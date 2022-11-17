Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Downtown Peoria water main break repaired, cause unknown
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The water main break in downtown Peoria that caused multiple businesses to close has been repaired, according to a press release from Illinois American Water on Monday. Illinois American Water crews have been hard at work since Saturday night to repair the water main. While...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria’s 38th Festival of Lights parade brings out thousands
EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria has held its annual Festival of Lights parade for the last 38 years. A staple in the city, this year’s parade featured more than 30 floats. Thousands lined the streets Saturday night and braved the 20-degree temepratures to watch the floats...
1470 WMBD
Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
Central Illinois Proud
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria library, courthouse closed Monday due to water main break
UPDATE (11:10 a.m.) — The Peoria Public Main Library will remain closed all day Monday. All other PPL locations are open for regular hours. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break in downtown Peoria has yet to be resolved, meaning that the Peoria County Courthouse and the Peoria Public Library are closed Monday.
25newsnow.com
Downtown Peoria’s 97-year old Labor Temple for sale
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A nearly century-old union fixture of Downtown Peoria is now up for sale for $799,900 as of Thursday. The union history of the building is present from top to bottom, from the large AFL-CIO letters on the roof to the very beams the building is held up by.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria prepares for the Parade of Lights
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria is preparing for the 38th Annual Parade of Lights Saturday. The Parade will feature about 30 floats, including the return of the U.S.S. East Peoria. East Peoria Public Relations Coordinator Jill Peterson called the parade a staple of East...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre is the oldest theatre in Peoria. It opened its doors in 1914 and it shut down in 1958. Part of the theatre was torn down to make room for…wait for it…a parking lot!. In 1988 what was left of The Apollo Theatre was refurbished and...
Central Illinois Proud
Section of City of Washington under boil order
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A large section of Washington is under a boil order alert after the city’s water treatment plant began to malfunction Monday morning. Below is a map of the areas affected by this malfunction. Due to chlorine levels dropping outside of regulated limits, residents within...
Central Illinois Proud
L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More manufacturing resources are coming to Peoria. L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has inaugurated 1DigitalPlace and the Wire Harness & Prototype Center. The company is a global engineering services provider. At the launch party, people could take a tour of both facilities and see demonstrations of...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman shot to death Saturday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was killed in Peoria Saturday night, and police are working to learn more about the city’s latest homicide. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria police responded to the intersection of W. Montana and S. Oregon Streets for a call of shots fired during a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.
‘It’s going to be a struggle’: Galesburg tourism, business officials lament loss of Amtrak service
Local tourism officials and downtown businesses are bracing for a negative impact from Amtrak’s decision to suspend partial passenger rail service between Galesburg and Chicago. Amtrak announced earlier this week it was suspending two morning trains leaving and arriving in Galesburg. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at...
wjbc.com
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
LOGAN COUNTY – The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across the...
WATCH: Peoria vs. Morris high school football
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch the Nov. 19, 2022, Peoria vs. Morris high school football game, presented by Clutch Sports Media. This story will be updated with the full game shortly.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria County Courthouse closed amid continued water main repairs
UPDATE: The Peoria County Courthouse will be closed Monday as repairs continue on a broken water main in downtown Peoria. In an official release, all court hearings scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. The Peoria County Circuit Clerk’s Office will send affected parties a notice of the rescheduled court hearing by both physical mail and email. As of now, the courthouse is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Solvera Health
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how Solvera Health helps local populations stay healthy.
1470 WMBD
Weekend PPD Gun buybacks end swiftly due to massive demand
PEORIA, Ill. — A weekend gun buyback event in Peoria had to be cut short because of sky-high demand, according to Peoria Police. PPD held a citywide gun buyback opportunity on Saturday — no questions asked — and provided gift cards worth up to $500 for those who turned in their unwanted guns.
25newsnow.com
Former Pekin basketball star passes away, university says
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The Central Illinois basketball community is mourning the loss of a former Pekin Dragon. According to a post from St. Ambrose University Athletics Saturday, student-athlete Patrick Torrey passed away. Torrey was a 2019 graduate of Pekin High School and was a star on the Dragons’ Regional Championship basketball team.
newschannel20.com
IHSA Semifinals: Insane final Leonard Bowl + Williamsville returns to State since 2019
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - There was one game between the IHSA State Championships and six area football teams: the semifinals. Three teams advanced to the state title game, while three other teams have ended their successful seasons in the semifinals. On Friday night, Sacred Heart-Griffin head coach Ken Leonard and...
Comments / 0