ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
WTOP

Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WARRENTON, VA
mocoshow.com

Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg

A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS: A Letter from the School System Medical Officer with Important Information for Thanksgiving Break

MCPD released the following community message on Friday, November 18:. Let me start by wishing all of you an enjoyable Thanksgiving! As we prepare to gather and celebrate the upcoming holidays, let’s think about how we can enjoy the time together, while keeping health in mind. Please review the holiday health reminders at the bottom of this message. The CDC also offers these holiday health strategies which include general wellness tips, and this guide to everyday actions to prevent the spread of flu-like illness, including flu and RSV.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

New La Plata Court Help Center Opens In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – On Monday, members of the Maryland Judiciary, representatives from the Charles County Board of County Commissioners, and Maryland Center for Legal Assistance (MCLA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maryland Legal Aid, celebrated the grand opening of the new court help center in La Plata. The center officially opened in July and began offering walk-in services to self-represented litigants. This court help center is the second all-civil court help center, after Frederick. Although this center is in the circuit court, litigants with District Court matters can also find assistance at the center.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Implements Cost Recovery Program For Emergency Transport

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces it has accepted a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with many of the county’s volunteer fire, rescue and emergency medical services (EMS) departments to implement a centralized EMS transport billing system. EMS transport billing enables fire,...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

District 9A House of Delegates race remains tight as Montgomery County continues ballot count

As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate reports of shots fired in Halethorpe, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers responded to reports of an active assailant in Halethorpe on Saturday, according to authorities.Police say this all started after a report of shots fired along Halethorpe Farms Road around 12:30 p.m. For hours, this area was blocked off--leaving the neighboring community on edge.  County officers set up a media staging area on Hollins Ferry Road but did not make public details on the incident, police said.People who work in the area described to WJZ what they saw. Matthew Duggar works at the liquor store across the street. He says he watched police block off the road and search...
HALETHORPE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland child diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome to serve as ambassador at Festival of Trees, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is just around the corner which means the Festival of Trees will kick off next weekend.Hundreds of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be decked out with cheer to raise money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.But this year, the first person in Maryland to be diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome, will serve as one of the institute's youngest ambassadors for the fundraising event.Six-year-old Violet loves to play with toys.But unlike most children, she is battling a rare neurogenetic disorder called TBCK Syndrome.Violet faces intellectual and developmental delays that affects her speech, muscle movement and respiratory."That special...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023

JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need

Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

New York truck driver killed in I-95 crash in Baltimore County

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A New York man was struck and killed Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, according to Maryland State Police. State police said troopers were called around 7:20 a.m. to I-95 south in the White Marsh area, where there was a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology Welcomes Two New Providers

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed two new providers to the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207; Robert Malacoff, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FHRS, CCDS, and Robyn Lanasa, CRNP, FNP-BC. Dr. Malacoff’s career includes extensive clinical cardiology experience....
EASTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy