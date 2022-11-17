Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City man to host free community Thanksgiving meal
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- When you picture a Thanksgiving meal, you probably imagine great food, and a lot friends and family around the table. That's not always how it is. One northern Michigan knows that, and so he's doing something pretty extraordinary this year. "I never want anybody...
UpNorthLive.com
Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting moved to Tuesday, Nov. 29
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Downtown Traverse City Tree Lighting and Light Parade will be held on Tuesday, November 29, after a weekend of winter postponed the annual holiday event. Front Street will close at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m....
leelanauticker.com
Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern To Close Permanently
Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern will be closing its doors at the end of the year after 51 years in business in Leelanau County, the owners announced Sunday. Kristi Fischer and partner Brian Hafner have operated the tavern in recent years after taking over from Kristi’s parents, Paul and Lori Fischer. In a statement on Facebook Sunday, the owners announced with a "heavy heart" that Fischer's will close around January 1 and not reopen.
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Hunters Show Off Their Bucks at Ebels’ Buck Pole
The Ebels’ Buck Pole took place at their Falmouth location Wednesday. This was their second time holding the event. The last time was in 2019. Hunters won prizes for heaviest, most points, widest rack, first buck on the pole and oldest and youngest hunter. Benjamin Young from Harrietta hung...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
UpNorthLive.com
Manistee man behind bars after homicide
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee man is behind bars and a woman is dead. Manistee police said the arrest comes after a homicide on Sixth Avenue on November 18. City police arrested 58-year-old Jeffrey Rogers. On Sunday, he was arraigned on a homicide-open murder charge. He's being held...
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan brothers in national spotlight with investment deal
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two Traverse City natives are in the national spotlight after pitching their company on ABC's Shark Tank. Dakota and Garret Porter, co-founders of ActionGlow, landed a deal Friday night. The Porters watched the episode with family and friends at the City Opera House. The...
What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?
Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
UpNorthLive.com
Toys for Tots kickoff event cancelled due to weather
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Toys for Tots kickoff event at the Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City has been cancelled due to the snowfall. The annual event was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Saturday. The Traverse City tree lighting and light parade was also rescheduled. Snow...
UpNorthLive.com
NCMC cuts ribbon on basketball court, hosts first-ever home game
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- North Central Michigan College held its first-ever home basketball game at its new court Friday night. The Timberwolves took on the Mott Community College Bears in their first-ever home game. NCMC President David Finely joined staff, sponsors, and board members for Friday’s dedication. The...
Hazmat Team Clears Scene at Osceola Grand Hotel in Evart
UPDATE 11/18/22 4:00 p.m. We now know what caused a hazmat team to be called to Osceola Grand Hotel in Evart. Evart Area Fire and Rescue says an investigation into an unknown odor was caused by a chlorine chemical imbalance in the hotels pool room. A hazmat team from Muskegon...
mibiz.com
DeVos-backed Walstrom Marine acquires Northern Michigan boat dealer, marina
TRAVERSE CITY — Walstrom Marine Inc., a Harbor Springs-based yacht sales and service company and marina operator acquired last year by Continuum Ventures LLC in Grand Rapids, acquired Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City. The deal expands the marine holdings for Continuum Ventures, the family office for Doug and...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly house fire in Antrim County
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly house fire in Antrim County. It happened at Green River Trout Farm in Chestonia Township. On Sunday, a neighbor called 911 to report the fire. One person and a dog were found dead inside the home. State...
UpNorthLive.com
Boardman riverwalk, pedestrian plaza plan moves forward
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is moving forward with the conceptual design for a riverwalk and pedestrian plaza. The long term plan, which will be approved in phases, includes new pedestrian bridges and a floating riverwalk along the Boardman River. BACKGROUND: Final...
New Lothrop football team ousted in Division 7 by No. 1-ranked Traverse City St. Francis
FLINT – Traverse City St. Francis’ football team is apparently all it’s cracked up to be. The No. 1-ranked Gladiators advanced to the Division 7 state championship game by routing another small school power, New Lothrop, in Saturday’s state semifinals.
UpNorthLive.com
East Jordan community digs out of 24-inches of snowfall
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- In 24 hours 24-inches of snowfall covered East Jordan in Charlevoix County. As residents woke up Friday morning, the changing landscape from the previous day may have been a bit shocking. "It's official, it's time to enjoy the winter weather," laughed resident Paula Volbach. Others...
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
Grand Traverse County Intersections Becoming More Dangerous
The most dangerous intersections in 2021 in Grand Traverse County were announced and it show accidents were up slightly compared to 2020. The report from Michigan Auto Law shows the top 10 most dangerous intersections across the county and details the accidents and injuries that have occurred. These intersections include...
UpNorthLive.com
GoFundMe account set up for Manton man in ICU
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Wexford County man is currently in a hospital bed after he was struck by a vehicle over the weekend. On Saturday, Tyler Wheeler was walking on Blodget Road in Manton with his father-in-law. They were looking for his mother-in-law's cell phone. "My husband was...
