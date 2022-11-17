Read full article on original website
Police: Local man facing felony charges for threatening three people with BB gun
POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man faces multiple felony aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened three people with a BB gun. Marcello Hulian Bravo, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Pocatello police were dispatched to a business on the 1200 block of Wright Avenue for the report of a...
Police dog bites suspect hiding under car
IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly not stopping his vehicle for police, hitting a parked car and hiding under a vehicle. A K-9 eventually bit the man after he did not listen to police commands, officers said. According to an affidavit of probable...
Idaho Falls man stabs woman, leads officers on pursuit, says sheriff’s office
The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. EastIdahoNews.com is looking into this story and will bring you more details as they become available. On Nov. 17, 2022, at approximately 2:09 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the area of 900 East...
Woman stabbed, man in custody
An Idaho Falls man is in custody and a Shelley woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Bingham County Thursday afternoon. The post Woman stabbed, man in custody appeared first on Local News 8.
Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people
CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
Pocatello man charged following beating that left another man with fractured sternum, ribs
POCATELLO — A man accused of attacking another man with more than 70 punches and kicks is facing a felony charge. David Jonathan Gunderson, 41, has been charged with aggravated battery, court records show. Pocatello police received a call around 11:45 a.m. on May 27 reporting a battery that...
Man charged after allegedly putting pregnant woman into chokehold, beating her while driving
REXBURG — A 24-year-old has been charged after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in the car while driving, then saying he did not care if she died. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Rexburg Police Department, on Nov. 9 at 10:10 p.m., an officer got a call in regards to an active domestic violence situation.
Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes
IDAHO FALLS — Two white pickup trucks were stolen in Idaho Falls during different months and used in crimes committed in Jackson, Wyoming. Both were recovered in Swan Valley. Both were owned by local government entities. “It’s not just coincidental,” Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department told...
Police: Hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian near Pine Ridge Mall identified
CHUBBUCK — A local woman has been identified as the driver of a black 2019 Nissan sedan who struck a pedestrian near the Pine Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Breneman Street, which is located between Walmart and the mall. Police have identified who the driver of the car was and are in communication with the Bannock...
Police investigate crash near Ucon
Idaho State Police is investigating on Thursday at 7:28 a.m. on US 20 at milepost 315, near Ucon. The post Police investigate crash near Ucon appeared first on Local News 8.
What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?
Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
Major damage to home and garage after two fires reported in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — There were no injuries following two structure fires in Idaho Falls on Sunday afternoon. The fires occurred within six minutes of each other but were unrelated. At 1:24 p.m. on Nov. 20, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Singletree Lane...
Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents
Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
Chubbuck police searching for driver who struck pedestrian near Pine Ridge Mall, fled scene
CHUBBUCK — Police in this Southeast Idaho city say they are searching for the driver of a black 2019 Nissan Sentra after the driver struck a pedestrian near the Pine Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Breneman Street, which is located between Walmart and the mall. The pedestrian that was struck was transported to Portneuf Medical Center...
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office issues phone scam alert
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has been taking multiple reports lately regarding a phone scam targeting our area where suspects are soliciting money from victims to avoid arrest. The post Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office issues phone scam alert appeared first on Local News 8.
Help Solve Two Idaho Elk Poaching Cases
Below are two news releases from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk...
Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill
Recent vandalism at the Blackfoot Movie Mill has sparked changes in how the theater owners plan to operate. The post Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill appeared first on Local News 8.
Rollover crash on US-20 near Ucon
IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 315 near Ucon. The crash occurred Thursday morning at around 7:28 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 19-year-old male driver from Idaho Falls was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup and towing a small enclosed trailer, heading eastbound.
Idaho family says Primary Children’s Hospital nurse was crucial in getting baby to breathe
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — When baby Revie Moala was born, her parents knew something was wrong. But doctors reassured the family that their little girl, despite being a couple weeks early and only weighing 4 pounds, was healthy and sent her home. “I knew from the moment she...
One person dead, another in hospital following Rexburg crash
REXBURG — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a head-on collision Tuesday evening at North 2nd East by Moran View Road in Rexburg. Two vehicles were involved in the crash around 7:10 p.m. One person was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, according to Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen. An occupant in the second vehicle was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital.
