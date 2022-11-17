ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Transgender Remembrance Day honors victims of violence

Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday.
FAIRFAX, VT
WCAX

Some Fairfax residents call for revote on $36.5M school bond

The Pride Center of Vermont was joined by other organizations and the community in Montpelier on Sunday to commemorate the Transgender Day of Remembrance.
FAIRFAX, VT
WCAX

Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway

Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday. The Pride Center of Vermont was joined by other organizations and the community in Montpelier on Sunday to commemorate the Transgender Day of Remembrance.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Analysis: Gas prices expected to hit highest seasonal level ever

Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday. The Pride Center of Vermont was joined by other organizations and the community in Montpelier on Sunday to commemorate the Transgender Day of Remembrance.
FAIRFAX, VT
WCAX

Vermonters participate in worldwide ‘Cranksgiving’ event

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike race to help others get food on the table this holiday season was held Saturday in Burlington. The Old Spokes Home bike store in the old north end teamed up with Feeding Chittenden to celebrate something called ‘Cranksgiving’. Bike riders pedal around the area hitting different grocery stores to pick up thanksgiving supplies.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hearings go remote after worker allegedly had gun in Vt. courthouse

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County court hearings were canceled Friday and will be remote Monday and Tuesday after court officials say a worker allegedly had a gun in the courthouse. Officials say the person did not make any threats, but the court took immediate security and precautionary measures. So...
WCAX

18th Annual Tibet Festival

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Tibetan Festival was back Saturday in Burlington’s Old North End for its 18th year. The Tibetan Community Organization of Vermont was founded in 1993. The festival featured plenty of singing and dancing which helps promote the love and peace in their culture. Tibetans...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

In the Garden: Houseplant variations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though we’re almost through with November, there are still ways to maintain a diverse garden in the wintertime. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer walk us through different varieties of houseplants on this week’s In the Garden.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Donating time to keep older Vermonters company

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now is the time of year when people are asked to donate their time, and volunteers are being recruited to spend time with older Vermonters. Age Well’s “Friendly Visitor” program is when a volunteer visits an older Vermonter to simply hang out for an amount of time of the pair’s choosing a week. Age Well is based in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties.
GRAND ISLE COUNTY, VT
WCAX

UVM Health Network reports $90M FY’22 loss

When the weather dips, Ray Colton's business heats up.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. When owners and married couple Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced in October that they would close between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the online tributes began to pour in.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Celebrating Vermont apple cider

Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington's Penny Cluse Café. Burlington's Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches.
BURLINGTON, VT

