FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
Louisville activists remember road traffic victims in a day of remembrance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last year, hundreds of people in Kentucky died in traffic crashes. Families are demanding change. A group met at Iroquois Park Sunday as part of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Two years ago, while crossing New Cut Road, Janet Heston's son was killed....
Longtime Louisville business finds new home in downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As some downtown businesses move to new locations, citing violent crime’s impact, one longtime Louisville business is re-opening its doors in the heart of the Metro. “Jerry Green and Friends” has operated in, now, three separate Louisville locations for 27 years. Entertainer and owner,...
Metro Council ordinance details plan for Louisville's $30M surplus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council met for the last time before the holiday to decide the future of Louisville's roughly $30 million surplus. The Budget Committee passed the ordinance late Thursday evening; it had a few big line items, including $8.2 million for a birthing center at UofL Health's Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in South Louisville.
Phase 1 of former Iroquois housing site revealed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Housing Authority and city leaders announced on Thursday how they plan to use an $11.8 million dollar grant from the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund to bring the former Iroquois housing site right off Taylor boulevard in South Louisville. Phase 1 includes 60 units...
Fate of Cherokee Park's iconic pavilion has become more uncertain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fate of the teepee-shaped Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park has become more uncertain. The iconic pavilion was closed in May due to structural issues. On Thursday, a Louisville Metro Council committee voted to cut $1.4 million proposed for repairs. Instead, the budget committee approved...
'So much potential': Investors, business owners tour available properties in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — South Louisville is open and ready for new businesses to move to the area. Developers, Investors and small business owners toured several available properties on Friday. Inside the now-closed former Biscuit Belly location at Colonial Gardens, investors gathered to see what south Louisville has to offer.
Louisville mayor-elect: LMPD Chief Erika Shields is resigning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Louisville ushers in a new mayor in 2023, it will also get a new police chief. Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Monday that Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields has offered her resignation. It will be effective in January, as Greenberg takes office. He said...
Community leaders, developers take tour of south Louisville in hopes of encouraging new investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of developers, realtors and neighborhood lifers set out Friday afternoon to explore the Taylor Boulevard/New Cut Road corridor. Starting at Colonial Gardens, the group was on a mission to show off the possibilities awaiting those who could invest in south Louisville. "We hope to...
What to expect at 2022 Light Up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the most wonderful time of the year, and as usual, Louisville Metro is celebrating with one of its biggest holiday traditions. Light Up Louisville is once again happening the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. The 35-foot tree was placed...
2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
Louisville LGBTQ+ community 'devastated' by Colorado Springs mass shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a mass shooting, Saturday, at a Colorado Springs nightclub, many apart of Louisville's LGBTQ+ community say they cannot find the words to explain its impact, other than "devastating." So far, authorities are reporting at least five people were killed and 25 others injured in a...
JCPS teachers getting 5% raise for next school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers working for Jefferson County Public Schools are getting a raise, the second one in just the last year. It’s a 5% raise for next school year. That’s on top of the 4% raise they got at the start of this year. This was...
Louisville police chief Erika Shields to resign when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg takes office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign at the end of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's term. Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon. Greenberg said an interim police chief will be named before he takes office, and his administration...
Louisville groups prepare winter shelters for city's houseless community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky - The bitterly cold temperatures are starting to sit in across Kentuckiana and are raising alarms around Louisville about houseless individuals. Local groups are asking everyone to be mindful of those who can't escape the cold. Chasity told WHAS11 she's fought to stay warm...
4 Louisville Walgreens officially close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens in Louisville are now officially closed. Officials with the store announced the closings in late October. They said the decision to close these four stores was so they could best meet customer needs, along with considering the local market and customer buying habits. Walgreens...
Designs released for conversion of two busy one-way streets in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 900 people in Louisville have died in crashes since 2014. That's according to Vision Zero Louisville, the initiative aiming to have zero traffic deaths by 2050. In a study reported by Smart Growth America, pedestrian deaths have increased 62% since 2008. Traffic studies show...
2 DJs live on scissor lifts to ensure Kentuckiana kids have a good Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some local DJs are going all out to make sure kids in our area have a good Christmas. This is the seventh year for Bikes or Bust. Two of the guys from Q103.1 are living on scissor lifts for 103 hours, as they wait for folks to drop off bikes for kids in need in Kentucky and Indiana.
'When she hurts, we all do': Son of Metro United Way CEO ID'd as victim in Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a second victim of a Nov. 10 deadly crash in Old Louisville. Kenneth Rhodes II, 29, died from blunt force injuries in the crash that happened on Second and West Hill Streets. According to a post on the Metro United Way’s Facebook page,...
ElderServe announces new CEO, plans to revive 'Oak & Acorn' building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, ElderServe announced its new CEO, board additions and a plan to revitalize the West End senior center located at 28th and Magazine. According to a press release, the nonprofit has named Rev. Tim Findley Jr., a Louisville business and community leader, as its new CEO.
