Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools
The new law prioritizes pockets of poverty, giving schools services they need to thrive. The post Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
Wbaltv.com
Charles County students, staff revive teacher after heart attack
WALDORF, Md. — A Charles County teacher's life lesson not to give up may have saved his life. Frank Holiday's students are inspired by his lessons in welding class at North Point High School in Waldorf. "He doesn't sugarcoat stuff. He tells us the truth about life," said Kayden...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: New solutions to an old issue: Transitioning squeegee workers off streets
The issue may not be new, but the solutions are. Baltimore has a roadmap for how it wants to transition squeegee workers off the corners and into the city's workforce. 11 TV Hill speaks with members of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative about the conversations that led to this plan's creation and what's yet to come.
Coastal Maryland armed carjacking leads to arrest of four teenagers and 12-year-old
Ocean City Police arrested four teenagers and a 12-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on Nov. 12, 2022.
mocoshow.com
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
Police investigating threat against Towson High School
The school sent out an email to parents and staff Thursday night, saying they were taking the matter seriously.
mocoshow.com
MCPS: A Letter from the School System Medical Officer with Important Information for Thanksgiving Break
MCPD released the following community message on Friday, November 18:. Let me start by wishing all of you an enjoyable Thanksgiving! As we prepare to gather and celebrate the upcoming holidays, let’s think about how we can enjoy the time together, while keeping health in mind. Please review the holiday health reminders at the bottom of this message. The CDC also offers these holiday health strategies which include general wellness tips, and this guide to everyday actions to prevent the spread of flu-like illness, including flu and RSV.
Bay Net
New La Plata Court Help Center Opens In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On Monday, members of the Maryland Judiciary, representatives from the Charles County Board of County Commissioners, and Maryland Center for Legal Assistance (MCLA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maryland Legal Aid, celebrated the grand opening of the new court help center in La Plata. The center officially opened in July and began offering walk-in services to self-represented litigants. This court help center is the second all-civil court help center, after Frederick. Although this center is in the circuit court, litigants with District Court matters can also find assistance at the center.
Accused drunk driver charged in deadly, wrong-way interstate crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP said a driver who was drunk and heading the wrong way on Interstate 97 caused a crash that involved several vehicles and killed a man Saturday morning. Troopers said the wreck happened on Interstate 97 at Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. Three cars […]
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
Calvert County Implements Cost Recovery Program For Emergency Transport
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces it has accepted a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with many of the county’s volunteer fire, rescue and emergency medical services (EMS) departments to implement a centralized EMS transport billing system. EMS transport billing enables fire,...
bethesdamagazine.com
District 9A House of Delegates race remains tight as Montgomery County continues ballot count
As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.
Police investigate reports of shots fired in Halethorpe, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers responded to reports of an active assailant in Halethorpe on Saturday, according to authorities.Police say this all started after a report of shots fired along Halethorpe Farms Road around 12:30 p.m. For hours, this area was blocked off--leaving the neighboring community on edge. County officers set up a media staging area on Hollins Ferry Road but did not make public details on the incident, police said.People who work in the area described to WJZ what they saw. Matthew Duggar works at the liquor store across the street. He says he watched police block off the road and search...
Maryland child diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome to serve as ambassador at Festival of Trees, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute
BALTIMORE - The holiday season is just around the corner which means the Festival of Trees will kick off next weekend.Hundreds of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be decked out with cheer to raise money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.But this year, the first person in Maryland to be diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome, will serve as one of the institute's youngest ambassadors for the fundraising event.Six-year-old Violet loves to play with toys.But unlike most children, she is battling a rare neurogenetic disorder called TBCK Syndrome.Violet faces intellectual and developmental delays that affects her speech, muscle movement and respiratory."That special...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023
JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
WTOP
‘Very disruptive:’ Prince William Co. police chief details who’s behind most school threats
Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia have received 46 threats so far this year, and historically, a majority those threats were made by students, county police chief Peter Newsham told the school board Tuesday night. During a presentation on school safety and security, Newsham said the county has a...
Wbaltv.com
Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need
Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
Wbaltv.com
New York truck driver killed in I-95 crash in Baltimore County
WHITE MARSH, Md. — A New York man was struck and killed Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, according to Maryland State Police. State police said troopers were called around 7:20 a.m. to I-95 south in the White Marsh area, where there was a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder.
chestertownspy.org
UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology Welcomes Two New Providers
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed two new providers to the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207; Robert Malacoff, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FHRS, CCDS, and Robyn Lanasa, CRNP, FNP-BC. Dr. Malacoff’s career includes extensive clinical cardiology experience....
