Now that Amendment 3 has passed, Missourians have a lot of questions about legal recreational marijuana. Here are all of the answers you could need, our stoned friends. Current medical marijuana dispensaries will start applying for a license to sell recreational weed when Amendment 3 takes effect on December 8. The Department of Health and Senior Services will then have up to 60 days to take action on their applications, so sometime between early December and February, dispensaries will likely start selling marijuana to non-medical customers.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO