ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Zachary Douglas Bremmer, 17, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Nov. 18, deferred judgment, three years probation. Meagan Jean Fourt, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Nov. 17, deferred judgment, three...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Judge does not approve three charges for armed robbery suspect

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Woodbury County judge is not approving some of the charges against the man charged with three armed robberies in the area. The judge removed two counts of "Possession of a Firearm by a Felon" and the count of "3rd Degree Kidnapping" against Kevon Spratt for various technical reasons.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana

SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Elk Point nursing home to close in January

ELK POINT, S.D. — An Elk Point, S.D. nursing home has plans to close its facility in January 2023. Prairie Estates Care Center says in a statement on its website, " This is to serve as public notice to the community of Elk Point that Prairie Estates Care Center will be closing its operations as of January 14, 2023. Our sincerest thanks to all of you for the support you have provided over the years."
ELK POINT, SD
kscj.com

MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ASK FOR PROTECTION

TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS. SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.
LAUREL, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Where to find a free meal on Thanksgiving Day in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's Thanksgiving week and not everyone is able to host family and friends for a large meal. Several non-profit groups are making sure you are invited to their meal. Siouxland Soup Kitchen. NOVEMBER 22: Traditional Thanksgiving menu. 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. The address is 717 W...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Jail inmate charged for punching another

PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
PRIMGHAR, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jeffrey Krowiorz

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his probation. Jeffrey Krowiorz is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on Federal probation for meth possession with intent to distribute. He is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication

SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for OWI, no license

SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Enrique Guevara Perez stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Ford F-350 pickup on North Fourth Avenue near Pine...
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident

Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
SIOUX CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Walking Dead finale held at Sioux City comic store run by Walkers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Walking Dead series came to an end Sunday night after 11 seasons, and a Sioux City Comic book store held a viewing party to celebrate the occasion. The ACME Comics and Collectibles shop's owners had been fans of The Walking Dead since the beginning, and they have even made appearances throughout the series as walkers. The owners decided to host a party in honor of the groundbreaking show's finale.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy