FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
FOX2now.com
SLU students organize 'Turkeypalooza' food drive
It's almost time for Thanksgiving. Most people have turkey on their minds. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to it. Some Saint Louis University students are making sure people don’t go hungry as part of the Campus Kitchen program. FOX 2's Vernon Smith reports. SLU students organize ‘Turkeypalooza’ food drive...
KMOV
Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
FOX2now.com
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities …. Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Variety gives children with special needs a brand …. A team of over 160 volunteers with Variety The Children’s...
'We need an outlet': Dance class offers chance to express feelings, raise money for CVPA
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis area is still finding ways to express its hurt and healing nearly one month after the deadly school shooting at the shared campus of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. On Sunday morning, Charmette...
Hartmann: St. Louis' Basic Income Plan Is a Political Flashpoint
Even the once liberal Post-Dispatch has critiqued plans to give $500 a month to low-income city residents
gladstonedispatch.com
100 Neediest Cases kick off: St. Louis families lose everything in flood
UNIVERSITY CITY — Marisa Scott and Ben Smith live in a room crammed with the boxed-up remains of their lives. Scott, Smith, and daughter Mira, 1, left Chicago in late June and moved in with Scott’s mother. They stored nearly all their belongings in the basement while Smith started a new job, saving up money for a place of their own.
KSDK
Save-A-Lot hosts turkey bowl for people in need in St. Louis
5 On Your Side's Sydney Stallworth MCed the event for nonprofits. People could bowl a turkey for additional prizes.
KSDK
Chesterfield church helps restore 127-year-old African American schoolhouse
'African School No. 4' is the oldest surviving one-room schoolhouse for African Americans in Missouri. One church helped to restore the building.
St. Louis City could merge 911 dispatch services under new plan
A new plan could allow St. Louis City to consolidate police, fire and EMS dispatch services under one roof.
KMOV
MSD Project Clear secures $22 million
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is moving forward with plans to address major waste and stormwater issues after locking down $22 million in federal funding. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding $410 million to help Missouri communities improve drinking water. The grants will be used to help update waste and stormwater infrastructure.
Illinois Business Journal
AHS to purchase Gateway Regional Medical Center
American Healthcare Systems (AHS), headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire 305-bed Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill. Gateway would join the growing AHS system of community-based hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices, outpatient clinics, and home health services. AHS has a large network...
KFVS12
More than 13,500 Mo. households approved for flood recovery money as application period closes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery. According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, $42.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant assistance was approved as the application period for St. Louis area flooding in July closed.
KMOV
Marquette High School to have virtual learning Monday, Tuesday following threats
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Rockwood School District announced that Marquette High School will have virtual learning Monday and Tuesday following two threats in consecutive days the week before that led to school dismissing early. A bomb threat was made on social media Thursday. The district said the person responsible...
‘Scouting for Food’ event for St. Louis area
Today is the day for pickup for America's largest one-day food drive.
FOX2now.com
Overnight crash causes dangerous backups on I-44 EB
A one-car crash caused an early morning traffic jam on eastbound I-44. Overnight crash causes dangerous backups on I-44 …. A one-car crash caused an early morning traffic jam on eastbound I-44. West County Center gives out free gift cards for …. Money is tight, but if you're shopping on...
KMOV
3-year-old shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
Tackle Hunger update: Help Operation Food Search
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis high schools have stepped up all season to help those in need. Meeting on the football field, these teams also took on a challenge to collect the most nonperishable food for Operation Food Search. These are some schools that stand out this season:. Lutheran...
gbhsblueandgold.com
St. Louis shooting devastates community
Traumatic St. Louis school shooting with the 19-year-old gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at his former high school. Leaving a note saying, “the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”. Orlando Harris graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year and returned Monday...
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri.
