Late this morning, Salina Fire crews were on scene at Marshall’s in Salina located at 2450 South 9th Street in Salina. Salina Fire Department responded to reports of smoke inside the store and a fire alarm that sounded an alarm. The store was evacuated. According to Salina Fire, the cause of the smoke was attributed to a bad belt on HVAC system on the roof.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO