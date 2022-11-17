ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jody
3d ago

We need to invest in a functional border and stop incentivizing illegal immigration with social benefits and tax revenues. It’s pretty simple. When you pay people to come they do.

Tina
3d ago

Schumer made a comment saying he let the illegals in to procreate, have babies because Americans are not getting Married or having Children = MORE VOTES .

Tigerbear Dufour
2d ago

So Biden put over 125,000 unvetted Afghans here, Almost 3 million across the Southern border,I do believe has exceeded his quota.No worries though,After January, He'll be stifled.

