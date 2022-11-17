ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man facing felony charges for threatening three people with BB gun

POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man faces multiple felony aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened three people with a BB gun. Marcello Hulian Bravo, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Pocatello police were dispatched to a business on the 1200 block of Wright Avenue for the report of a...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police dog bites suspect hiding under car

IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly not stopping his vehicle for police, hitting a parked car and hiding under a vehicle. A K-9 eventually bit the man after he did not listen to police commands, officers said. According to an affidavit of probable...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people

CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian near Pine Ridge Mall identified

CHUBBUCK — A local woman has been identified as the driver of a black 2019 Nissan sedan who struck a pedestrian near the Pine Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Breneman Street, which is located between Walmart and the mall. Police have identified who the driver of the car was and are in communication with the Bannock...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?

Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents

Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Chubbuck police searching for driver who struck pedestrian near Pine Ridge Mall, fled scene

CHUBBUCK — Police in this Southeast Idaho city say they are searching for the driver of a black 2019 Nissan Sentra after the driver struck a pedestrian near the Pine Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Breneman Street, which is located between Walmart and the mall. The pedestrian that was struck was transported to Portneuf Medical Center...
CHUBBUCK, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office issues phone scam alert

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has been taking multiple reports lately regarding a phone scam targeting our area where suspects are soliciting money from victims to avoid arrest.  The post Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office issues phone scam alert appeared first on Local News 8.
rmef.org

Help Solve Two Idaho Elk Poaching Cases

Below are two news releases from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Rollover crash on US-20 near Ucon

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 315 near Ucon. The crash occurred Thursday morning at around 7:28 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 19-year-old male driver from Idaho Falls was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup and towing a small enclosed trailer, heading eastbound.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

One person dead, another in hospital following Rexburg crash

REXBURG — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a head-on collision Tuesday evening at North 2nd East by Moran View Road in Rexburg. Two vehicles were involved in the crash around 7:10 p.m. One person was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, according to Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen. An occupant in the second vehicle was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital.
REXBURG, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy