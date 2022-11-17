Read full article on original website
Mutt Motorcycles To Launch New DRK-01 Lineup In 2023
It’s November, 2022, in the northern hemisphere, and while a lot of sleeping dogs would probably love it if you let them lie, Mutt Motorcycles has apparently been wide awake and hard at work. The company, which is based in Birmingham, U.K., specializes in stylish, small-displacement machines of the kind that are much more popular in Europe and Asia than in the U.S.
RST Introduces The New Axiom Plus Airbag Touring Jacket
British gear and equipment manufacturer RST has been in the business for a few decades now, and covers the bases of nearly all disciplines of motorcycling. Not too long ago, the company teamed up with In&Motion to make use of the latter’s airbag technology. Now, RST continues to make use of that tech, and has released the new Axiom Plus touring jacket.
Limited Edition 2023 KTM RC 8C Track Bike Sells Out In Under 3 Minutes
Just before Halloween, 2022, KTM pulled out all the tricks (and treats) it had up its sleeve when it revealed the 2023 RC 8C. Boasting even more horsepower than the 2022 version—135 ponies at 11,000 RPM, to be exact—it promised enthusiasts even more potential for fun than before.
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
The GPX Demon GR200R Sportbike Makes Its Way To Japan
GPX is a Thailand-based motorcycle manufacturer that is popular for its affordable and stylish small to mid-displacement two-wheelers. The company sources a lot of its components, including its engines, from China, but a lot of the assembly takes place in its Thailand facility. GPX’s model range consists of all sorts of two-wheelers—from maxi-scooters to commuter bikes, and retro-style cafe racers to sportbikes.
2023 CFMoto 300 CL-X Brings Retro Style To Europe’s Beginner Market
Anchored by a strategic partnership with KTM, China’s CFMoto has made steady inroads into the European market in recent years. The marque even debuted several models in North America in 2022. Those ambitious initiatives won’t cease in 2023 either, with CFMoto recently revealing its new 300 CL-X retro roadster for Europe’s ever-popular beginner segment.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Cracks 50,000 Bikes Sold In First Three Months
Whenever an OEM launches a new motorcycle model, it probably goes without saying that they want it to do well. It’s been three months since Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350, and how are things looking? The numbers don’t lie—Enfield has now sold nearly 51,000 Hunter 350s, and the interest appears to remain high.
This Guy Is Riding All The Way Around The U.K. On His Honda Monkey
Let’s say you’ve got a Honda Monkey, and let’s say you love riding it (but I repeat myself). Even if you absolutely adore it, would you want to ride it all the way around the U.K.? Most likely, some people would, and some people wouldn’t--but in any case, if you want to see someone else do it, YouTuber Helmet Head recently undertook this journey on his little yellow Monkey in 2022.
Yamaha Conducting Experimental Leasing Program For E01 Scooter In Japan
Yamaha has been making strides in its home market of Japan when it comes to electric two-wheelers. We’ve already talked about Yamaha’s new e-scooter and e-bike options that were recently introduced, as well as the E01, the company’s first electric commuter scooter. Now, the company is rolling out an experimental leasing program for the E01 in Japan, in order to provide a sort of long-term demo, prior to actually launching it for sale in the market.
Relive Itchy Boot's Three-Year Journey From Patagonia To Alaska
The journey ends for Itchy Boots, and what a ride it was. Not many adventurers can say that they’ve gone through an entire pandemic, two bikes, and tons of sprockets on their way to see an ocean. It’s been an amazing trip for Itchy Boots, and one that is immortalized in her one-and-a-half-hour-long movie.
