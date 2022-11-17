Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kvrr.com
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Christkindlmarkt up and running
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's annual Christkindlmarkt is up and running. The market opened Friday both inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. The holiday event features food, entertainment, and shopping. This is the sixth year for the event, which runs through Sunday.
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
valleynewslive.com
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some could say it’s an early Christmas miracle. A Lidgerwood retirement center was slated to close by the end of the year, but now the facility will be staying open until April 1st. On Saturday, board members for Dakota Estates Retirement Center voted...
kvrr.com
Fargo family displaced by fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A family has been displaced after a fire that started in a bedroom damaged their south Fargo home Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Jason Ness said crews were called to the 1500 block of 34th Avenue S. around 7:30 a.m. for a structure fire that started with a mattress burning in a bedroom.
valleynewslive.com
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargodome officials are now investigating claims of an employee allegedly using discriminatory language during a discussion while working Saturday’s NDSU Bison vs UND Fighting Hawks game. A video was sent to us by a whistleblower, who states a day worker was asked to take...
fergusnow.com
‘Elevate’ to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fergus Falls
(Fergus Falls, Minn.) – Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Elevate, a new cannabis retail store, will be celebrating an e-commerce grand opening on Wednesday, November 16th. While their physical location will be at 214 E. Lincoln Ave, they are starting with a soft launch online where customers can order online and take advantage of curbside pickup for convenient and discreet pickup.. This dispensary will offer hemp-derived edibles, topicals, education and more.
designandlivingmagazine.com
This Secret Menu Item is Going to Be a Fall Hit
“I’ll Have What Breezee Has!” Will Get You This Secret Cider…. Founded in 2017, Wild Terra Cider House has quickly become one of downtown Fargo’s beloved gathering places—that is no secret. But did you know they have a secret menu with a fall seasonal drink? Continue reading to learn more.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Clay County roadway closed due to railroad maintenance
(Moorhead, MN) -- A heads up for commuters and those who live in North Moorhead and Clay County. The city says Highway 22 at US Highway 75 will be closed all day Monday. The intersection at the road, which is also known as Wall Street Avenue North, is closed due to railroad maintenance that is expected to be completed by the end of the day Monday.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Neighbors react to double shooting in Fargo: "Not surprised by this at all"
(Fargo, ND) -- As the investigation into the shooting deaths of two Fargo men remains under investigation, neighbors in the community where it happened near NDSU are sharing their thoughts on the tragic scene. "I’m not surprised but kind of scared at the same time from it," said one neighbor...
valleynewslive.com
Benefit for Ulen teen recovering from ATV accident
ULEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Community members are coming together to support a 14-year-old from Ulen, Minnesota, who was badly injured in an ATV accident this fall. Carson Fuglie’s ATV rolled on September 24, just days after playing his first varsity football game. His left leg was pinned under the ATV for more than 30 minutes. He broke his tibia, fibula and femur bones, requiring multiple surgeries. He was airlifted to the U of M Children’s hospital for surgery and treatment.
valleynewslive.com
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
11-19-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 1
9:06 - 9:20 - Welcome.. Top Stories we’re following... Show Preview... Ways to be a part of the show…. #4 Bison vs #16 North Dakota Gophers vs Iowa 3 p.m. on FOX. Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. How can Minnesota get back on track?. 9:50 - 9:58:50...
Two dead in Saturday Fargo shootings
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two male Fargo residents were found dead on the morning of Saturday, November 19, after what is believed to be an incidence of gun violence. According to the Fargo Police Department, at approximately 3:17 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired within the 1000 block of 15th Street North. […]
valleynewslive.com
Local retirement center is closing its doors leaving residents searching for new homes
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two dozen residents of a local retirement center will soon have to move out. Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood is closing its doors, forcing its residents and employees to find new homes and jobs by the end of the year. “They have bingo twice...
thefmextra.com
Churches United seeks 5,000 donors by end of year
Raising funds to pay the way for Moorhead and Fargo’s four shelters for homeless men, women and children is a perennial challenge. But this year, says executive director Sue Koesterman, the squeeze is particularly acute. “We have received some major grants this year,” Koesterman acknowledges, including $4 million to...
One seriously injured in rollover near Valley City
The driver was ejected and suffered severe, non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City.
valleynewslive.com
Fans brave the weather in preparation for UND vs NDSU game
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are some rivalries that stand the test of time; the Vikings and the Packers, NDSU and SDSU, North Dakota and nice weather, battles that have been going on for decades. But none burn hotter than the rivalry between UND and NDSU. That rivalry...
valleynewslive.com
FPD seeking help with finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department needs help finding 15-year-old Kenna Johnson. Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of 12th Street South in Fargo at 7 p.m. on Friday. The teen is 5′1″ with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two dead by shooting near apartment house outside NDSU campus
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are dead in the wake of a shooting near NDSU campus that happened early Saturday morning. Fargo Police responded to the apartment house shortly after 3:15 am on 15th Street North. Authorities have not said if a suspect is in custody and have not announced a possible motive.
