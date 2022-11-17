ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NFL moves Browns-Bills to Detroit with massive snowstorm in forecast

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Bills Mafia is losing a home game due to the feared monster snowstorm headed to Buffalo this weekend.

The Browns will head to Detroit to play the Bills on a neutral field Sunday before a forecast calls for anywhere from 3 to 6 feet of snow.

Beginning Thursday night and through Saturday, the Buffalo area is expected to be hit with a lake-effect snowstorm that could drop upward of four feet of snow, The Weather Channel projected Thursday morning. “Major to extreme impacts” are expected to be felt in the region, according to NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center, which advises against travel and driving in the predicted conditions.

The Bills will play two games in Detroit in five days because they are scheduled to face the Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving.

Ford Field welcomes Browns, Bills thanks to a few hundred helpers in Detroit

Every week, the NFL checks in on the Lions to see if Ford Field is available ... just in case. Just in case came this week. As the Bills and Browns get set to play today in Detroit for their 1 p.m. ET game, originally scheduled as a Buffalo home game, it took an around-the-clock effort from more than 150 workers in Detroit to make it happen.
DETROIT, MI
