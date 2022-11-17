Read full article on original website
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Turnto10.com
The Breakers 'Sparkling Lights,' event previews the holiday season
(WJAR) — The Breakers in Newport turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for a preview of the third annual "Sparking Lights" event. Visitors were able to walk the half-mile-long stretch covered in glittering lights at The Breakers, the largest summer cottage in Newport. The Preservation Society of Newport...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Nov. 18-20)
Is it me, or does there seem to be more live music than ever before? I’m sensing it’s a sign of the times, as Covid wanes, and folks want to get back out there and socialize. Maybe we just appreciate it more. So it’s tough to just pick six, but here are a few ideas for great music around Rhode this weekend.
fallriverreporter.com
VIDEO: Despite health issues, Tiverton family continuing tradition of light show while helping community
It is a yearly Christmas display that is familiar to many in the Fall River area, and they are back again this year despite health issues. According to Colleen St. Onge, her and her husband are back again with Lights for Lives. “My husband and I have been dealing with...
RI’s first-ever LEGO convention coming in 2023
The Brick Convention is making its Ocean State debut in May 2023.
GoLocalProv
New Bakery Opens on Camp Street in Providence - From Folks at PVD Donuts
A new bakery has opened in the Mt. Hope section of the East Side of Providence. Oak Bakeshop — located at the corner of Camp and Cypress Streets — is the brainchild of the owners of PVD Donuts. “We’re Oak Bakeshop, a Jew~ish bakery brought to you by...
hwy.co
Get Nostalgic at Spring Lake Beach
Spring Lake Beach is a fun and nostalgic swimming hole in Rhode Island. While Rhode Island has the ocean, sometimes you need a low-key beach to hang out at for the day. That’s where Spring Lake Beach comes in. Let’s jump into this 750-foot beach to see what it’s all about!
Cancer survivor launches business in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland mom and cancer survivor is launching an apparel and accessories line inspired by her story. Amy Neary says when she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 she told her family and friends that, “Facing cancer was like encountering a bear. You have to stare it in the eyes […]
Thanksgiving giveaway held at Roger Williams Park
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The non-profit organizations Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International are teaming up to provide their annual “Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Giveaway” on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. It takes place at Roger Williams Park, near the softball field, and goes until 3 p.m. The group will […]
ABC6.com
Visually impaired woman from Warwick and her dog graduate from SNHU
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A visually impaired woman from Warwick and her guide dog graduated together from Southern New Hampshire University. Heather Schey, 48, graduated Saturday with her Bachelor of Arts in Human Services with the faithful companionship of her dog by her side. Her 7-year-old dog, Asher, wore...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 19 – 26)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. November 20 – 26, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge: There...
independentri.com
The journey to save a historic home in Narragansett comes to an end with a memorable trip down the road
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — It’s not every day that a very large house rolls slowly along Boston Neck Road, taking up the full width of the street and with only about four inches on each side at the tightest spots. That is exactly what happened Tuesday morning when “Broadmoor”...
NECN
Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills
We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
whatsupnewp.com
15 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport
When it’s cold in Newport, sometimes you just need to go somewhere cozy. Whether you’re catching up with old friends during a holiday break, enjoying dinner out with visiting family members, or going on a date, you need a place to go with a warm ambiance, comforting food, seasonal drinks, and, preferably, a fireplace.
Pawtucket Times
City residents get prized heirlooms appraised
PAWTUCKET – One day in 1995, Brenda Gagnon decided it was time her growing family had another dresser, so she went to a yard sale and purchased one, she said, for about $15. After taking it home and cleaning it, she discovered under one of the drawer’s liners what appeared to be an official document. It was very old, and she thought it to be a certificate offering gratitude to a Rhode Island soldier, Dennis Heaney, for his military service during the Civil War.
Cranston, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
ABC6.com
9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Elite Physical Therapy makes its way into Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Elite Physical Therapy, an Ivy Rehab Network partner, is now open in Narragansett at 14 Woodruff Ave., where the company has installed its 15th location in the state. Dr. Julia Peterson, PT, DPT, MTC, cert. DN serves as the clinic’s director and physical therapist. “I...
Three New Bedford Fishermen Selflessly Handed Out 50 Turkeys for Families in Need
If you ask me what my favorite time of year is, I'll gladly tell you it's Thanksgiving without hesitation. Surprisingly it has nothing to do with the food and everything to do with paying it forward. That's precisely what three local fishermen did. On the evening of Thursday, November 17th...
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – Leonides at Providence Animal Control center
Adult Male – Medium size – Orange / Red – House Trained – Vaccinations up to date. Howdy! I am a good and friendly boy found on the streets of Providence. How I got there, I’ll never know. I am about 2 years old, very friendly and curious, I also take really great care of my beautiful coat. I can’t wait to find a family to love me as an indoor kitty. I don’t seem to mind other cats either 🙂
iheart.com
SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store On Derby Street, Killing One
HINGHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Monday morning, first responders swarmed the Derby Street Shops in Hingham for a SUV that crashed into the storefront of the Apple Store located there. According to a press conference held by Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, one person was killed, and...
