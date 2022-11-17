Read full article on original website
Ingram scores 34, Pelicans rout depleted Warriors 128-83
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points in the same game that Zion Williamson returned from a three-game absence, and the New Orleans Pelicans routed the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83 on Monday night. “He was fantastic all game,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Ingram, who hit 12 of 19 shots and whose repertoire included transition 3s, driving dunks and late-shot-clock turnaround fade-aways. “He played with force. When he decided to go (to the basket), he went quickly. ... It was just good to see him put together an all-around good game.” Playing one night after winning on the road for the first time this season at Houston, the Warriors scratched Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins from the lineup in New Orleans. “This was just a night for the young guys to get a chance to play and it was a tough night,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “New Orleans played really well.”
Amy Schneider wins a hard-fought 'Jeopardy!' tournament
NEW YORK (AP) — Forty-game winner Amy Schneider capped her big year by winning a hard-fought “Jeopardy!” tournament of champions in an episode that aired Monday. Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, won three games in the tournament finals, narrowly beating Andrew He, a software developer from neighboring San Francisco, who won two games. The third contestant, Sam Buttrey, was another Californian who won one game. Schneider had a 40-game winning streak earlier this year, the second longest in the game show’s history, which began when she defeated He. She said she both wanted to compete again with He, known for his cold-blooded big bets on the show’s Daily Doubles, and feared him.
