ocala-news.com
‘Festival at Fort King’ returns in December to bring local history to life
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the ‘Festival at Fort King’ in early December, a two-day event that will allow visitors to step back into the 1800s. The festival will be held on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala
I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
ocala-news.com
Santos Collazo Negron
Ocala- Santos Collazo Negron, 64, passed away on November 13, 2022. Santos was born on June 18, 1958 to his parents, Justo Collazo Montalvo & Francisca Negron Leon in Ponce, Puerto Rico. He later served in the US Army, and he loved to play the guitar, conga, the marakas, and was a lead singer in a band.
ocala-news.com
OPD sergeant recognized for act of kindness
The Ocala Police Department has recognized one of its sergeants who performed a small act of kindness for a local resident last week. On Thursday, November 17, OPD officers responded to the 3500 block of SE Fort King Street due to a reported battery incident in the area, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a woman who was walking and carrying bags of groceries.
ocala-news.com
Zbigniew Dolacinski Lemus
Zbigniew Dolacinski Lemus, known to family and friends as either Zbi or Dan, passed away on November 7, 2022 at his home in Ocala, Florida at the age of 49. He was predeceased by his father Zbigniew Dolacinski Sr., and is survived by his mother Julieta Mitchell, grandmother Amalia Carpenter, wife Jennifer Yuen, daughter Kara Dolacinski, and sisters Bashi Dolacinski and Aggie Doty.
ocala-news.com
Hawk In The Falls Of Ocala
This hawk decided to have a look around from the top of this flagpole in the Falls of Ocala. Thanks to Tim Lincoln for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Donna Sue Burdette
Donna Sue (Smith) Burdette, loving wife and mother of two sons joined the Heavenly Angels on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the age of 68. At the time of her passing, she was at Cates House, a Hospice House, located in Ocala, FL. Donna leaves behind her husband of 49...
ocala-news.com
Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy
The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
ocala-news.com
Donna Lynn Borgioni
Donna Lynn Borgioni, age 74, of Ocala FL and formerly of Long Island NY, passed away on November 15, 2022 at Ocala Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 17, 1948, the daughter of Harriet Root and Jessie Cook. After moving to Ocala in 1980, she joined the Marion...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Butterfly In Salt Springs
Check out this beautiful butterfly that landed on a flower in Salt Springs. Thanks to Jane Scherf for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala Civic Theatre to celebrate legendary composers with ‘Coming Back Like a Song’
An upcoming play at the Ocala Civic Theatre will transport audiences to a Manhattan apartment on Christmas Eve in 1956. ‘Coming Back Like a Song’ is based on the real-life bond between three legendary composers: Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, and Jimmy Van Heusen. Inside an elegant apartment on Christmas Eve, these songwriters will gather around the piano as they share many martinis, as well as their hopes, dreams, and concerns about the future of music with rock ‘n roll right around the corner, according to Ocala Civic Theatre.
ocala-news.com
Stephen Frank Carter
Stephen Frank Carter, 62, of Ocala, Florida, a beloved husband, father, brother, son, and friend passed away November 13, 2022, in the loving company of his family. Steve was born on September 10, 1960, to David Carter Sr. and Mary Jane Carter in Milwaukee, WI. Steve’s childhood years were enjoyed in Menominee Falls, WI and in Ripon, WI. He was on the cross-country track team and graduated from Ripon Senior High School in 1978. He graduated from California State University of Long Beach with an Economics Degree in 1988. He then went on to work for FedEx as a Logistics Manager. He ascended to the top of his field as a Terminal Manager, overseeing operations, fleet, personnel and all those holiday packages. He climbed the ladder making several moves to larger and larger markets with FedEx. Although Steve retired in 2015, he never slowed down.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Symphony Orchestra’s festive ‘Symphony Under the Lights’ returns in two weeks
The Ocala Symphony Orchestra’s popular annual show “Symphony Under the Lights” will return to the Reilly Arts Center’s outdoor stage in two weeks. The orchestra will play holiday favorites during the concert, which will be held on Friday, December 2, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Jenkins Open Air Theatre located at 500 NE 9th Street in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Marion County reports another slight rise in COVID-19 cases
The Florida Department of Health recently released its virus summary for the week of Friday, November 11 through Thursday, November 17, and it shows that new COVID-19 cases in Marion County have slightly increased for the second consecutive report. According to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s (DOH-Marion)...
ocala-news.com
DOH-Marion providing free naloxone in effort to reduce substance abuse deaths
The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) has announced the availability of free naloxone nasal spray kits. This lifesaving medication, known commercially as Narcan, could help reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state, according to DOH-Marion. Each kit will consist of two naloxone nasal sprays that are administered even without a health care professional present.
ocala-news.com
Marion Oaks man accused of breaking into home, stealing cellphones and jewelry
A 19-year-old Marion Oaks man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and stealing several cellphones and jewelry items. On Friday, November 18, an MCSO corporal responded to a residence located in the 6600 block of SE...
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man with prior battery conviction accused of attacking woman in bar
A 58-year-old Silver Springs man with a prior felony battery conviction was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a bar. On Thursday, November 17, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to Suite 306, a cigar bar located at 3131 SW College Road in Ocala, in reference to a battery incident.
ocala-news.com
Robert T. Fleming
Fleming, Robert T., aka “Bob” passed away peacefully on November 16, 2022. Bob was known by many as husband, dad, grandpa, friend, foreman, coach, captain and Mr. Bob. He was what some would call a “Man’s Man” and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed boating, golfing, softball, coaching, dancing and most of all his family and friends. Bob always had a story to share, was quick with a joke and could always be counted on when you were in need. Bob spent the last 14 years actively retired in The Villages with his wife Donna.
ocala-news.com
26-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Alachua County
A 26-year-old pedestrian from Newberry died on Sunday evening after he was struck by a car in Alachua County. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, a red sedan was traveling near the intersection of State Road 26 and SW 260th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The vehicle had two occupants: a 19-year-old man from Gainesville (driver) and a 15-year-old girl from Lake City (passenger).
