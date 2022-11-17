ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs player from Virginia to honor UVA shooting victims with special cleats

By Taylor O'Bier
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P37jd_0jExn7Ku00

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill will wear a special pair of custom cleats during the team's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday to honor the victims of the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia.

Thornhill played college football at UVA and is a native of Altavista, Virginia. He joined the Chiefs in 2019.

UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed Sunday when a UVA student allegedly opened fire on a bus of students that had just returned to grounds from a field trip to Washington D.C., according to police. Two others were wounded in the shooting — including another football player, Mike Hollins .

"R.I.P. Young Kings 💔," Thornhill posted to his Instagram feed following the news of the shooting.

@juan_thornhill2.1 on Instagram
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, who is from Virginia and played at UVA, will wear special cleats to honor the three UVA football players killed. (November 17, 2022)

The cleats he plans to wear in tribute are orange and white with the numbers 1, 15 and 41 painted on them. Those were the jersey numbers of the players killed.

The game will kickoff at SoFi Stadium in California at 8:20 p.m. eastern time.

Local News Timeline of the deadly UVA shooting that killed 3, injured 2 others Mike Bergazzi Local News Officials begin external review of UVA shooting response The Associated Press Tragedy At UVA This special GoFundMe is online and helping families affected by UVA shootings WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff Sports Chiefs player from Virginia to honor UVA shooting victims with special cleats Taylor O'Bier Local News Football player injured in UVA shooting is 'doing well' after second surgery Taylor O'Bier
Local News ACC to honor UVA shooting victims with helmet decals Taylor O'Bier

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Virginia honors slain players in memorial service on campus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thousands of people joined Virginia’s football team, coaches and staff Saturday in honoring three players who were shot dead as they returned from a field trip last weekend. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were remembered during a memorial service in Charlottesville as great teammates who wore constant smiles and sought to brighten the lives of those around them, from fellow players to other students and fans. “Only time will reveal God’s purpose in this adversity. ... Going forward I’m confident that all three are rejoicing in paradise, speaking good things on behalf of each of us in preparation for the time we will all be together again,” first-year head coach Tony Elliott said. To the family members and friends seated in the first two rows, Elliott added: “I am grateful for your willingness to share your family’s gifts with all of us.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Penn State and Rutgers honoring Virginia victims with helmet decal

On Saturday, Penn State and Rutgers will put their rivalry aside to join together in honoring the victims of this week’s tragedy on the campus of the University of Virginia. Players on both teams will wear a helmet decal in honor of the lives lost within the Virginia football program after this week’s shooting in Charlottesville. Penn State and Rutgers will wear a circular decal with the uniform numbers of Virginia football players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devn Chandler. All three were killed in a shooting this week by a former Virginia football player. Penn State and Rutgers are obviously...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

