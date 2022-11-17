Stephen Frank Carter, 62, of Ocala, Florida, a beloved husband, father, brother, son, and friend passed away November 13, 2022, in the loving company of his family. Steve was born on September 10, 1960, to David Carter Sr. and Mary Jane Carter in Milwaukee, WI. Steve’s childhood years were enjoyed in Menominee Falls, WI and in Ripon, WI. He was on the cross-country track team and graduated from Ripon Senior High School in 1978. He graduated from California State University of Long Beach with an Economics Degree in 1988. He then went on to work for FedEx as a Logistics Manager. He ascended to the top of his field as a Terminal Manager, overseeing operations, fleet, personnel and all those holiday packages. He climbed the ladder making several moves to larger and larger markets with FedEx. Although Steve retired in 2015, he never slowed down.

