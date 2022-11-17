ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Police investigate 3rd home invasion this month near Temple University campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Temple student was among four victims of a Monday morning home invasion and robbery in North Philadelphia, police say. It was the second home invasion on that block this month."This is the third home invasion in the last two weeks and all investigative leads are being explored," a Temple University spokesperson said in a statement.Two men entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, near Berks, around 6:18 a.m., forcing the door open.The men locked four residents in the bathroom while they took several items from the home including a Glock handgun, phones,...
PennLive.com

Pedestrian dies in crash on Temple University’s campus

A crash on the campus of Temple University in Philadelphia led to the death of a pedestrian Thursday afternoon, according to 6ABC. The fatal crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday on North Broad Street on Temple’s campus, the news outlet reported. The victim, who had yet to be identified as of Thursday evening, was not a Temple student or employee, according to the report.
CBS Philly

Trees planted in Germantown honor victims of 2 hit-and-run crashes on same street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Elizabeth Negron and Dia Lee were killed in hit-and-run crashes at the same intersection in Germantown. While an arrest was made in Lee's case, the Philadelphia Police Department is still searching for the driver who hit Negron.The Germantown community is coming together, planting trees to honor the victims."She was a joy to be around," Jackie Martinez, Negron's sister, said.Negron, 32, is remembered as a free spirit and loving mother to her two daughters."She just likes to, like, talk to people and introduce herself," Martinez said.On July 3, Negron was crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street when a...
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police. 
NBC Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting

Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
