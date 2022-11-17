ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentley’s New Bespoke Sneakers Are Like Wearable Versions of Its Mulliner Cars

By Demetrius Simms
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z31dn_0jExiV9e00

Bentley is now making another luxurious way of getting around town—and you’ve still got a chance to get your hands on it.

The British carmaker has tapped The Surgeon , an LA-based design collective that has created bespoke sneakers for Justin Bieber, to create a limited run of shoes for select clients.

Unveiled on Thursday, the collaboration features 10 pairs of bespoke Adidas Forum Low sneakers that, sadly for some, are already reserved by Mulliner clients and collectors. The marque also plans to unveil a one-off Mulliner model, designed in collaboration with The Surgeon, at Art Basel in Miami this December. Its buyer will also get a pair of the sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywPrp_0jExiV9e00
Bentley x The Surgeon sneaker in white with grey and tan details

Each sneaker from the collab incorporates Bentley design signatures, including the marque’s signature diamond quilting, the cross-stitching seen on its steering wheels and premium leather and other materials that mirror what the carmaker uses to craft its luxe interiors.

All of those key elements were infused with Domenic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone’s skull-and-scalpel logo, which gives each pair an edgy effect. Ultimately, the sneakers are like a wearable answer to Bentley’s cars. The shoes that match the duo’s bespoke Mulliner, for example, will feature Beluga (black) and Anthracite (dark gray metallic) colors on its exterior. Similar colors are used on select sneakers as a way to match Bentley’s pillar of pinnacle design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1Vjz_0jExiV9e00
Two more sneakers from the limited-edition collab.

Surgeon Studios is renowned for its handcrafted made-to-order services that reimagine everything from Nike Dunks to designer heels. The business also offers ready-to-wear apparel and footwear collaborations on its site. Bentley is one of the most sought-after luxury car brands in the world with five luxury model lines that are highly regarded in the automotive industry today.

“Creativity and bespoke design is consistently woven into our DNA and has been since 1919, especially as it relates to our private coachbuilding division of Mulliner,” says Christophe Georges, president and CEO of Bentley Americas in a statement. “Connecting and producing with a like-minded creative like The Surgeon is not only rewarding but also exciting to watch as we support the next generation of diverse craftspeople who share similar brand values.”

