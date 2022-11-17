Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Utility work will restrict travel in part of Lincoln on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some homes and businesses will be hard to access on Sunday while crews are in the area removing overhead powerlines and utility poles, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department says. Residents are allowed to stay in their homes, and if travel is necessary the city...
1011now.com
Two Lincoln streets to close Sunday for utility work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Portions of two streets will temporarily close Sunday, Nov. 20, for Lincoln Electric System (LES) utility work. LES will remove overhead power lines and utility poles. The closures are as follows:. South 48th Street from Sumner to Glade streets – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Council votes for developer over neighbors again
For the second time in a matter of weeks the City of Omaha has sided with developers over neighbors. The latest a 194-unit apartment complex on the city's west side, not all that far from that second development. [View our complete video report above and check back for a full...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
State and local regulators can’t, or won't, stop water from getting worse
In response to stubbornly high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a slice of the region a “Phase 3 area.”
klkntv.com
‘A godsend’: Hundreds head to Lincoln event for rent and utility assistance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Friday, Lincolnites flooded the Urban Development Department’s Rent and Utilities Assistance Event to apply for financial help after the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has dispersed money to 5,000 Lincoln homes, totaling $40 million in financial aid. With the end of the program swiftly...
klkntv.com
Officials warn of rising traffic deaths across the state ahead of busy travel week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation is warning of an increase in traffic-related deaths as thousands of Nebraskans plan to hit the road this week for Thanksgiving. According to a report from Nebraska Public Media, there have been 233 fatal accidents so far this year, about...
In the cold, Man waits longer for Metro bus after wheelchair ramp fails
Omaha Metro says it's rare, but the North Omaha man says it's happened to him more than once. He wants to make sure Metro does what it can to maintain the buses as ADA compliant.
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Woods Brothers started it all
Today the Woods Brothers companies bring to mind their real estate operations and Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph but after the first of the Woods family arrived in Lincoln in 1873 their primary business was livestock auctioning. Virtually no one would think of them in regard to the various businesses on...
Compost piles containing dead chickens near David City wellfield to be removed
Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained.
kfornow.com
Applications Being Taken For New City Council Member
(KFOR NEWS November 18, 2022) The Lincoln City Council wants applicants to apply for the Southwest District #3 seat being vacated by Councilwoman Jane Raybould, who was recently elected to the Nebraska Legislature. In a letter from Council chair, Tammy Ward, interested persons who live in District #3 can apply...
1011now.com
Hundreds wait in the cold seeking rental assistance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln event meant to help people apply for some pandemic financial assistance left hundreds stranded in the cold. Organizers met lines full of hundreds more people than expected, and desperation led to confusion, disappointment and even some jostling in the crowd. Around 1,000 residents came...
WOWT
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
WOWT
Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reports its third hunting injury incident for 2022. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. It happened along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Game and Parks says the man was accidentally...
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
KELOLAND TV
Names released in 2 fatal crashes; Nightclub shooting; New airline coming to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday.
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
Omaha council approves controversial apartments near 168th and W. Center
The half dozen or so neighbors who spoke cited traffic concerns, that the 192-unit luxury apartment complex is too big and that it would “destroy the quality of life” for current residents.
KETV.com
Power outage impacting nearly 20,000 people in Douglas, Sarpy counties Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 20,000 people in Douglas and Sarpy counties are without power on Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District said the cause of the outage, which is currently impacting 18,658 people, is not known at this time. OPPD said an issue with a piece of equipment in...
klkntv.com
Fire crews douse flames at north Lincoln home in freezing winds
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several fire crews helped extinguish flames at a north Lincoln home Thursday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to the apartment near North 38th Street and Baldwin Avenue around 4 p.m. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the fire was within the walls and...
