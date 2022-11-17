Read full article on original website
Police investigate 3rd home invasion this month near Temple University campus
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Temple student was among four victims of a Monday morning home invasion and robbery in North Philadelphia, police say. It was the second home invasion on that block this month."This is the third home invasion in the last two weeks and all investigative leads are being explored," a Temple University spokesperson said in a statement.Two men entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, near Berks, around 6:18 a.m., forcing the door open.The men locked four residents in the bathroom while they took several items from the home including a Glock handgun, phones,...
fox29.com
Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia. Philadelphia police in the 22nd District were called to the 2500 block of North Alder Street Saturday night, about 6 p.m., on a report of a stabbing. Officers found the 45-year-old victim inside...
Pedestrian dies in crash on Temple University’s campus
A crash on the campus of Temple University in Philadelphia led to the death of a pedestrian Thursday afternoon, according to 6ABC. The fatal crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday on North Broad Street on Temple’s campus, the news outlet reported. The victim, who had yet to be identified as of Thursday evening, was not a Temple student or employee, according to the report.
Man shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia
Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police search for driver in deadly Northeast Philadelphia hit and run
Police are looking for a driver in a deadly hit and run in Northeast Philadelphia that they are calling intentional.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 26, critically injured after he was shot multiple times in Castor
CASTOR - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Castor section. Officials say the shooting happened about 4:15 Sunday afternoon, on the 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue. The man was shot multiple times and transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was placed...
fox29.com
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
Delaware County Police investigating deadly double shooting in Yeadon
Police in Delaware County are investigating a deadly double shooting in Yeadon.
Trees planted in Germantown honor victims of 2 hit-and-run crashes on same street
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Elizabeth Negron and Dia Lee were killed in hit-and-run crashes at the same intersection in Germantown. While an arrest was made in Lee's case, the Philadelphia Police Department is still searching for the driver who hit Negron.The Germantown community is coming together, planting trees to honor the victims."She was a joy to be around," Jackie Martinez, Negron's sister, said.Negron, 32, is remembered as a free spirit and loving mother to her two daughters."She just likes to, like, talk to people and introduce herself," Martinez said.On July 3, Negron was crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street when a...
Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police.
fox29.com
Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking four men in connection with a double shooting that led to the death of one of the two shot In North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, on the 1700 block of...
fox29.com
Police: Man found slumped in doorway, fatally shot 8 times in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man became the latest victim of Philadelphia weekend gun violence early Saturday morning. Police say he was found slumped in the doorway a home on the 100 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia. He had been shot eight times. He was transported to a local...
NBC Philadelphia
Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting
Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
New surveillance video released after Philadelphia sanitation worker killed in Mayfair
The video shows a man in a mask approaching the sanitation truck on Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday morning, causing it to stop.
Philadelphia police car crashes, causing several streets to be blocked around scene
A police vehicle was involved in a crash in a Philadelphia neighborhood, according to 6ABC. The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday at Wayne Avenue and West Rittenhouse Street where the police cruiser hit a no-turn-on-red sign at the intersection causing severe front-end damage, the news outlet reported. A second...
fox29.com
Philadelphia officer injured after patrol car struck in Bustleton intersection
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer is in the hospital after a two-car crash in the city's Bustleton section Friday night. Police say the officer was driving through a green light at the intersection of Red Lion Road and Northeast Boulevard when his patrol car was struck around 9 p.m.
fox29.com
Police: Boy, 15, driven to hospital after shooting in North Philadelphia parking lot
DOVER, De. - Authorities say a teenager showed up to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot in a North Philadelphia parking lot. The 15-year-old victim was driven to a Nazare Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to police. Investigators believe the...
fox29.com
Police: Fights leads to man being shot to death inside car in Reading
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle in Reading late Friday night. Police were responding to reports of a car crash when they discovered a gunshot victim inside a car on the 200 block of Penn Street around 10 p.m. The...
82-year-old Philadelphia resident who went missing over a month ago located
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police told CBS3 that 82-year-old MaryAnn Poston has been found. Police said earlier on Saturday that Ms. Poston from South Philadelphia went missing over a month ago.Police did not release any information about where Poston was found or any further details.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Terri Mailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Terri was last seen in the Newark area on 11/20/22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as...
