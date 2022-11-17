ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Longtime Louisville business finds new home in downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As some downtown businesses move to new locations, citing violent crime’s impact, one longtime Louisville business is re-opening its doors in the heart of the Metro. “Jerry Green and Friends” has operated in, now, three separate Louisville locations for 27 years. Entertainer and owner,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Metro Council ordinance details plan for Louisville's $30M surplus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council met for the last time before the holiday to decide the future of Louisville's roughly $30 million surplus. The Budget Committee passed the ordinance late Thursday evening; it had a few big line items, including $8.2 million for a birthing center at UofL Health's Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in South Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Phase 1 of former Iroquois housing site revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Housing Authority and city leaders announced on Thursday how they plan to use an $11.8 million dollar grant from the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund to bring the former Iroquois housing site right off Taylor boulevard in South Louisville. Phase 1 includes 60 units...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Fate of Cherokee Park's iconic pavilion has become more uncertain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fate of the teepee-shaped Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park has become more uncertain. The iconic pavilion was closed in May due to structural issues. On Thursday, a Louisville Metro Council committee voted to cut $1.4 million proposed for repairs. Instead, the budget committee approved...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville mayor-elect: LMPD Chief Erika Shields is resigning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Louisville ushers in a new mayor in 2023, it will also get a new police chief. Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Monday that Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields has offered her resignation. It will be effective in January, as Greenberg takes office. He said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

What to expect at 2022 Light Up Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the most wonderful time of the year, and as usual, Louisville Metro is celebrating with one of its biggest holiday traditions. Light Up Louisville is once again happening the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. The 35-foot tree was placed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 Louisville Walgreens officially close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens in Louisville are now officially closed. Officials with the store announced the closings in late October. They said the decision to close these four stores was so they could best meet customer needs, along with considering the local market and customer buying habits. Walgreens...
LOUISVILLE, KY

