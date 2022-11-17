Read full article on original website
Transgender Remembrance Day honors victims of violence
Organization works to get more women involved with local politics
Some Fairfax residents call for revote on $36.5M school bond
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
Analysis: Gas prices expected to hit highest seasonal level ever
5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district
Voters in Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne, South Burlington and Williston overwhelmingly supported the plan to connect every address to fiber. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district.
Vermonters participate in worldwide ‘Cranksgiving’ event
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike race to help others get food on the table this holiday season was held Saturday in Burlington. The Old Spokes Home bike store in the old north end teamed up with Feeding Chittenden to celebrate something called ‘Cranksgiving’. Bike riders pedal around the area hitting different grocery stores to pick up thanksgiving supplies.
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
Hearings go remote after worker allegedly had gun in Vt. courthouse
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County court hearings were canceled Friday and will be remote Monday and Tuesday after court officials say a worker allegedly had a gun in the courthouse. Officials say the person did not make any threats, but the court took immediate security and precautionary measures. So...
18th Annual Tibet Festival
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Tibetan Festival was back Saturday in Burlington’s Old North End for its 18th year. The Tibetan Community Organization of Vermont was founded in 1993. The festival featured plenty of singing and dancing which helps promote the love and peace in their culture. Tibetans...
In the Garden: Houseplant variations
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though we’re almost through with November, there are still ways to maintain a diverse garden in the wintertime. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer walk us through different varieties of houseplants on this week’s In the Garden.
Donating time to keep older Vermonters company
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now is the time of year when people are asked to donate their time, and volunteers are being recruited to spend time with older Vermonters. Age Well’s “Friendly Visitor” program is when a volunteer visits an older Vermonter to simply hang out for an amount of time of the pair’s choosing a week. Age Well is based in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties.
UVM Health Network reports $90M FY’22 loss
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. When owners and married couple Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced in October that they would close between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the online tributes began to pour in.
Rutland County cemetery vandalized
The East Clarendon Cemetery in the town of Clarendon, Vermont has been vandalized, according to police.
Celebrating Vermont apple cider
Snowsville to Lost Nation: Vermont Place Names Offer a Glimpse into Local HistoryNovember 18, 2022
If you spend enough time in any Vermont town, you’ll likely come across Vermont place names like Maple Corner in Calais, Snowsville in Braintree, and Hortonville in Mount Holly. These places are not official villages but rather unincorporated areas that are deeply rooted in the fabric of these communities.
