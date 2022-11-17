ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WV

Come out to the Crossroads Mall for Adoption Celebration Day!

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
MT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With over 6,400 children in foster care in the State of West Virginia, Burlington United Methodist Family Services is partnering with Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop to raise awareness for the need for Foster and Adoptive parents in celebration of National Adoption Month.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Crossroads Mall location of Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop from 12:00pm to 4:00pm.

Featured along with information and resources pertaining to adoption and foster care will be free popcorn and cotton candy, a special adoption a bear, and a chance to meet Sugar Bear!

More information on the event itself, as well as Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop can be found at the Fun Shop Facebook page.

Learn more about Burlington United Methodist Family services here.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage of upcoming events in the Raleigh County area can be found here.

