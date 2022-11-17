ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 12

Clifford Reed
3d ago

and all the shelters will say they're full when they not ,that's how they get their funding so they can line their pockets .wake the hell up and hold the shelters accountable

Reply(4)
3
Crampy Grampy
3d ago

here's the good news! all of us that have never needed to seek public assistance can now apply and become enslaved by the Democrat party! then we can keep voting them in and keep getting the free handouts because we can no longer afford to support ourselves be self-sufficient and be productive members of society. that will become somebody else's job

Reply
3
Related
manchesterinklink.com

NH is second-best state for working with animals

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
COLORADO STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?

Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Business: New Hampshire Housing Shortage

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many states are struggling to provide affordable housing, and New Hampshire is no different. A report from NHHousing.org says it would take at least 20,000 housing units to achieve a balanced market. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Rob...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont

CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
CHESTER, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire officials seek more funding for rental assistance over winter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With federal funds about to run out for rental assistance, New Hampshire officials are trying to get help for more people over the winter. In the past year and a half, 25,000 people in New Hampshire requested rental assistance, but federal funds in that program run out next month. The state office that handles the emergency relief funding said it's concerned for the hundreds of people who are using those funds to live in hotels and motels.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
CLAREMONT, NH
WCAX

Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
VERMONT STATE
94.9 HOM

Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?

Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire search crews continue to look for missing 19-year-old hiker

FRANCONIA, N.H. — The search continued Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume. Her parents told News 9 that...
WESTFORD, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire pharmacies struggle with shortages of Adderall, amoxicillin

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Pharmacies in New Hampshire are struggling to fill some prescriptions, particularly for Adderall and amoxicillin. Manufacturing issues are causing the shortages, and pharmacists said there's little they can do about it. Ken Gillis, owner of Ken's Pharmacy in Manchester, said patients have been calling for weeks,...
MANCHESTER, NH
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $750 coming to some Rhode Island residents

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) How does an additional $750 sound right now before the holiday season? Well, that's exactly what may Rhode Island families will be receiving in a program announced by Governor McKee. Rhode Island taxpayers might be eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child up to a maximum of three children (maximum $750).
WMUR.com

What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Nov. 19-20, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. Parents and teachers of Thornton's Ferry School in Merrimack are hosting their 40th annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. More than 80 crafters will show off all kinds...
CONCORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy