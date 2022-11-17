Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary Douglas Bremmer, 17, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Nov. 18, deferred judgment, three years probation. Meagan Jean Fourt, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Nov. 17, deferred judgment, three...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland couple retires from Tyson Foods after 50 years with the company
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A local couple celebrated a milestone over the weekend - one not many people can claim. Darrell and Janet Mellick celebrated their retirement Saturday, Nov. 19 in Dakota City, after 50 years with Tyson Foods. This retirement has been in the works for months. The...
siouxlandnews.com
Judge does not approve three charges for armed robbery suspect
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Woodbury County judge is not approving some of the charges against the man charged with three armed robberies in the area. The judge removed two counts of "Possession of a Firearm by a Felon" and the count of "3rd Degree Kidnapping" against Kevon Spratt for various technical reasons.
Sioux City Journal
Council to vote on development agreement for $24 million multi-family subdivision
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development agreement with a local businessman for a $24 million multi-family subdivision on the city's east side. Dan Hiserote, of The Ridge SC, LLC, plans to build a new 212-unit multi-family residential subdivision at the Eagle...
Dow City woman sentenced for murder of her boyfriend
A Dow City woman has been sentenced for the shooting death of her boyfriend in the spring of 2021.
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
Officials investigating fire at abandoned Sioux City home
Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned Sioux City house on Saturday morning.
siouxlandnews.com
Elk Point nursing home to close in January
ELK POINT, S.D. — An Elk Point, S.D. nursing home has plans to close its facility in January 2023. Prairie Estates Care Center says in a statement on its website, " This is to serve as public notice to the community of Elk Point that Prairie Estates Care Center will be closing its operations as of January 14, 2023. Our sincerest thanks to all of you for the support you have provided over the years."
kscj.com
MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ASK FOR PROTECTION
TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS. SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.
siouxlandnews.com
Where to find a free meal on Thanksgiving Day in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's Thanksgiving week and not everyone is able to host family and friends for a large meal. Several non-profit groups are making sure you are invited to their meal. Siouxland Soup Kitchen. NOVEMBER 22: Traditional Thanksgiving menu. 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. The address is 717 W...
nwestiowa.com
Jail inmate charged for punching another
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jeffrey Krowiorz
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his probation. Jeffrey Krowiorz is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on Federal probation for meth possession with intent to distribute. He is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall,...
Sheriff reveals additional charges filed against suspect connected to multiple Siouxland robberies
A man was accused of robbing at least three locations in the Siouxland area and officials have announced further charges filed against him.
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland businesses feel pain of inflation and box store prices this holiday season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Tyson Event Center hosted its annual Holiday Show this weekend inviting thousands through their door, but vendors at these holiday expos say that inflation has created a very different scene this year when it comes to shopping locally. Craft shows create big exposure for...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI, no license
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Enrique Guevara Perez stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Ford F-350 pickup on North Fourth Avenue near Pine...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Sioux City Hard Rock announces support to restore Hubbard Park
The recently renovated Hubbard Park is getting another update thanks to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
siouxlandnews.com
Walking Dead finale held at Sioux City comic store run by Walkers
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Walking Dead series came to an end Sunday night after 11 seasons, and a Sioux City Comic book store held a viewing party to celebrate the occasion. The ACME Comics and Collectibles shop's owners had been fans of The Walking Dead since the beginning, and they have even made appearances throughout the series as walkers. The owners decided to host a party in honor of the groundbreaking show's finale.
Comments / 0