Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?
Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
The 'Maine Souvenir Shop' in Portland strives to become a local art gallery
PORTLAND, Maine — Kevin Ouellette moved to Maine in 2001, working as a photographer out of his 85-square-foot space on Milk Street, which became the birthplace of his business The Maine Souvenir Shop. “When COVID-19 hit, I needed a way to make money because I couldn't do weddings anymore,...
Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting From the Comfort of Home
The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive yet. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and is officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
UPDATE: Saco woman located safely
UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss released a statement saying that Victoria Rich was safely located on Saturday. No other details were provided. The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 24-year-old Victoria Rich of Saco. Victoria was last seen Friday, November 18, 2022 at...
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
Massive Christmas Celebration Returning To Augusta Civic Center
Based in Augusta, but serving several Maine communities, Central Church is known for their huge outreach events. Their Memorial Day weekend service in Capitol Park, the Easter Egg Drop, and Serve Central. These events are about more than just promoting a message. The events really are about helping those in...
Maine thrift store helps transgender people feel comfortable
PORTLAND, Maine — A new thrift store in Portland is helping customers feel welcomed and comfortable being themselves. Safe Combinations is on Casco Street and is catering to transgender people. “I was like, ‘Ah, there’s a place where I don’t need to get weird looks and I can be...
The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine
There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
L.L. Bean's Northern Lights celebration returns
FREEPORT, Maine — 'Tis the season! L.L. Bean's annual Northern Lights celebration kicked off the holiday season in Freeport on Friday. Festivities started at 4 p.m. with several college acapella groups performing holiday classics. The annual tree-lighting ceremony began at 7 p.m. "Some traditional favorites are back, including Santa...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Central Maine Brewery Hosts Flirty Speed Dating Event
Let's talk about speed dating. If you don't know what that is and have been living under a rock for 10 decades, I will guide you into the 21st century. an event at which each participant converses individually with all the prospective partners for a few minutes in order to select those with whom dates are desired.
Win Tickets to See Comedian Nikki Glaser at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine
Comedian Nikki Glaser will be stopping by the State Theatre in Portland, Maine, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, and here's your chance to win tickets. Described on her website as "one of the funniest female voices in comedy today", Nikki Glaser is a force to be reckoned with. Besides performing stand-up in her ongoing nationwide tour, she's also a podcast and TV show host, actor, executive producer, and more. She really does it all, and "has become a complete open book on mic - and not just for the laughs, she’s also adamant on being the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a confused adolescent." There's no doubt that her show absolutely rocks.
First Country Concert of 2023 at Bangor Waterfront Coming Monday
There's a big show coming to Bangor next summer. Who could it be?. Maine Savings Amphitheater is gearing up for another big summer on the Bangor Waterfront. The first announcement of the 2023 season is coming Monday morning, at 10 A.M. Who's coming to town? We can't say just yet....
Big Al donating fireworks for Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest
Bradbury Art and Antiques co-owner Julee Ketelhut made “Big Al” Cohen an offer that was impossible to refuse. Ketelhut offered to make a donation to Help Yourself Shelf food pantry, if he donated fireworks to Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest. Cohen has been a food pantry volunteer for years so Ketelhut knew how to approach him for his contribution. Ketelhut is also a Wiscasset Creative Alliance board member. The group was planning the annual Marketfest set for Dec. 2-4 when the topic of fireworks came up.
Drive-by pie raises funds for York County food pantry
ELIOT (WGME) - This is the time of year food pantry's need the most help. A drive-by pie sale for the Footprints Food Pantry in Eliot had lines of cars waiting Sunday morning. Offering apple, blueberry, and more from Valley View Orchards Pies in Oxford. Proceeds from the sales went...
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter
FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
Officials respond to house fire in West Gardiner
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They were called to Lindsey Lane around 10:00. Officials confirmed to TV-5 Monday morning that the fire had been extinguished. It is unknown if anyone was home at the time. The extent of the...
'We're coming after you': 11 hoax active shooter calls made to Maine schools
SANFORD, Maine — Erica Rabidoux's nightmare began with a text message from her daughter, a student at Sanford High School. The school was on lockdown, and there may be a person with a gun. No one knew what was going on. At 8:20 a.m., someone called a dispatcher to...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
