Palm Springs, CA

American Airlines launches new seasonal service from Palm Springs to Austin

By KESQ News Team
 3 days ago
American Airlines launched its new season service from Palm Springs to Austin, Texas on Thursday.

American’s new seasonal service will operate daily Nov. 17 – 29 and Dec. 15, 2022 – May 4, 2023, providing Coachella Valley residents with a great way visit Austin and Central Texas.

“American is excited to provide nonstop access from Palm Springs to Central Texas and more one-stop connections across the airline’s network this summer,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning. “This additional flying is in direct response to the demand we saw in 2021. We look forward to connecting customers with their family and friends this holiday season.”

“We’re excited to welcome additional service to Austin,” said Harry Barrett, Executive Director of Aviation. “Our airport continues to offer more flight options for area residents, making it easier for them to choose to support their local airport. I want to thank American for growing at PSP.”

American will operate the route on a dual-class Embraer 175 aircraft offering Wi-Fi and 12 First Class seats, 20 Main Cabin Extra seats, and 44 Main Cabin seats.

With this addition, American will offer year-round service to Dallas/Fort Worth and Phoenix and seasonal service to Chicago O’Hare and Austin from PSP.

Visit flyPSP.com to view all routes and airlines available at Palm Springs International Airport.

