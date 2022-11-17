WBR sheriff refuses interviews while his employee remains under criminal investigation for stealing

Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
18-year-old arrested in fatal drive-by shooting, BRPD says
One person has been arrested and two other suspects are being sought in a fatal drive-by shooting on Sunday that killed one person died and injured another, Baton Rouge police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, when suspects...
wbrz.com
Alleged credit card theft leads to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun. According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
brproud.com
Victim killed, suspect in Sunday drive-by shooting identified by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police identified the victim and one of three suspects in a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the shooting in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive around 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Police described the drive-by shooting, saying the victim who died and a passenger were in a vehicle when three suspects in a 2015 Ford 150 shot the victim’s vehicle multiple times.
wbrz.com
DOTD worker, retired BRPD officer, stabbed to death on I-10 Sunday morning; attacker killed
PORT ALLEN - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement on I-10 Sunday morning after he fatally stabbed a DOTD worker who was helping him. The attack happened shortly before noon near the LA 415 exit. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Motorist Assistance Patrol roadside assistance worker Darrell Guillory — a retired BRPD officer — was helping the suspect when he stabbed him multiple times in the head.
WAFB.com
Victim identified in deadly shooting on South Choctaw Drive, one suspect arrested
Victim identified in deadly shooting on South Choctaw Drive, one suspect arrested
wbrz.com
Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10 late Sunday morning
PORT ALLEN - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement on I-10 Sunday morning after he fatally stabbed a DOTD worker who was helping him. The attack happened shortly before noon near the LA 415 exit. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Motorist Assistance Patrol roadside assistance worker Darrell Guillory was helping the suspect when he stabbed him multiple times in the head.
brproud.com
Man accused of stealing $25K in materials from business pled guilty to charges
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of materials from an area business pled guilty to simple burglary. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into $25,000 in materials stolen from a business on July 1, 2021. Investigators soon learned that the suspects stole from the same business five different times.
theadvocate.com
Second defendant involved in $1.8 million Medicaid ploy gets sentenced to federal lockup
A former Iberville Parish health clinician who played a key role in a $1.8 million Medicaid scam has been sentenced to federal prison. Marilyn Brown Antwine, a 54-year-old Baton Rouge woman, was a high-ranking staff member at the St. Gabriel Health Clinic, which for years submitted bogus claims to the federal subsidy program, court records show.
theadvocate.com
Boy on 4-wheeler shot during target practice; 2 men arrested, Pointe Coupee sheriff says
A 13-year-old New Roads boy is dead after he was struck by a stray bullet that came from a group of men holding target practice with rifles at a nearby levee, the Pointe Coupee sheriff's office said. Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the boy was riding a four-wheeler along the side...
wbrz.com
LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight. In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive. A second message announced officers had cleared...
wbrz.com
Man found dead at Baker home; homicide investigation underway
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the unidentified man's body was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide. No more...
Baton Rouge man sentenced in federal court for involvement in dog-fighting ring
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 17, to a year in federal prison for having dogs he planned to fight, according to the US Department of Justice. Officials said Aquintas Singleton, 35, was sentenced to 12 months and one day for “possessing...
I-TEAM: Baker man arrested on federal gun charges days after prior arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Charmaine Wilson, 25, was picked up on federal gun charges, including felon in possession...
wbrz.com
Sources: Nearly $150k missing at WBR Sheriff's Office; employee admits to stealing
PORT ALLEN - Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit that West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office employee Mandy Miller admitted to stealing money after two different investigations began months ago tied to the allegations. Those sources who spoke to WBRZ on condition of anonymity said at least $150,000 is missing. Mandy...
wbrz.com
Felon out on bond for weapons charges arrested again two weeks later in similar case
BAKER - A man arrested Nov. 6 for gun-related charges who was out on bond was arrested again just shy of two weeks later for similar charges. Marshals with the Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) arrested Charmaine Wilson, 26, early Friday morning on Greenwood Lane in Baker.
13-year-old killed by stray bullet during target practice; 2 men arrested
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed two men have been arrested following a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 18. According to Sheriff Rene Thibodaux, a 13-year-old boy was riding his four-wheeler along the levee near Saizon Road in New Roads when he was shot and killed by a stray bullet from a nearby group who were target practicing.
wbrz.com
Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending inappropriate texts
DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on campus as students were being dismissed Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said she was arrested shortly after classes let out for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish narcotics agents make four arrests in separate cases
Intelligence shared between the Iberville Parish Narcotics Division and West Baton Rouge Narcotics Division led to two arrests, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. The investigation led to the arrests of Ashley Scales and David Jones,. Scales was arrested by detectives with the West Baton Rouge Narcotics Division on...
brproud.com
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with arrest of trio on drug and gun charges
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently initiated a traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop took place on Tuesday, November 15, after a deputy saw “an eastbound vehicle commit a traffic violation,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires. Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers...
