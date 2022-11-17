ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Jon Daniels ready to help Rays in any way he can

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAidl_0jExn5ZS00
More than scouting a player or suggesting game strategy, Jon Daniels will provide guidance and counsel to what is a relatively inexperienced upper-management team. [ LM OTERO | AP ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Shortly after Jon Daniels surprisingly was fired as Rangers baseball operations president in August, his friend and former assistant general manager Josh Boyd had a question for him.

How soon was Daniels going to join the Rays front office run by Erik Neander, whom he had grown to greatly respect over years as competitors?

“He kind of knew how I felt about both Erik and just the organization in general, and the type of people they are and what they do,” Daniels said.

What Boyd didn’t know was that Neander already was working on it, having reached out to Daniels the day after his dismissal to express interest in bringing him aboard.

Daniels, 45, needed some time, having spent 21 years with Texas, the last 17 in charge. He did some thinking, realizing he would welcome the break from the 24/7/365 business of running a team. He had some cursory conversations with a few other teams about consulting roles. Then, he did what Boyd and others expected, joining the Rays last week as a senior advisor in baseball operations.

What Daniels will do isn’t defined, which is by design.

More than scouting a player or suggesting game strategy, he will provide guidance and counsel to what is a relatively inexperienced upper-management team — Neander; general manager Peter Bendix; vice presidents Will Cousins, Kevin Ibach, Chanda Lawdermilk and Carlos Rodriguez; and others.

“I think most of my time will be more from the staff leadership development standpoint,” Daniels said. “I think I’ll sit in the back of the room during some personnel discussions and, if I have something relevant or if I’m asked a specific question, I’ll weigh in.

“But I don’t have any secret sauce. If I did, the Rangers wouldn’t have had losing seasons the last six years. I feel like I’m here to play like a support role as needed.”

Daniels has the experience of leading a team that won the American League West four times from 2010-16 and made back-to-back World Series appearances.

He also has dealt with myriad more-complicated issues: having a manager (Ron Washington) admit cocaine use; players (Josh Hamilton and Matt Bush) with behavioral issues; a team in bankruptcy, then under new ownership; building a new stadium, two Dominican Republic academies and a performance lab; and having a fan die after falling from the stands during a game.

“The experience that he has, the things that he’s seen, the perspective that he has …. to have that person as a sounding board to offer advice, to offer suggestions, to offer just a different perspective, I’m really excited to see what that looks like,” Bendix said.

The fit was comfortable all around, with the benefit for Daniels of being able to continue to live in the Dallas area, work with charitable foundations and spend more time with his wife and three kids. “I’m gonna be in the carpool line picking up my kids from school, grocery shopping and doing the stuff that my wife has done for all these years,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0jExn5ZS00

Daniels said he always was impressed by how the Rays found ways to be competitive, how they developed not only players but also staff, and “their willingness to take risks and kind of go against the grain.”

His admiration grew for Neander the more he got to know him: “Outside of people that I’ve worked with previously, I’ve probably developed as close a relationship with him as anybody in the game.

“He’s just easy to talk with. You get a sense that we probably have some similar values in terms of how we treat people, how we handle ourselves, prioritize family and all those sorts of things.”

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays will miss the joy of Ji-Man Choi

ST. PETERSBURG — Things will be different for the Rays not having Ji-Man Choi around. Though there was frustration at times with his performance, injury issues and conditioning, Choi definitely delivered some big moments during his 4½ seasons with Tampa Bay. Plus, he provided entertainment on the field...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis initially ‘not particularly enthusiastic’ about ousting Andrew Warren, deposition says

Flanked by law enforcement officers at an August news conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the unprecedented ousting of the Hillsborough state attorney he said refused to follow the law. But according to court records, the governor was initially concerned and “not particularly enthusiastic” about removing Andrew Warren from office...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Even after seeing horrific skate-blade injury, cut-resistant gear remains a hard sell

TAMPA — Pat Maroon still feels horrible about what happened. Nearly two weeks after the Lightning forward’s skate blade sliced Oilers forward Evander Kane’s left wrist down to the bone and sent Kane into emergency surgery to repair a damaged artery, you can hear the guilt in Maroon’s voice as he talks about the incident, though there was nothing he could have done to prevent it.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

How safe is your hospital? Every Tampa Bay hospital graded.

No Tampa Bay region hospitals received a failing grade for patient safety but several got a “C” in new rankings released this week by Leapfrog, an independent nonprofit. That included Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, the city’s marque hospital, which was purchased by Orlando Health in 2020. Officials there said the ranking still reflects the hospital’s performance under its previous owner.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rick Scott didn’t flip the Senate for Republicans, then he lost to McConnell. Now what?

Rumblings about the political ascension of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP’s 2022 campaign arm, have been in the air for months. In February, Florida’s junior senator broke ranks to roll out a controversial policy plan that Scott said was needed to define the party’s agenda — the details of which put him at odds with some other Republicans and became a favorite target of Democratic attacks.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning rally to beat Predators in overtime

NASHVILLE — The Lightning went into the third period Saturday night having created some of their best scoring chances of the season but had little to show for it against the Nashville Predators. They opened the game with their most shots on goal in any period this season with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tampa Bay Times

Worker at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor dies from fall while hanging holiday lights

PALM HARBOR — A 43-year-old worker at the St. Mark Village retirement community died Thursday when he fell while hanging Christmas lights in a tree, deputies said. Deputies responded about 10:15 a.m. to the community’s Palm Harbor campus at 2655 Nebraska Ave. after Christopher William Straughn fell from a tree while hanging Christmas lights, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy