ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City man to host free community Thanksgiving meal

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- When you picture a Thanksgiving meal, you probably imagine great food, and a lot friends and family around the table. That's not always how it is. One northern Michigan knows that, and so he's doing something pretty extraordinary this year. "I never want anybody...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting moved to Tuesday, Nov. 29

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting and Light Parade will be held on Tuesday, November 29, after a weekend of winter postponed the annual holiday event. Front Street will close at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern To Close Permanently

Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern will be closing its doors at the end of the year after 51 years in business in Leelanau County, the owners announced Sunday. Kristi Fischer and partner Brian Hafner have operated the tavern in recent years after taking over from Kristi’s parents, Paul and Lori Fischer. In a statement on Facebook Sunday, the owners announced with a "heavy heart" that Fischer's will close around January 1 and not reopen.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Hunters Show Off Their Bucks at Ebels’ Buck Pole

The Ebels’ Buck Pole took place at their Falmouth location Wednesday. This was their second time holding the event. The last time was in 2019. Hunters won prizes for heaviest, most points, widest rack, first buck on the pole and oldest and youngest hunter. Benjamin Young from Harrietta hung...
FALMOUTH, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Manistee man behind bars after homicide

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee man is behind bars and a woman is dead. Manistee police said the arrest comes after a homicide on Sixth Avenue on November 18. City police arrested 58-year-old Jeffrey Rogers. On Sunday, he was arraigned on a homicide-open murder charge. He's being held...
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan brothers in national spotlight with investment deal

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two Traverse City natives are in the national spotlight after pitching their company on ABC's Shark Tank. Dakota and Garret Porter, co-founders of ActionGlow, landed a deal Friday night. The Porters watched the episode with family and friends at the City Opera House. The...
99.1 WFMK

What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?

Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Toys for Tots kickoff event cancelled due to weather

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Toys for Tots kickoff event at the Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City has been cancelled due to the snowfall. The annual event was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Saturday. The Traverse City tree lighting and light parade was also rescheduled. Snow...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

NCMC cuts ribbon on basketball court, hosts first-ever home game

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- North Central Michigan College held its first-ever home basketball game at its new court Friday night. The Timberwolves took on the Mott Community College Bears in their first-ever home game. NCMC President David Finely joined staff, sponsors, and board members for Friday’s dedication. The...
PETOSKEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Boardman riverwalk, pedestrian plaza plan moves forward

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is moving forward with the conceptual design for a riverwalk and pedestrian plaza. The long term plan, which will be approved in phases, includes new pedestrian bridges and a floating riverwalk along the Boardman River. BACKGROUND: Final...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

East Jordan community digs out of 24-inches of snowfall

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- In 24 hours 24-inches of snowfall covered East Jordan in Charlevoix County. As residents woke up Friday morning, the changing landscape from the previous day may have been a bit shocking. "It's official, it's time to enjoy the winter weather," laughed resident Paula Volbach. Others...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

GoFundMe account set up for Manton man in ICU

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Wexford County man is currently in a hospital bed after he was struck by a vehicle over the weekend. On Saturday, Tyler Wheeler was walking on Blodget Road in Manton with his father-in-law. They were looking for his mother-in-law's cell phone. "My husband was...
MANTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy