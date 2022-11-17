Read full article on original website
Good Morning Utah Holiday Feast Giveaway
Don’t miss Good Morning Utah‘s Holiday Feast Giveaway happening this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning on ABC4 Utah. Watch Good Morning Utah during the 6 a.m. hour for a holiday code word of the day. Then enter that code word on ABC4.com/contests for the chance to win $100 in Harmons Gift Cards to help with your holiday feast! There’s a new winner each morning so be sure to watch Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 6 a.m. only on ABC4 Utah!
5 essential tips to stay safe while driving on Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Around all the excitement of the holidays, more drivers are on Utah roads trying to keep up with seasonal routines. Sadly, this surge in travel makes commuting much more dangerous, and drivers must follow the rules of the road to ensure everyone’s safety.
Empowering men to communicate in their relationships
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Motivational speaker and author Rob Sirstin shares the must have for proper communication and comprehension within relationships. Navigating conflict in relationships with your partner can be challenging but fortunately, Sirstin shares what can be done to maintain a healthy and long-lasting relationship. Accoring...
Empowerment club for men
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – In a world full of stress it is super important that everybody gets the help they need to get through life. This is what Joe Speredon thought when he moved to Utah. He missed the group of friends he had back at his previous home. So, he started the Utah Men’s Circle, a club that gets together and does activities that range from crazy and exciting to things like meditation. He made this club to give guys a place to comfortable and to be able to be vulnerable. Its super hard for men to be vulnerable sometimes, he describes it as he was “conditioned” to hide his feelings and he wants to break that and have a place where men can heal together. A typical circle event will happen in random places, and they are different every time. They include text message check-ins to allow them to rant to their fellow circle members if needed. With all this support it all comes free at no cost.
