Law No. 2 judge, and thanked him for his 30 years of service to Smith County.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife
There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
KWTX
Two bald eagles shot dead in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches game wardens are asking for the public’s help in locating the criminal that shot and killed two bald eagles on or around Oct. 28. This crime took place on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward...
KLTV
Reports: Man arrested for high-speed chase with U-Haul for 2nd time in month
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A California man arrested in Kilgore following a high-speed chase with a U-Haul was out on bond from a chase in California last month, according to a California newspaper. According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Friday’s pursuit started at 11:33 a.m. when...
Police: Man arrested with ‘trailer full of marijuana’ has bond set at $1.5 million
UPDATE: Kilgore Police Department said that the driver arrested Friday, who allegedly had a trailer full of marijuana, was taken to Smith County Jail and had his bond set at $1.5 million. According to authorities, the driver was out on bond for a similar type of pursuit from last month in California. UPDATE: According to […]
East Texas couple turn themselves in after shooting incident leaves 2 children injured
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas couple turned themselves in on Monday for felony child endangerment in connection to an “accidental firearm discharge” that injured two young children. Officials said James and Sandy Stewart surrendered themselves to the sheriff’s office and were booked into the jail based on indictments related to the May […]
Nacogdoches, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Joaquin High School football team will have a game with Beckville High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KLTV
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sarah McMullan was the founder, owner and managing artistic director of the Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches. McMullan fell in love with theater at the age of five while performing in a Christmas play. She moved from Mississippi, where she founded Hattiesburg Little Theater, to Nacogdoches. Lamp-Lite...
acuoptimist.com
ACU falls to SFA in WAC title game to end historic season
A win against Stephen F. Austin would have secured the Western Athletic Conference for ACU, and ACU led 21-13 after three quarters, however the Wildcats fell 24-21. SFA scored 11 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take home the WAC trophy. Head coach Keith Patterson’s squad knew what was on the line against SFA as they lost earlier in the year to them, 41-38. Heading into Saturday, a win would have given ACU a chance at the FCS playoffs and a WAC title.
scttx.com
Shelby County Football Scores - Playoffs Week 2
November 18, 2022 - Playoffs week 2 of Shelby County Varsity Football Scores.
scttx.com
Cindy Jackson Sholar
Funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center with internment following at Liberty Hill Cemetery in San Augustine. Visitation will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bro. Steven Berry, Bro. Lamar Denby, and Bro. Rodney Clyde will be officiating.
scttx.com
Toni Katherine Lambert
Funeral services will be held Noon, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel in Center with visitation at 10:00 am. Bro. Joe Walker and Bro. Mike Pearson will officiate. Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery in Joaquin. Born November 4, 1943, in Carthage, Texas, Toni is the daughter...
Carlisle is heading to regional-round of playoffs after a nail biter against Wortham 40-36
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) The Carlisle Indians are headed to the regional-round of playoffs after a back and forth matchup against the Wortham Bulldogs. The final score: 40-36 Carlisle finished the season 9-1, and went 4-0 in district. The Indians will look to spoil the Lovelady Lions undefeated season in Round 3 of the playoffs next […]
Juvenile charged with felony after terroristic threat made against Carlisle ISD
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was arrested on Thursday after a terroristic threat was made against the Carlisle Independent School District, said the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call from the school district, and after their investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with felony 3 terroristic […]
KLTV
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
Comments / 0