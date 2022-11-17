Read full article on original website
Two Lindsborg teens injured when pickup rolls at Coronado Heights
CORONADO HEIGHTS - Two teens from Lindsborg were injured Sunday night after the pickup they were in rolled coming down the road from Coronado Heights in southern Saline County. A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup down the hill when the pickup failed to negotiate a curve...
2 hospitalized in Salina after I-70 rear-end crash
DICKINSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Leannitta M. Heller, 36, Solomon, was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Solomon. The Dodge rear-ended a 2001 Ford Excursion driven...
Girl abducted in Wichita found safe in Oklahoma
The Wichita Police Department says a 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night in north Wichita, has been found safe in Tonkawa, Okla., before 8:30 p.m. Officers have one suspect is in custody.
WIBW
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
Police: Kan. girl abducted is found safe; suspect in custody
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Police reported just after 8:30p.m. Kennedy was located in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, according to Officer Trevor Macy. She is safe, and a suspect is in custody. She will be reunited with family soon, and the suspect will be transported back to Wichita as police continue the investigation.
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
Woman dead after I-70 pickup, semi head-on crash
GEARY COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Colorado driven by Saeu T. Suluvale, 34, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at Moritz Road. The pickup crossed the median and struck a 2022...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 21
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gifford, Marcus Alan; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property; Misdemeanor.
ksal.com
UPDATE: Interstate Pursuit Ends Near Newton
A Texas man is in jail in McPherson while his female passenger is being held in Saline County after a high speed pursuit that ended near Newton. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the chase began Thursday afternoon around 2:30pm after a deputy stopped a BMW 328 with Texas plates near mile marker #247.
ksal.com
Head-On Interstate Crash Kills Driver
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 70 late Saturday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Saeu Suluvale from Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck headed west. She crossed the median and ran into an oncoming Freightliner semi head-on.
Kansas man sentenced for death of teen and her boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man who admitted killing a teen and her boyfriend was sentenced Friday. Dontenize L. Kelly, 24, of Wichita, was sentenced to 48 years and 10 months, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was also sentenced to 35 months for a parole violation.
KWCH.com
WPD: Six-year-old found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department says the missing child was found safe in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. WPD says she will be with family soon. The suspect will be taken back to Wichita. --- The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for a missing...
Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home
A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.
WIBW
Salina Police attempt to identify, locate women accused of stealing financial cards
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police are attempting to identify and locate two women accused of stealing and using financial cards. The Salina Police Department says that around 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, officials were called to the YMCA at 570 YMCA Dr. with reports of multiple vehicle burglaries.
Smoke causes Marshall's to be evacuated Saturday
Late this morning, Salina Fire crews were on scene at Marshall’s in Salina located at 2450 South 9th Street in Salina. Salina Fire Department responded to reports of smoke inside the store and a fire alarm that sounded an alarm. The store was evacuated. According to Salina Fire, the cause of the smoke was attributed to a bad belt on HVAC system on the roof.
NuWay owner Neal Stong remembered for carrying on crumbly hamburger tradition
Longtime NuWay owner Neal Stong has died. Along with praise he’s received since his Nov. 17 death, his son, Chris, has revealed a family secret that’s sort of a joke but kind of serious, too.
License plate readers, 2021 audit among City of Salina agenda items
A proposed mental health co-responder program, fixed automatic license plate readers, and the 2021 audit report are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. About the meeting. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West...
Riley Co. man drives woman off road, smashes windshield
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Riley County man was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property after forcing a car off the road with his vehicle. Jason Konkright, 42, of Leonardville, was arrested by the Riley County Police Department in the 200 block of N. Arizona Street on Thursday around 6:15 a.m. after using […]
One in critical condition following stabbing in east Wichita
One person was critically injured and another received minor injuries in a stabbing in east Wichita on Friday evening.
Kansas man hospitalized after train, truck crash and fire
RUSSELL COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Thursday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Peterbilt straight truck driven by Anthony Joseph Moshier, 23, Hoisington, was northbound on 181st Street 3.9 miles west of the U.S. 40 and U.S. 281 Junction and stopped at the railroad crossing.
