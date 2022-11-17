Read full article on original website
WCAX
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
WCAX
Celebrating Vermont apple cider
WCAX
Some Fairfax residents call for revote on $36.5M school bond
WCAX
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Flurry the Snow Cow and SubZero
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More VTrans plows have nicknames this winter season, which means we’re bringing back our Snowplow Spotlight series!. In the spotlight first is Flurry the Snow Cow. The truck got its name from the St. Paul’s Catholic School in Barton. Nick Bingham drives the Snow Cow, and has been on the VTrans team for a year and a half. You can thank him for taking care of routes 58 and 5.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. When owners and married couple Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced in October that they would close between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the online tributes began to pour in.
WCAX
18th Annual Tibet Festival
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Tibetan Festival was back Saturday in Burlington’s Old North End for its 18th year. The Tibetan Community Organization of Vermont was founded in 1993. The festival featured plenty of singing and dancing which helps promote the love and peace in their culture. Tibetans...
WCAX
Vermonters participate in worldwide ‘Cranksgiving’ event
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike race to help others get food on the table this holiday season was held Saturday in Burlington. The Old Spokes Home bike store in the old north end teamed up with Feeding Chittenden to celebrate something called ‘Cranksgiving’. Bike riders pedal around the area hitting different grocery stores to pick up thanksgiving supplies.
WCAX
A challenge, can you write 50-thousand words in 30 days?
WCAX
What to Do: Sunday, November 20
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. There’s an event at the Space on Main in Bradford today for girls who code, called Girls Who Code! From 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. you can find a supportive environment made up of peers and role models with whom to learn about robotics and web design. Organizers say the mission is to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what programmers look like. This event is free.
WCAX
‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft beer market
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort? And how can you be sure it’s the freshest it can be It’s a job Vermont’s smallest beer distributor takes seriously. Will...
WCAX
Burlington to consider tighter restrictions for vacant, unsafe buildings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year. The proposed ordinance would encourage vacant and hazardous buildings to be torn down or fixed to allow for more housing.
WCAX
Transgender Remembrance Day honors victims of violence
WCAX
Holiday cheer returns to Church Street
WCAX
Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a recent stretch of winter-like weather, several ski resorts in our region are opening today. The snow guns are firing, and some trails are ready to go, as some resorts like Stowe gear up to welcome skiers and riders for the first time this season.
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, November 19
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Do you want to get into backcountry skiing? Check out the Backcountry Primer at Mad River Glen today to learn the basics. From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Waitsfield, this workshop will prepare you for the wilderness. Organizers say it’s a great way to learn, or refresh yourself on, the fundamentals.
WCAX
St. Johnsbury schools looking into a homeless student policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom community is considering adopting a policy that would protect and support homeless students. This comes after Saint Johnsbury’s Development Review Board recently voted that the Fairbanks inn was violating town zoning rules. The DRB says the hotel has been operating as a “temporary overnight shelter.” Town manager Chad Whitehead says they want the best for those living there, but this isn’t sustainable.
WCAX
Stowe Resort reminds visitors of new parking policy
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - As skiers and riders return to the slopes for the start of the season, Stowe Mountain Resort is reminding visitors of their new parking policy. Earlier this year, the resort introduced its winter parking plan in an effort to curb traffic at the resort. They sold a limited number of passes before the start of the season, each for $450.
WCAX
Williston annual turkey drive brings in the birds
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was Turkey Day at the Williston Community Food Shelf. The volunteer organization held their annual turkey drive Saturday morning. Community members could drive up and drop off a turkey or side dishes and registered clients could come in and get them. The food shelf has held the drive for about 15 years and organizers say they’re happy to be able to provide the service to those who need help.
WCAX
Randolph church launches toy drive for Ukraine
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanksgiving is still a few days away, but a church in Randolph has its eye on Christmas, doing its part to make sure kids in Ukraine get a visit from Santa this year. Three-year-old Abbey and her family are among the many donors giving to Randolph’s...
