Little Rock, AR

THV11

Conway police investigate suspected homicide on Reedy Road

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway police have started investigating what they said "appears to be" a homicide in the city. According to reports, the incident happened at the 300 block of Reedy Road. There's currently no information on potential victims, suspects, or motives behind the incident. We will update this...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

3 injured after Saturday night shooting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three people were injured after a shooting in a residential area south of Asher Avenue on Saturday night, Little Rock police said. According to police, the shootings happened at 1909 S. Rice St. Police said two of the victims showed up at CHI St. Vincent...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police search for runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on November 16. She is described as being about 5'3" in height in weighing about 175 pounds. Anyone who may have...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Over 40 car break-ins reported at Two Rivers Park this year

Little Rock, Arkansas – This year, Two Rivers Park has seen a lot of car break-ins, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. According to Lieutenant Cody Burk of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, there have been 47 break-ins since January, averaging around five each month. “We’ve...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KFOR

‘You’re drunk, go home’: 8-pt buck freed from garage

A homeowner in Benton, Arkansas captured video of an 8-point buck in her garage, with its antlers stuck in shelves. When an animal control officer freed him, the buck just fell over, as if it fainted, while accidentally opening the garage refrigerator with his antlers as he fell.
BENTON, AR
THV11

Authorities deactivate Silver Alert for missing Maumelle man

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Update: The Maumelle Police Department has now deactivated the Silver Alert for a missing man. He is described as being about 5'8" in height and weighing about 185 pounds, bald, and with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black jacket, jeans, and...
MAUMELLE, AR
neareport.com

Jonesboro man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy, other charges

LITTLE ROCK—A Jonesboro man has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including a methamphetamine conspiracy, assault on a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Eiichi Moore, 44, this morning in Little Rock. In addition to the sentence of imprisonment, Judge Miller sentenced Moore to five years of supervised release.
JONESBORO, AR
mysaline.com

Prohibited Hunting, FTA, and DWI in Saline County Mugshots on 11182022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Response from North Little Rock to the murders of two teenage boys

North Little Rock, Arkansas – Marcus Blue and Alex Berry, two 17-year-olds who were killed in a double homicide, raised safety concerns for several local residents. The murders happened on Friday, November 11th, on McCain Boulevard, one of North Little Rock’s busiest streets. Reverend Michael Jackson, a resident...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

BOLO: Jacksonville police need help locating a stolen truck and trailers

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department asking if anyone has seen or can help locate a stolen truck and trailers. A gray Silverado 1500 with the license plate number 601YGX, a gray 14-foot performance trailer with license plate number AB438839, and a red 7 by 16-foot cargo trailer with the license plate number AB523570 were stolen out of Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

THV11

