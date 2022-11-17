(Moorhead, MN) -- A heads up for commuters and those who live in North Moorhead and Clay County. The city says Highway 22 at US Highway 75 will be closed all day Monday. The intersection at the road, which is also known as Wall Street Avenue North, is closed due to railroad maintenance that is expected to be completed by the end of the day Monday.

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO