Conway police investigate suspected homicide on Reedy Road
CONWAY, Ark. — Conway police have started investigating what they said "appears to be" a homicide in the city. According to reports, the incident happened at the 300 block of Reedy Road. There's currently no information on potential victims, suspects, or motives behind the incident. We will update this...
Little Rock police investigating multiple shootings on Rice Street
Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of multiple shootings on Rice Street Saturday evening.
Investigation underway after three injured in Rice Street shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of multiple shootings on the 1900 block of Rice Street this evening. According to LRPD, three people were shot and sustained non life-threatening injures. The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and the conditions...
One of four suspects arrested for Oct. 21 North Little Rock murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County deputies have arrested a suspect in a shooting incident that left one North Little Rock man dead. 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood was shot to death at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161 on the night of Oct. 21. One of...
Officials searching for suspects in October McAlmont Community Park murder
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: Mr. Harris is now in custody. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO alert for four suspects wanted for capital murder as a result of an incident that occurred at McAlmont Community Park on October 21, 2022. Deonte Kevonne Harris, Johnathan...
3 injured after Saturday night shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three people were injured after a shooting in a residential area south of Asher Avenue on Saturday night, Little Rock police said. According to police, the shootings happened at 1909 S. Rice St. Police said two of the victims showed up at CHI St. Vincent...
Thieves pepper spray employees at Sissy’s Log Cabin in Promenade
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab theft at the Sissy’s Log Cabin jewelry store in the Promenade shopping center. According to officials, the store was open and customers were inside when this happened. Multiple suspects entered the store, pepper...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
Maumelle police on the lookout for missing man
The Maumelle Police Department are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man.
'Smoke meat, not meth,' warns one Arkansas sheriff's office ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As family and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving next week, one central Arkansas sheriff's office is sharing an important message. In a post on Facebook, the Saline County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a homemade sign on Friday that read: "Smoke meat, not meth."
Little Rock police search for runaway juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on November 16. She is described as being about 5'3" in height in weighing about 175 pounds. Anyone who may have...
Over 40 car break-ins reported at Two Rivers Park this year
Little Rock, Arkansas – This year, Two Rivers Park has seen a lot of car break-ins, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. According to Lieutenant Cody Burk of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, there have been 47 break-ins since January, averaging around five each month. “We’ve...
‘You’re drunk, go home’: 8-pt buck freed from garage
A homeowner in Benton, Arkansas captured video of an 8-point buck in her garage, with its antlers stuck in shelves. When an animal control officer freed him, the buck just fell over, as if it fainted, while accidentally opening the garage refrigerator with his antlers as he fell.
Police searching for runaway juvenile last seen near Benton Jr. High School
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Gracey Worley was last seen near Benton Jr. High School on November 15. She is said to have been wearing a white "Arkansas" sweatshirt, jeans, and Birkenstock slides. Authorities believe...
Authorities deactivate Silver Alert for missing Maumelle man
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Update: The Maumelle Police Department has now deactivated the Silver Alert for a missing man. He is described as being about 5'8" in height and weighing about 185 pounds, bald, and with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black jacket, jeans, and...
Jonesboro man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy, other charges
LITTLE ROCK—A Jonesboro man has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including a methamphetamine conspiracy, assault on a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Eiichi Moore, 44, this morning in Little Rock. In addition to the sentence of imprisonment, Judge Miller sentenced Moore to five years of supervised release.
Prohibited Hunting, FTA, and DWI in Saline County Mugshots on 11182022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Father hopes ‘Samantha’s story’ can end with finding North Little Rock cold case killer
Nearly a decade ago, a gunman in a pick-up truck opened fire on a car along a busy North Little Rock intersection, killing a mother with her baby girl in the back seat.
Response from North Little Rock to the murders of two teenage boys
North Little Rock, Arkansas – Marcus Blue and Alex Berry, two 17-year-olds who were killed in a double homicide, raised safety concerns for several local residents. The murders happened on Friday, November 11th, on McCain Boulevard, one of North Little Rock’s busiest streets. Reverend Michael Jackson, a resident...
BOLO: Jacksonville police need help locating a stolen truck and trailers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department asking if anyone has seen or can help locate a stolen truck and trailers. A gray Silverado 1500 with the license plate number 601YGX, a gray 14-foot performance trailer with license plate number AB438839, and a red 7 by 16-foot cargo trailer with the license plate number AB523570 were stolen out of Jacksonville.
