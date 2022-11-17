Read full article on original website
KCBD
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 18
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 18. Lubbock Christian 52 Central Texas Christian School 0. Trinity Christian vs. Arlington Grace Prep (Saturday, Nov. 19) Christ The King vs. Longwood Christian Heritage (Saturday, Nov. 19) New Mexico/State Semifinals: Lovington at...
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
everythinglubbock.com
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 Lubbock area Teachers on the Rise for Oct.
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the October winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Patrick Villarreal of Centennial Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Kady Gallagher of the Talkington School For Young Women Leaders (Lubbock ISD) and Haley Comer of Tahoka High School (Tahoka ISD).
250 people in Lubbock begin the journey of forming a Hollis Daniels jury
A jury panel of 250 began questioning from prosecutors and the defense team for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels for shooting of police officer Floyd East, Jr.
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
The Community News
Bearcats brave cold to put deep freeze on Cooper
I definitely think we are playing very disciplined football. In the second half [of the season] we started getting better and we’ve just kept it going in the playoffs. Hats off to our offensive line and receivers.”. Editor's note: This story was updated at 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov....
Actor, Activist and Cancer Survivor Danny Trejo is in Lubbock!
It's obvious from the headline of this article that actor, activist, restauranteur, cancer survivor and certified bad a** Danny Trejo is in Lubbock. I was surprised to see that Danny Trejo was in Lubbock because he should be in Los Angeles, California right now working on a movie or working at his restaurant Trejos Tacos. Trejo was spotted at Montelongo's Restaurant in Lubbock enjoying some of the food with other people and obviously enjoying himself at this local restaurant.
Earthquake expert explains Wednesday’s 5.4 quake, some felt in Lubbock
More aftershocks occurred Thursday morning after Wednesday’s 5.4 earthquake near Menton, Texas. The force was so strong, some nearly 190 miles away here in the Hub City even felt the shakes.
everythinglubbock.com
Here’s why Danny Trejo was in Lubbock on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — After photos were posted on social media of Danny Trejo at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, you might be wondering why the actor was in Lubbock on Thursday. According to a release from Texas Tech University, Trejo was scheduled as the keynote speaker for the Celebrate Diversity...
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock, Amarillo areas to get new trout stock for winter fishing
LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock. Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180...
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
