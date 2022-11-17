ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL fans bummed after Browns-Bills game moved due to snow storm

By Dan Mennella
 4 days ago

The first signs of winter have been showing up for much of North America in recent days, and at least a couple NFL teams are already feeling the effects.

With several feet of snow in the forecast for Western New York late this week, Sunday's Browns-Bills game was moved from Buffalo's Highmark Stadium to Ford Field in Detroit.

The first snowfall of the season in several locales, combined with chilly temps and earlier sunsets due to daylight savings, have many fans gearing up for the holiday season -- and the prospect of watching the playoff stretch from the cozy confines of their living rooms.

And with Thanksgiving only a week away, many fans and journalists were giddy over a potential "snow bowl" in Buffalo.

Instead, news of the game being moved left some with the bitter taste of oversweetened cranberry sauce.

The saltier among them even invoked the infamous "NFL" -- no fun league:

