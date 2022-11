LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley boys basketball team opened its era under first-year head coach Derrio Green with a 57-43 win over Bozeman on Monday night. The Dolphins improved to 1-0 and will host Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday, November 23. The Bucks fall to 1-0 and will visit Ponce De Leon on Tuesday, November […]

