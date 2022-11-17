ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Assessment rate reduction for Oklahoma banks could benefit consumers

By Kim Jarrett
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGP2w_0jExneBW00
Shutterstock

(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma State Banking Board's decision to trim assessment rates for state-chartered banks could mean good news for bank customers.

The board agreed to cut assessment rates by 50% for banks with assets less than $ 1 billion and 25% for banks above that threshold, according to an announcement from the board.

"The Oklahoma State Banking Department has reduced assessments for state-chartered banks several consecutive years," said Adrian Beverage, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Bankers Association, in an email to The Center Square. "Anytime assessments are reduced at an institution, it frees up resources that can then be used to provide services to both consumer and commercial customers."

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation raised the initial base deposit insurance assessment rate schedule for banks last month. The increase would reduce banks' income by an average 1.2% and have an "insignificant effect" on banks' capital levels, according to information from the FDIC. The board said they hoped the reduction in assessment rates would offset the increase from the FDIC.

"We are still gathering data on what the recent FDIC assessment will cost Oklahoma banks," Beverage said. "Only state-chartered banks in Oklahoma received the assessment reduction from the State Banking Department. A lot will go into the size of each bank and whether they are state or federally chartered. So to answer your question, the assessment reduction from the state will help to reduce the FDIC assessment for some banks, but won't do anything to help to offset the FDIC assessment for other banks."

Oklahoma state-chartered banks have saved over $20 million in assessments through discounts, according to the board.

Comments / 2

Related
The Center Square

Several bills filed ahead of legislative session to reduce Texas property taxes

(The Center Square) – Multiple bills have been filed by state lawmakers ahead of the 88th legislative session, which begins in January, to attempt to reduce property taxes. Homeowners in Texas currently pay the sixth-highest property taxes in the U.S., with many seeing double digit increases in their bills in one year. Reducing property taxes is a top priority of the Texas Republican Party. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who was...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Minnesota Department of Agriculture asks public to weigh in on food purchase assistance program

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers have until Dec. 12 to tell the Minnesota Department of Agriculture how they want it to distribute $3.16 million in grants through a community food procurement and distribution program. In September, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its Agricultural Marketing Service signed an agreement with Minnesota under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. The American Rescue Plan authorizes the program to maintain and improve supply chain resiliency, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Sept. 7 news release said. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

AGs push back against EPA 'environmental justice' rule, say it will increase energy costs

(The Center Square) – Twelve attorneys general have submitted comments to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan expressing concerns about a new proposed rule they argue will increase energy costs and risk Americans’ safety. At issue is the EPA’s proposed rule, “Accidental Release Prevention Requirements: Risk Management Programs under Clean Air Act; Safer Communities by Chemical Accident Prevention.” (87 Fed. Reg. 53,556), which Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues is another attempt by the Biden administration to revive an Obama-era “environmental justice” regulation. If implemented,...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Virginia revenue exceeds forecasts again as session is two months away

(The Center Square) – With the Virginia legislative session just two months away, the state’s general revenue collections were above forecasts again in the month of October, according to the office of the secretary of finance. “Wage growth and price inflation have supported tax collections so far this year.” Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings said in a statement. “However, changing economic conditions and Fed policy are heightening our concerns about growth in the second half of the fiscal year. Aggressive actions by the Federal Reserve...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses

(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Highest natural gas price since 2010 drives a spike in Pennsylvania home energy costs

(The Center Square) – Natural gas prices are hitting levels not seen for more than a decade, and electric bills will go up across the commonwealth – though not equally. Natural gas spot prices will hit $6.09 per million British thermal units for the winter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which is “the highest real price since winter 2009-10.” For Pennsylvania households, it means that many natural gas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income

JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
JOPLIN, MO
The Center Square

South Carolina unemployment and average wages rose in October

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate and average wage rose slightly in October, according to numbers released by the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce on Friday. The unemployment rate rose from 3.2% to 3.3$, which DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey called "still historically low." Meanwhile, average hourly earnings for workers rose from $28.45 to $29.11 per hour in October. ...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Company investing $60 million to extract rare earth metals in WV

(The Center Square) – A company is investing $60 million to develop a site in Wyoming County, West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments through a zero-waste and zero-emissions process. The company, Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies, has begun engineering and will immediately start site infrastructure, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office. OSRT intends to complete the building and equipment by mid-2023. “I am...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
blackchronicle.com

Stitt, Republicans sweep key Oklahoma races

TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma’s basic election. 2 News Oklahoma has live updates all through Election Day because the outcomes are available. Get updates on election results sent directly to you with the free 2 News Oklahoma app. Watch our coverage...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Another revision for Virginia's history standards from Virginia's Education Department

(The Center Square) – As officials continue to debate changes to the history standards in the public education curriculum, the Virginia Board of Education voted to delay the consideration of the Department of Education’s proposal and make new revisions. The Department of Education unveiled its history curriculum proposal and put it before the board. The proposal included substantial changes to the previous draft document, which had been introduced under former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration. Although the board argued its current proposal built on the draft...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Massachusetts charter school enrollment increases during pandemic

(The Center Square) – A slight uptick in charter school enrollment took place in Massachusetts, a new study shows. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools released its report, “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts During the Pandemic,” which details the shift in enrollment to charter schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment in Massachusetts charter schools is up 1.25%, according to the report; public schools enrollment declined 4.21%. The organization...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

UIA worker, daughter, two others convicted of $1M COVID fraud scheme

(The Center Square) – A federal grand jury convicted a former Unemployment Insurance Agency employee and three others of bilking more than $1 million from taxpayers. Adelita Castillo Juarez, Francisca Adelita Juarez, Evelyn De-Maya Vanderbilt, and Mya Michelle Giordano were indicted for allegedly defrauding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, and Lost Wages Assistance programs. “Corruption is a rot we must eliminate,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Appetites whet, increasing for legal sports wagers in Ohio

(The Center Square) – Predictions of sports wagers in Ohio, where legalization takes effect Jan. 1, are up $1 million more than just a month ago. At $9 billion to $12 billion, the prediction by PlayOhio is up 12.5% over its October forecast. PlayOhio is a part of PlayUSA, a content and resource center for the legal gambling industry that focuses on the United States. In its nationwide annual forecast...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Court orders Recovery Park to repay $750,000 loan

(The Center Square) – An Ingham County Circuit Court ordered Detroit-based Recovery Park to repay $750,000 in Michigan Strategic Fund loans. A May 2022 lawsuit filed by Michigan assistant attorneys general says the nonprofit Recovery Park and its subsidiary for-profit Recovery Park Farms failed to reach a third milestone of hiring six additional employees for loan forgiveness. Crain’s Detroit first reported the story. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Center Square

Analysis: New Jersey 27th best to start a business

(The Center Square) – New Jersey ranked in the middle of the pack in the Forbes Advisor "Best States to Start a Business" rankings, and two state policy think tanks have differing views on the value of the analysis. Forbes Advisor placed New Jersey 27th after analyzing 18 metrics across five categories. Business costs, economy, workforce, business climate and financial accessibility were considered for each state. “Rankings around ‘business-friendliness’ almost...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy