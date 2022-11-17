Ige extends SNAP benefits for low-income Hawaii residents to January

Hawaii Gov. David Ige Audrey McAvoy / AP

(The Center Square) - Hawaii residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through Gov. David Ige's emergency proclamation will receive them for another two months.

Ige extended the emergency declaration for a fifth time on Thursday until Jan. 16, 2023.

In October, 159,725 individuals, received benefits that totaled more than $17 million, according to Ige's proclamation.

"These individuals continue to find themselves suffering from food insecurity as they struggle to provide food for themselves and their families due to the effects of the pandemic coupled with the continued increase in the cost of daily living – groceries, child care, transportation, and utility costs as record inflation rates climb along with the unprecedented hike in gas prices," Ige said in the proclamation. "Without the additional federal SNAP emergency allotments, families suffering from food insecurity may not be able to adequately feed their families."

The extension coincides with the COVID-19 public health emergency extension granted by President Joe Biden last month, which runs through Jan. 11, 2023.

The latest Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, which measures food scarcity in the 50 states shows that 22,104 Hawaii residents reported they did not have enough to eat.

Anther 101,520 residents said they sometimes did not have enough to eat. The survey was taken between Oct. 5 and Oct. 17.