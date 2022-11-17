Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern will be closing its doors at the end of the year after 51 years in business in Leelanau County, the owners announced Sunday. Kristi Fischer and partner Brian Hafner have operated the tavern in recent years after taking over from Kristi’s parents, Paul and Lori Fischer. In a statement on Facebook Sunday, the owners announced with a "heavy heart" that Fischer's will close around January 1 and not reopen.

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO