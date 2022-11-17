ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

The Breakers 'Sparkling Lights,' event previews the holiday season

(WJAR) — The Breakers in Newport turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for a preview of the third annual "Sparking Lights" event. Visitors were able to walk the half-mile-long stretch covered in glittering lights at The Breakers, the largest summer cottage in Newport. The Preservation Society of Newport...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Nov. 18-20)

Is it me, or does there seem to be more live music than ever before? I’m sensing it’s a sign of the times, as Covid wanes, and folks want to get back out there and socialize. Maybe we just appreciate it more. So it’s tough to just pick six, but here are a few ideas for great music around Rhode this weekend.
PAWTUCKET, RI
hwy.co

Get Nostalgic at Spring Lake Beach

Spring Lake Beach is a fun and nostalgic swimming hole in Rhode Island. While Rhode Island has the ocean, sometimes you need a low-key beach to hang out at for the day. That’s where Spring Lake Beach comes in. Let’s jump into this 750-foot beach to see what it’s all about!
BURRILLVILLE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Cancer survivor launches business in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland mom and cancer survivor is launching an apparel and accessories line inspired by her story.  Amy Neary says when she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 she told her family and friends that, “Facing cancer was like encountering a bear. You have to stare it in the eyes […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
WPRI 12 News

Thanksgiving giveaway held at Roger Williams Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The non-profit organizations Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International are teaming up to provide their annual “Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Giveaway” on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. It takes place at Roger Williams Park, near the softball field, and goes until 3 p.m. The group will […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Visually impaired woman from Warwick and her dog graduate from SNHU

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A visually impaired woman from Warwick and her guide dog graduated together from Southern New Hampshire University. Heather Schey, 48, graduated Saturday with her Bachelor of Arts in Human Services with the faithful companionship of her dog by her side. Her 7-year-old dog, Asher, wore...
WARWICK, RI
NECN

Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills

We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

15 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport

When it’s cold in Newport, sometimes you just need to go somewhere cozy. Whether you’re catching up with old friends during a holiday break, enjoying dinner out with visiting family members, or going on a date, you need a place to go with a warm ambiance, comforting food, seasonal drinks, and, preferably, a fireplace.
NEWPORT, RI
Pawtucket Times

City residents get prized heirlooms appraised

PAWTUCKET – One day in 1995, Brenda Gagnon decided it was time her growing family had another dresser, so she went to a yard sale and purchased one, she said, for about $15. After taking it home and cleaning it, she discovered under one of the drawer’s liners what appeared to be an official document. It was very old, and she thought it to be a certificate offering gratitude to a Rhode Island soldier, Dennis Heaney, for his military service during the Civil War.
PAWTUCKET, RI
High School Football PRO

Cranston, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
KENT COUNTY, RI
rinewstoday.com

Gimme’ Shelter – Leonides at Providence Animal Control center

Adult Male – Medium size – Orange / Red – House Trained – Vaccinations up to date. Howdy! I am a good and friendly boy found on the streets of Providence. How I got there, I’ll never know. I am about 2 years old, very friendly and curious, I also take really great care of my beautiful coat. I can’t wait to find a family to love me as an indoor kitty. I don’t seem to mind other cats either 🙂
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store On Derby Street, Killing One

HINGHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Monday morning, first responders swarmed the Derby Street Shops in Hingham for a SUV that crashed into the storefront of the Apple Store located there. According to a press conference held by Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, one person was killed, and...
HINGHAM, MA

