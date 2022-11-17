Chiefs player from Virginia to honor UVA shooting victims with special cleats

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill will wear a special pair of custom cleats during the team's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday to honor the victims of the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia.

Thornhill played college football at UVA and is a native of Altavista, Virginia. He joined the Chiefs in 2019.

UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed Sunday when a UVA student allegedly opened fire on a bus of students that had just returned to grounds from a field trip to Washington D.C., according to police. Two others were wounded in the shooting — including another football player, Mike Hollins .

"R.I.P. Young Kings 💔," Thornhill posted to his Instagram feed following the news of the shooting.

@juan_thornhill2.1 on Instagram Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, who is from Virginia and played at UVA, will wear special cleats to honor the three UVA football players killed. (November 17, 2022)

The cleats he plans to wear in tribute are orange and white with the numbers 1, 15 and 41 painted on them. Those were the jersey numbers of the players killed.

The game will kickoff at SoFi Stadium in California at 8:20 p.m. eastern time.