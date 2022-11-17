ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Q97.9

Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?

Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting From the Comfort of Home

The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive yet. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and is officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
PORTLAND, ME
rewind1009.com

UPDATE: Saco woman located safely

UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss released a statement saying that Victoria Rich was safely located on Saturday. No other details were provided. The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 24-year-old Victoria Rich of Saco. Victoria was last seen Friday, November 18, 2022 at...
SACO, ME
B98.5

Massive Christmas Celebration Returning To Augusta Civic Center

Based in Augusta, but serving several Maine communities, Central Church is known for their huge outreach events. Their Memorial Day weekend service in Capitol Park, the Easter Egg Drop, and Serve Central. These events are about more than just promoting a message. The events really are about helping those in...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Maine thrift store helps transgender people feel comfortable

PORTLAND, Maine — A new thrift store in Portland is helping customers feel welcomed and comfortable being themselves. Safe Combinations is on Casco Street and is catering to transgender people. “I was like, ‘Ah, there’s a place where I don’t need to get weird looks and I can be...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine

There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

L.L. Bean's Northern Lights celebration returns

FREEPORT, Maine — 'Tis the season! L.L. Bean's annual Northern Lights celebration kicked off the holiday season in Freeport on Friday. Festivities started at 4 p.m. with several college acapella groups performing holiday classics. The annual tree-lighting ceremony began at 7 p.m. "Some traditional favorites are back, including Santa...
FREEPORT, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Central Maine Brewery Hosts Flirty Speed Dating Event

Let's talk about speed dating. If you don't know what that is and have been living under a rock for 10 decades, I will guide you into the 21st century. an event at which each participant converses individually with all the prospective partners for a few minutes in order to select those with whom dates are desired.
AUBURN, ME
95.9 WCYY

Win Tickets to See Comedian Nikki Glaser at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine

Comedian Nikki Glaser will be stopping by the State Theatre in Portland, Maine, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, and here's your chance to win tickets. Described on her website as "one of the funniest female voices in comedy today", Nikki Glaser is a force to be reckoned with. Besides performing stand-up in her ongoing nationwide tour, she's also a podcast and TV show host, actor, executive producer, and more. She really does it all, and "has become a complete open book on mic - and not just for the laughs, she’s also adamant on being the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a confused adolescent." There's no doubt that her show absolutely rocks.
PORTLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Big Al donating fireworks for Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest

Bradbury Art and Antiques co-owner Julee Ketelhut made “Big Al” Cohen an offer that was impossible to refuse. Ketelhut offered to make a donation to Help Yourself Shelf food pantry, if he donated fireworks to Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest. Cohen has been a food pantry volunteer for years so Ketelhut knew how to approach him for his contribution. Ketelhut is also a Wiscasset Creative Alliance board member. The group was planning the annual Marketfest set for Dec. 2-4 when the topic of fireworks came up.
WISCASSET, ME
WGME

Drive-by pie raises funds for York County food pantry

ELIOT (WGME) - This is the time of year food pantry's need the most help. A drive-by pie sale for the Footprints Food Pantry in Eliot had lines of cars waiting Sunday morning. Offering apple, blueberry, and more from Valley View Orchards Pies in Oxford. Proceeds from the sales went...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter

FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
FALMOUTH, ME
wabi.tv

Officials respond to house fire in West Gardiner

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They were called to Lindsey Lane around 10:00. Officials confirmed to TV-5 Monday morning that the fire had been extinguished. It is unknown if anyone was home at the time. The extent of the...
WEST GARDINER, ME
92 Moose

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
95.9 WCYY

95.9 WCYY

WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

