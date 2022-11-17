Man who threatened to crash plane in Mississippi dies in federal custody
Federal officials say the man who was accused of stealing an airplane in Mississippi and then threatened to crash it into a Walmart in September died on Monday while in federal custody.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Cory Wayne Patterson was found unresponsive at a Miami federal prison where he was being held while he awaited trial, the Daily Journal and the Los Angeles Times reported.
“Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures," officials said in a statement, per the news outlets. "Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Patterson was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel."
The Associated Press reported that the 29-year-old was arrested on Sept. 3 and federally charged with the destruction of aircraft and an attempt to commit an offense.
An airport worker, Patterson allegedly stole a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air C90A from the Tupelo Regional Airport shortly after 5 a.m., subsequently flying over Northeast Mississippi for five hours before crashing the plane in a bean field in Ripley, Mississippi, the news outlet reported.
Comments / 0