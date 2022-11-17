Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Cool again Sunday but warmer temps on the way
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures remain below average for your Sunday, but with upper 50s/60s returning for the workweek. Colder overnight tonight with clear skies and calm winds. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s, with a low of 21 in Lubbock. A mix of sunshine and...
fox34.com
Thawing out in time for Thanksgiving
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our warm-up continues into the workweek with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A cold night ahead of us ahead with lows falling below freezing for the entire South Plains. Clear skies continue with a light breeze from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sunny...
LP&L offers tips on staying prepared during a power outage
LUBBOCK, Texas — Several residents were without power this morning as temperatures dropped below freezing. Lubbock Power and Light spokesperson, Matt Rose said the cold weather was not the cause of the outage. “The issue this morning with the equipment was not necessarily because of the cold weather, but the cold weather does make it […]
fox34.com
City offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City of Lubbock’s main offices will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for Thanksgiving. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, November 28. Solid WasteThe West Texas Region Disposal Facility will observe the following holiday schedule:. Wednesday, November 23. 7:00 A.M....
KCBD
West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock power outage affects around 3,000 customers, update now restored
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light made a statement on social media Friday, about an outage that affected around 3,300 customers served out of the Vicksburg substation in Central and West Lubbock. At about 9:45 a.m., LP&L provided an update and said power was restored. The outage was...
KCBD
Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state, including in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. The park’s rangers will be taking 28 people in a van for a tour through the canyon, according to the website. The theme for this month’s tour is thankfulness, discussing how both past people of the canyon and modern day visitors can be thankful for the natural wonder.
fox34.com
Tahoka family growing closer, harvesting most expensive spice in the world
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Karl McDonald wanted to start something he could leave as a tradition for his kids. In 2020, while everyone was stuck at home, he took that as the perfect time to start something new with his family. He started Meraki Meadows, a farm in Tahoka that grows saffron.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock, Amarillo areas to get new trout stock for winter fishing
LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock. Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180...
Earthquake expert explains Wednesday’s 5.4 quake, some felt in Lubbock
More aftershocks occurred Thursday morning after Wednesday’s 5.4 earthquake near Menton, Texas. The force was so strong, some nearly 190 miles away here in the Hub City even felt the shakes.
everythinglubbock.com
Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square in Levelland on Dec. 1
LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Main Street Program, the Levelland Marigolds and South Plains College will host the Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square on Thursday, December 1. The festival will take place from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from the Levelland Main...
Open Door helping those without a home during the winter months
LUBBOCK, Texas — Open Door has served the Lubbock community for 25 years working to end homelessness and during the winter months the help doesn’t change. Open door helps those living on the streets especially during the winter months when they have no shelter. “The goal is to get people out of this situation out […]
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Crosbyton CISD cancels classes after losing heat weeks ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crosbyton CISD students stayed home from school Friday after losing heat weeks ago. Superintendent David Rodriguez said damage to the main gas line caused the elementary school, high school, gymnasiums, and ag shop to lose heat. “It’s been about over probably a couple of weeks, but...
Top Five Reasons Lubbock Had An Earthshaking Moment
So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
WTRF
West Virginia falls to Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller tallied 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers. Saturday’s match marked her 13th double-digit kills performance...
KCBD
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting follow-up crash investigations on Sunday. The first investigation will begin at 8 a.m. near 66th Street and Indiana Avenue. Westbound and eastbound lanes in the 3300 block of 66th Street will be blocked off. Eastbound traffic on 66th will be directed south onto Indiana Avenue. Northbound traffic will be confined to the leftmost lane. The southbound left turn lane on Indiana will also be closed.
A Lubbock Movie Theater Has An Amazing Menu Item You Must Try
Okay hear me out guys, my friend and I just went to the movies. We were going to see the new Black Panther (which is amazing by the way) and we stumbled upon greatness. When I go to the movie theaters I love to get snacks. I always to get popcorn but this time I needed something a little more. So we were at the Premiere Cinemas theater at the South Plains Small. They have stepped up their game.
‘It’s totally worth it:’ 11 Lubbock kids find forever families for National Adoption Day 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — For National Adoption Day, eleven kids in the Hub City were adopted into their forever families at Lubbock Impact. Those with St. Francis Ministries hosted the event, and many family members were there to witness each special moment. Amy Guzman completed her first adoption back in March, but she thought she should […]
KCBD
8 teams left in End Zone playoffs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eight area teams are left in the pigskin playoffs. Idalou vs. Wall 1 p.m. Friday at Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater. Lubbock Christian vs. Brazos Christian 3 p.m. Friday in Bangs. Trinity Christian vs. Dallas Christian 6 p.m. Saturday in Clyde. Kingdom Prep vs Longview Christian 3...
