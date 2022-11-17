ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Utility work will restrict travel in part of Lincoln on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some homes and businesses will be hard to access on Sunday while crews are in the area removing overhead powerlines and utility poles, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department says. Residents are allowed to stay in their homes, and if travel is necessary the city...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Two Lincoln streets to close Sunday for utility work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Portions of two streets will temporarily close Sunday, Nov. 20, for Lincoln Electric System (LES) utility work. LES will remove overhead power lines and utility poles. The closures are as follows:. South 48th Street from Sumner to Glade streets – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Council votes for developer over neighbors again

For the second time in a matter of weeks the City of Omaha has sided with developers over neighbors. The latest a 194-unit apartment complex on the city's west side, not all that far from that second development. [View our complete video report above and check back for a full...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Woods Brothers started it all

Today the Woods Brothers companies bring to mind their real estate operations and Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph but after the first of the Woods family arrived in Lincoln in 1873 their primary business was livestock auctioning. Virtually no one would think of them in regard to the various businesses on...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Applications Being Taken For New City Council Member

(KFOR NEWS November 18, 2022) The Lincoln City Council wants applicants to apply for the Southwest District #3 seat being vacated by Councilwoman Jane Raybould, who was recently elected to the Nebraska Legislature. In a letter from Council chair, Tammy Ward, interested persons who live in District #3 can apply...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Hundreds wait in the cold seeking rental assistance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln event meant to help people apply for some pandemic financial assistance left hundreds stranded in the cold. Organizers met lines full of hundreds more people than expected, and desperation led to confusion, disappointment and even some jostling in the crowd. Around 1,000 residents came...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

No injuries in Lancaster County accident

A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reports its third hunting injury incident for 2022. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. It happened along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Game and Parks says the man was accidentally...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Fire crews douse flames at north Lincoln home in freezing winds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several fire crews helped extinguish flames at a north Lincoln home Thursday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to the apartment near North 38th Street and Baldwin Avenue around 4 p.m. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the fire was within the walls and...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy