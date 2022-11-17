It is tradition for each generation of Pokémon games that after players collect the region's Gym Badges that they challenge the Elite Four. It is a gauntlet where players take on four tough battles in a row before facing off against the champion. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet unlike other games in the series is non-linear and features an open world to explore. Even with some of the new gameplay elements, there is still an Elite Four to beat. Here is what players can expect from the Elite Four in.

2 HOURS AGO