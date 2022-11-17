ELK POINT, S.D. — An Elk Point, S.D. nursing home has plans to close its facility in January 2023. Prairie Estates Care Center says in a statement on its website, " This is to serve as public notice to the community of Elk Point that Prairie Estates Care Center will be closing its operations as of January 14, 2023. Our sincerest thanks to all of you for the support you have provided over the years."

ELK POINT, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO