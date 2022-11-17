Read full article on original website
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 11/21/2022
The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals will clash in the last battle of the international series at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. Are you ready for some football across the border? It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Cardinals prediction and pick. The...
Seahawks Russell Wilson trade looking more like highway robbery after another Broncos loss
The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
Year after year, these two AFC North rivals display some of the most physical football played in the league and shouldn’t be expected to be any different when the Cincinnati Bengals travel to the Steel City to do war with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Bengals-Steelers prediction and pick will be made.
Kyler Murray’s official status in Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 11, revealed
It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for another game with Kyler Murray on the sidelines. Both Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy are dealing with injuries. The former is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out in Week 10, while the latter is tending to a knee problem he picked up against the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, McCoy isn’t included on the latest injury report, while Murray has been given the questionable tag.
Saints grades: New Orleans’ report cards from Week 11 win vs. Rams
The New Orleans Saints were down to their final shot at staying in playoff contention in Week 11, and they managed to grind out a much needed victory over the Los Angeles Rams when they needed it the most. The 27-20 victory pushes the Saints record on the season to 4-7, ensuring that they can’t be counted out just yet in the NFC South.
Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss
Another week, another loss for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. And with each loss comes a postgame press conference with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett trying to explain what just transpired. This time around, Hackett seemingly rued a decision made on the field by Wilson, who threw the ball away near the end of […] The post Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions
Entering Week 11, the New York Giants had been a surprise jumpstart team under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Only one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants needed a win against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, events did not pan out in their favor. The Giants’ multiple turnovers and […] The post Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Melvin Gordon shown the door after the Broncos latest loss
The Denver Broncos moribund 2022 campaign only continued to get worse in Week 11, as the Broncos allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to rally late and pull off a wild 22-16 victory on Sunday afternoon. In the aftermath of their latest loss, Denver has decided to make a shocking decision in regards to their running back room and Melvin Gordon.
RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are seen as the two frontrunners for prized free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr right now. A reunion in the Big Apple would certainly be intriguing given his history with the organization, but it appears Jerry Jones and America’s Team have a better chance of actually securing […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a much needed victory in Week 11 over the Denver Broncos, and much of it was due to a strong outing from Derek Carr. Carr led the Raiders on a game-tying field goal drive late in the fourth quarter before promptly getting the ball to start overtime and quickly […] The post Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts drops truth bomb on thrilling comeback win over Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season last Monday night, and it looked like a second consecutive loss was on the horizon against the Indianapolis Colts. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts would not have anything to do with that process and led the Eagles to late 4th-quarter comeback.
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA
The USC football squad punched its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game in dramatic fashion. A win over rival UCLA has them riding high in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. 48-45 was the final score of the back-and-forth contest that Caleb Williams the USC offense. Williams coming through in key moments […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ bold Super Bowl claim after destruction of Vikings in Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys have seemingly validated their Super Bowl contender status in Week 11 after beating the Minnesota Vikings. It wasn’t just the fact that they beat the second-best team in the NFC; it’s the way they did it. Dallas completely ran over the previously 8-1 Minnesota squad in all facets of the game.
Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders
It has been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, and their pain continued in Week 11 on Sunday when they dropped a 22-16 decision in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. As usual, the defense stood up for itself and did a solid job, but quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense have been brutally […] The post Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow reveals message he gave Kenny Pickett after avenging brutal Week 1 loss to Steelers
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had Week 11’s rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers circled on their calendars, as they had been seeking to return the favor to their AFC North rivals after losing to the Steelers at home in Week 1, 23-20. The Bengals completed that goal, as...
Falcons lose critical offensive player to injury
The Atlanta Falcons will be without the services of tight end Kyle Pitts due to an MCL injury. The post Falcons lose critical offensive player to injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits vs. Saints after suffering worrying head injury
Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford was seen heading to the locker room after picking up an injury in Week 11 vs. the New Orleans Saints. It’s a major concern for Rams fans, who saw their star quarterback get sandwiched by a pair of Saints defenders on a devastating hit just after halftime. Per Adam […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits vs. Saints after suffering worrying head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals
The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/21/2022
The Golden State Warriors will travel to take on the New Orleans Pelicans in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Smoothie King Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick, laid out below. Golden...
