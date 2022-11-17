ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

5 years after health emergency declaration, fatal overdoses soar back in Pa.

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
Fentanyl in Pa.: facts about the crisis, including how it gets here and what’s being done

White nationalism does not represent the majority | PennLive letters

I heard a portion of Doug Mastriano’s concession after losing the gubernatorial election in Pennsylvania. He indicated that although he had lost, the “movement” was not over. Well, Doug, in my opinion we don’t need any more movements that are based on white Christian nationalism, conspiracy theories regarding fraudulent voting, a loss of women’s freedom to control their own bodies, and discrimination against people who don’t identify with your definition of normal.
Governor, General Assembly must address the state prison guard shortage | PennLive letters

As a state lawmaker, I’m very concerned with the alarming number of vacancies in our commonwealth’s prison system, and the number is only growing. The latest numbers from the Department of Corrections reveal there are 901 vacancies for corrections officers, positions that keep our prisons safe and secure. To give readers an idea of how dire this situation is, two years ago there were less than 100 openings.
GOP’s lackluster fundraising spurs post-election infighting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trailing badly in his Arizona Senate race as votes poured in, Republican Blake Masters went on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program and assigned blame to one person: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “You know what else is incompetent, Tucker? The establishment. The people who control...
Central Bucks: The Downfall?

On Nov. 14, an article about the Central Bucks School District’s decisions about what can and cannot be taught was posted on The Beacon. First, book banning stormed across the states earlier this year, and finally made its way to Pennsylvania schools. But, on top of that, certain teachings are now being banned from schools, which stems from this action. For Central Bucks, the teachings of sexual and gender identity, religious issues and political and sociopolitical issues are now being banned — called Policy 321. These teachings are deemed as “inappropriate” if they are not in correlation to what is being taught, and even that is a stretch. By saying that these teachings are coercing students makes it seem as though these teachers are predators, which they are not. This type of language is dangerous, because it can put teachers at risk of being fired if they try to mention what their personal beliefs are, especially when it comes to their sexual and gender identity.
Berks says Facebook post incorrect that votes were switched [Updated]

Editor’s note: The county called to update information for this story after it was published online. Berks County election officials say all of its voting machines were working correctly when voters cast their ballots on Election Day and they have received no formal petition to perform a manual recount of the results.
Ambler Councilmember Frank DeRousi announces resignation from office

As AroundAmbler.com reported, on the agenda for the November 15th meeting of Ambler’s Borough Council was an announcement that Councilmember Frank DeRuosi (Ward 3) (D) intended to resign from office. DeRousi made the announcement during the meeting but did not offer an explanation. The resignation is effective at the conclusion of the December 20th meeting.
Pennsylvania Irish Pub Named the Best in the State

St. Patrick’s Day is several months away, but you don’t want to wait until that holiday to enjoy a great Irish pub in Pennsylvania. After all, Pennsylvania has so many great Irish pubs, you couldn’t hit them all on St. Patrick’s Day, so you might as well enjoy them year-round.
