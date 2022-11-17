Read full article on original website
KTVZ
State to pause accepting new applications for Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund Program
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Housing and Community Services has announced it will pause accepting new applications for the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund Program at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Officials said the pause will allow OHCS to process current applications in its pipeline, allow for minor system...
PSU researchers: Nearly 15K evictions in Oregon in 2022
As of Nov. 6, the Oregon Judicial Department's court records reveal that 14,972 eviction cases were filed in 2022.
KXL
Oregon Names Next Kid Governor
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
Readers respond: Voters fooled by Oregon Measure 114
It’s a sad day in Oregon to see how many ignorant and uninformed people have voted yes on measures that should have been a resounding “no” vote. Today, I’m addressing just Measure 114. The five biggest financial contributors to the “yes” vote on Measure 114 are...
How Oregon fell behind in regulating diesel
In 2007, the Oregon Legislature set a mandate for the state to reduce diesel pollution by 85% within a decade, based on a cancer benchmark the state adopted. But strict regulations didn’t follow suit, with industry lobbying pushing the state off the stricter standards adopted by California and other states.
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Department Of Education Issues A State Report Card
Oregon Department Of Education: The Oregon Statewide Report Card for the 2021-22 school year has been updated and is now available on the website of the Oregon Department of Education. This yearly report provides a snapshot of the education system in Oregon from pre-kindergarten through grade 12, including important data on students, teachers, and schools.
klcc.org
Oregon youth demand action on climate change
It’s hard to overstate the effect that a changing climate is having around the world. And a group of young social activists in Oregon is calling attention to the disconnect between the extreme urgency of the climate issue and the lack of adequate policies to make a real difference. The effects of extreme heat waves, wildfires and drought are getting worse, not better. The young leaders of Our Children Oregon have a message: we need real action now. They say they want a voice in shaping the policies that affect them most of all, that they deserve a seat at the table.
Head of the Oregon Health Authority is stepping down
The Oregon Health Authority’s director, Patrick Allen, told the agency on Thursday that he will step down in early January, when Gov. Kate Brown’s term ends. He informed employees about his decision in an email obtained by the Capital Chronicle that said he was “sad” to be leaving: “Honestly, I am sad to be leaving this work behind,” Allen said. “We have much ahead of us still at OHA. While we have demonstrated that we CAN deliver real health equity as we did in closing our COVID-19 vaccine gap, we have a long way to go to allocate and reallocate power and resources in a way that recognizes, reconciles, and rectifies the injustices and unfairness in our health systems.”
Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Saturday she and her husband Dan have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Vietnam. “We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don’t become serious,” she said Saturday afternoon on Twitter.
Rob Wagner nominated to be next Oregon Senate president
The Lake Oswego Democrat helped party keep its majority Nov. 8; Kate Lieber of Portland is the new caucus leader.Rob Wagner, who helped keep Democrats in the majority, is their nominee to be the next president of the Oregon Senate. The Lake Oswego Democrat was chosen Friday night, Nov. 18, at a meeting of the 17 incoming Democratic senators at Gleneden Beach. Wagner will have to await a vote of the full Senate on Jan. 9, when the Oregon Legislature opens its 2023 session. But the choice of the majority party usually prevails. The term is for two years. Wagner...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon’s embattled unemployment system, Clackamas County’s new clerk and cracking down on ‘paper captains’
Nearly 3 years into the pandemic, Oregonians continue to battle unemployment system. Early in the pandemic, the Oregon Employment Department faced pushback for not getting impacted Oregonians their money fast enough. Now, the focus has turned to an unknown number of Oregonians who have had to seek legal remedies to access the relief they believe they deserve. They’re suing the state’s employment department or its acting director David Gerstenfeld, or making appeals for various reasons: to finally get unemployment claims paid, to have the money the state wants back after mistakenly paying them forgiven, to clear up unsubstantiated fraud accusations or to get paid the correct amount. (Bill Poehler and Claire Withycombe/Salem Statesman Journal)
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Friday, Nov. 18 – Fed Energy Regulatory Commission Gives Final Approval for Plan to Remove Four Dams on Klamath River in California and Oregon.
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
klcc.org
Oregon governor tests positive for COVID-19, state warns about holiday season respiratory illnesses
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Saturday that she and her husband have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a trip to Vietnam. “We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don’t become serious,” she wrote on Twitter.
What does Oregon Measure 114 require of gun buyers, gun owners?
Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114, passed narrowly in the November election, will be one of the nation’s strictest when and if it goes into effect. The measure is a so-called permit-to-purchase gun law. Under Measure 114, anyone who wants to buy a gun would have to obtain a permit, pay an anticipated fee of $65, complete an approved firearms safety course at their own expense, submit a photo ID, be fingerprinted and pass a criminal background check.
cascadebusnews.com
Oregon — A Great Place to Live… & Die?
(Ryan Correa | Photo courtesy of Rosell Wealth Management) A secure retirement is not an accident — it is the result of planning. Markets go up and markets go down, but good planning can help you take control of your finances. To build a successful retirement plan, you need to devote time to do your homework or seek the assistance of a financial professional — someone who can help guide key decisions.
Oregon’s Measure 114, strict new gun limits go into effect even sooner, state says
Oregon State Police now believe Ballot Measure 114, enacting some of the strictest gun limits in the nation, will go into effect earlier than its drafters thought, based on advice from the Secretary of State’s Office. That effective date is now Dec. 8, 30 days from when it was...
opb.org
Waldport statue honors Black Oregon luminary
Your browser does not support the audio element. A new statue will be unveiled in Waldport on Saturday, honoring a prominent figure in Oregon’s Black history. Louis Southworth arrived in Oregon in 1858 as a slave, but he eventually purchased his freedom. He helped to found the first public school in Waldport, and served as school board president. He was also a blacksmith, a musician and a ferry operator.
Number of Oregonians trying to buy a gun is soaring, report says
PORTLAND, Oregon — Warren Lacasse has strong feelings about Oregon ballot Measure 114, the new, tighter gun law slated to take effect in December. “Anytime you threaten people's rights you're going to have a problem,” said Lacasse, who owns The Gun Room Inc. in Southeast Portland. “I can't believe that people are so stupid that they would give away their Second Amendment rights.”
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season delayed
The opening date for Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until Dec. 16, and possibly longer, after pre-season testing revealed high levels of domoic acid and underweight crabs.
